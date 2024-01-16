West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 9

After nine weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:
BOYS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|2-0
|13-4
|McKenzie
|2-0
|9-6
|McEwen
|1-2
|11-5
|Big Sandy
|1-2
|3-11
|Bruceton
|0-2
|0-12
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|3-0
|12-4
|Humboldt
|3-0
|11-7
|Clarksburg
|1-2
|6-8
|West Carroll
|1-2
|4-10
|Halls
|1-2
|5-13
|Bradford
|0-3
|7-11
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Union City
|3-0
|15-5
|Gleason
|2-1
|11-8
|Lake Co.
|2-1
|5-10
|Greenfield
|1-2
|6-12
|S. Fulton
|1-2
|5-10
|Dresden
|0-3
|5-9
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|2-0
|14-5
|Huntingdon
|1-1
|5-12
|Stewart Co.
|1-1
|3-14
|Waverly
|0-2
|1-15
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|2-0
|7-8
|Riverside
|2-0
|6-11
|JCM
|1-0
|2-15
|Liberty
|0-1
|2-9
|Madison
|0-2
|4-12
|Adamsville
|0-2
|2-15
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Ripley
|2-0
|13-7
|Gibson Co.
|2-1
|10-9
|Peabody
|1-1
|12-6
|Westview
|1-1
|9-9
|Milan
|0-3
|7-9
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|2-0
|14-3
|North Side
|1-1
|12-4
|McNairy
|1-1
|8-9
|South Side
|1-1
|5-6
|Lexington
|1-1
|6-11
|Hardin Co.
|0-2
|11-8
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|2-0
|12-6
|Dyer Co.
|1-0
|17-1
|S. Gibson
|1-1
|9-10
|Obion Co.
|0-1
|14-6
|Crockett Co.
|0-2
|2-17
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|16-1
|Bolivar
|0-0
|15-3
|Haywood
|0-0
|13-5
|Bolton
|0-0
|5-9
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|TCA
|3-0
|14-4
|Jackson Chr.
|2-1
|14-5
|USJ
|2-1
|14-4
|Sacred Heart
|1-2
|8-8
|Tip-Rosemark
|1-2
|7-7
|Fayette Aca.
|0-3
|7-11
GIRLS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|3-0
|13-5
|Houston Co.
|1-1
|10-7
|McKenzie
|1-1
|8-5
|Bruceton
|1-1
|6-6
|Big Sandy
|0-3
|1-11
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|3-0
|11-3
|Humboldt
|3-0
|10-6
|Bradford
|2-1
|5-13
|West Carroll
|1-2
|3-12
|Halls
|0-3
|4-15
|Clarksburg
|0-3
|1-11
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|S. Fulton
|3-0
|10-6
|Greenfield
|3-0
|10-7
|Dresden
|2-1
|12-5
|Union City
|1-2
|8-11
|Gleason
|0-3
|11-7
|Lake Co.
|0-3
|3-11
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Huntingdon
|2-0
|16-4
|Waverly
|2-0
|8-7
|Stewart Co.
|0-2
|9-8
|Camden
|0-2
|8-8
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|2-0
|11-6
|Riverside
|2-0
|6-11
|JCM
|1-0
|11-6
|Liberty
|0-1
|3-8
|Madison
|0-2
|11-5
|Adamsville
|0-2
|9-9
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|3-0
|22-1
|Peabody
|2-0
|15-6
|Westview
|1-1
|14-3
|Ripley
|0-2
|3-17
|Milan
|0-3
|3-13
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|2-0
|16-2
|McNairy
|2-0
|9-8
|Lexington
|1-1
|13-5
|South Side
|1-1
|13-5
|Hardin Co.
|0-2
|13-6
|North Side
|0-2
|0-16
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|2-0
|16-2
|S. Gibson
|2-0
|14-7
|Obion Co.
|0-1
|13-8
|Dyer Co.
|0-1
|11-7
|Crockett Co.
|0-2
|13-6
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|6-7
|Bolivar
|0-0
|7-12
|Haywood
|0-0
|6-10
|Bolton
|0-0
|3-10
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|USJ
|3-0
|13-5
|Jackson Chr.
|1-1
|13-5
|Fayette Aca.
|1-1
|7-8
|TCA
|1-1
|4-14
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-3
|5-13