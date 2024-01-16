West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 9

After nine weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 2-0 13-4 McKenzie 2-0 9-6 McEwen 1-2 11-5 Big Sandy 1-2 3-11 Bruceton 0-2 0-12

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 3-0 12-4 Humboldt 3-0 11-7 Clarksburg 1-2 6-8 West Carroll 1-2 4-10 Halls 1-2 5-13 Bradford 0-3 7-11

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 3-0 15-5 Gleason 2-1 11-8 Lake Co. 2-1 5-10 Greenfield 1-2 6-12 S. Fulton 1-2 5-10 Dresden 0-3 5-9

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 2-0 14-5 Huntingdon 1-1 5-12 Stewart Co. 1-1 3-14 Waverly 0-2 1-15

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 2-0 7-8 Riverside 2-0 6-11 JCM 1-0 2-15 Liberty 0-1 2-9 Madison 0-2 4-12 Adamsville 0-2 2-15

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Ripley 2-0 13-7 Gibson Co. 2-1 10-9 Peabody 1-1 12-6 Westview 1-1 9-9 Milan 0-3 7-9

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 2-0 14-3 North Side 1-1 12-4 McNairy 1-1 8-9 South Side 1-1 5-6 Lexington 1-1 6-11 Hardin Co. 0-2 11-8

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 2-0 12-6 Dyer Co. 1-0 17-1 S. Gibson 1-1 9-10 Obion Co. 0-1 14-6 Crockett Co. 0-2 2-17

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 16-1 Bolivar 0-0 15-3 Haywood 0-0 13-5 Bolton 0-0 5-9

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. TCA 3-0 14-4 Jackson Chr. 2-1 14-5 USJ 2-1 14-4 Sacred Heart 1-2 8-8 Tip-Rosemark 1-2 7-7 Fayette Aca. 0-3 7-11

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 3-0 13-5 Houston Co. 1-1 10-7 McKenzie 1-1 8-5 Bruceton 1-1 6-6 Big Sandy 0-3 1-11

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 3-0 11-3 Humboldt 3-0 10-6 Bradford 2-1 5-13 West Carroll 1-2 3-12 Halls 0-3 4-15 Clarksburg 0-3 1-11

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. S. Fulton 3-0 10-6 Greenfield 3-0 10-7 Dresden 2-1 12-5 Union City 1-2 8-11 Gleason 0-3 11-7 Lake Co. 0-3 3-11

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Huntingdon 2-0 16-4 Waverly 2-0 8-7 Stewart Co. 0-2 9-8 Camden 0-2 8-8

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 2-0 11-6 Riverside 2-0 6-11 JCM 1-0 11-6 Liberty 0-1 3-8 Madison 0-2 11-5 Adamsville 0-2 9-9

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 3-0 22-1 Peabody 2-0 15-6 Westview 1-1 14-3 Ripley 0-2 3-17 Milan 0-3 3-13

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 2-0 16-2 McNairy 2-0 9-8 Lexington 1-1 13-5 South Side 1-1 13-5 Hardin Co. 0-2 13-6 North Side 0-2 0-16

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 2-0 16-2 S. Gibson 2-0 14-7 Obion Co. 0-1 13-8 Dyer Co. 0-1 11-7 Crockett Co. 0-2 13-6

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 6-7 Bolivar 0-0 7-12 Haywood 0-0 6-10 Bolton 0-0 3-10

Division II-A West