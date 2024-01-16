 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 9

After nine weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 2-0 13-4
McKenzie 2-0 9-6
McEwen 1-2 11-5
Big Sandy 1-2 3-11
Bruceton 0-2 0-12

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 3-0 12-4
Humboldt 3-0 11-7
Clarksburg 1-2 6-8
West Carroll 1-2 4-10
Halls 1-2 5-13
Bradford 0-3 7-11

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 3-0 15-5
Gleason 2-1 11-8
Lake Co. 2-1 5-10
Greenfield 1-2 6-12
S. Fulton 1-2 5-10
Dresden 0-3 5-9

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 2-0 14-5
Huntingdon 1-1 5-12
Stewart Co. 1-1 3-14
Waverly 0-2 1-15

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 2-0 7-8
Riverside 2-0 6-11
JCM 1-0 2-15
Liberty 0-1 2-9
Madison 0-2 4-12
Adamsville 0-2 2-15

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Ripley 2-0 13-7
Gibson Co. 2-1 10-9
Peabody 1-1 12-6
Westview 1-1 9-9
Milan 0-3 7-9

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 2-0 14-3
North Side 1-1 12-4
McNairy 1-1 8-9
South Side 1-1 5-6
Lexington 1-1 6-11
Hardin Co. 0-2 11-8

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 2-0 12-6
Dyer Co. 1-0 17-1
S. Gibson 1-1 9-10
Obion Co. 0-1 14-6
Crockett Co. 0-2 2-17

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 16-1
Bolivar 0-0 15-3
Haywood 0-0 13-5
Bolton 0-0 5-9

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
TCA 3-0 14-4
Jackson Chr. 2-1 14-5
USJ 2-1 14-4
Sacred Heart 1-2 8-8
Tip-Rosemark 1-2 7-7
Fayette Aca. 0-3 7-11

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 3-0 13-5
Houston Co. 1-1 10-7
McKenzie 1-1 8-5
Bruceton 1-1 6-6
Big Sandy 0-3 1-11

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 3-0 11-3
Humboldt 3-0 10-6
Bradford 2-1 5-13
West Carroll 1-2 3-12
Halls 0-3 4-15
Clarksburg 0-3 1-11

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
S. Fulton 3-0 10-6
Greenfield 3-0 10-7
Dresden 2-1 12-5
Union City 1-2 8-11
Gleason 0-3 11-7
Lake Co. 0-3 3-11

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Huntingdon 2-0 16-4
Waverly 2-0 8-7
Stewart Co. 0-2 9-8
Camden 0-2 8-8

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 2-0 11-6
Riverside 2-0 6-11
JCM 1-0 11-6
Liberty 0-1 3-8
Madison 0-2 11-5
Adamsville 0-2 9-9

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 3-0 22-1
Peabody 2-0 15-6
Westview 1-1 14-3
Ripley 0-2 3-17
Milan 0-3 3-13

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 2-0 16-2
McNairy 2-0 9-8
Lexington 1-1 13-5
South Side 1-1 13-5
Hardin Co. 0-2 13-6
North Side 0-2 0-16

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 2-0 16-2
S. Gibson 2-0 14-7
Obion Co. 0-1 13-8
Dyer Co. 0-1 11-7
Crockett Co. 0-2 13-6

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 6-7
Bolivar 0-0 7-12
Haywood 0-0 6-10
Bolton 0-0 3-10

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 3-0 13-5
Jackson Chr. 1-1 13-5
Fayette Aca. 1-1 7-8
TCA 1-1 4-14
Tip-Rosemark 0-3 5-13

 

