Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 16, 2024
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
BOYS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bartlett (9) 18-2 108 1
2. Cordova (1) 18-1 99 2
3. Cookeville (1) 16-3 73 7
4. Ravenwood 16-2 72 3
5. Siegel 17-2 67 6
6. Independence 15-4 57 5
7. Bearden 18-4 43 4
8. Powell 16-2 33 8
9. Franklin 12-4 20 NR
10. Rhea County 20-4 12 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 3A
1. Fulton (9) 18-2 116 1
2. Fayette Ware (3) 16-1 109 2
3. Dyer County 17-1 94 3
4. Lawrence County 15-3 76 5
5. Upperman 15-4 60 7
6. Munford 12-2 45 6
7. Unicoi County 18-5 41 4
8. Bolivar Central 15-3 30 NR
9. Ridgeway 12-5 25 8
10. Chester County 14-3 18 T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: David Crockett 12. Power Center Academy High School 12.
Division I – Class 2A
1. Douglass (10) 20-0 118 1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1) 17-3 106 2
3. Kingston 15-4 81 3
4. Tyner Academy 12-2 71 6
5. Austin-East (1) 15-6 60 T9
6. Grundy County 13-2 56 4
7. South Greene 14-4 52 7
8. Westmoreland 14-4 38 T9
9. Summertown 16-5 28 5
10. Camden 14-5 15 8
(tie) Alcoa 11-10 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Santa Fe (7) 16-1 104 1
2. Harriman (4) 16-1 103 2
3. Middleton 12-4 70 3
4. Pickett County 12-4 68 4
5. Union City 15-5 65 NR
6. University 12-5 51 T6
7. Eagleville 13-6 32 5
8. Chattanooga Preparatory 9-6 30 9
9. Humboldt 11-7 25 T10
10. Houston County 13-4 24 T6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Rockwood 15.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Pope John Paul II (7) 17-2 88 1
2. McCallie (1) 13-2 84 T2
3. Brentwood Academy 14-5 75 4
4. Baylor (1) 13-3 68 T2
5. Briarcrest (2) 22-3 64 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Webb 32. MUS 29.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (7) 20-1 102 1
2. BGA 17-2 92 3
3. First Assembly Christian (4) 12-3 89 5
4. Providence Christian Academy 14-3 63 2
5. Goodpasture 16-3 51 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity Christian Academy 25.
GIRLS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bradley Central (8) 16-1 89
2. Bearden 18-1 68
3. Sevier County 18-2 62
4. Clarksville (1) 17-0 61
5. Coffee County 18-3 54
6. Cookeville 15-3 45
7. Brentwood 14-2 40
8. Campbell County 16-2 29
9. Columbia 16-4 14
10. Lebanon 15-5 13
(tie) Morristown-Hamblen High School East 16-5 13
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 3A
1. Upperman (6) 18-2 79
2. White County (2) 18-2 78
3. Heritage Maryville (1) 18-2 75
4. Dyersburg 16-2 61
5. David Crockett 16-2 57
6. Chester County 16-2 43
7. Northview Academy 15-4 32
8. Cumberland County 13-5 16
9. Clinton 15-4 14
10. Signal Mountain 12-1 13
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. McMinn Central (5) 18-2 77
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 19-2 67
3. Loretto (2) 17-1 61
4. Huntingdon 16-4 44
5. Cheatham County 17-2 41
6. Gibson County (1) 22-1 35
7. Summertown 16-5 30
8. Westview 14-3 28
9. York Institute 13-5 26
10. Peabody 15-6 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County (7) 17-3 70
2. Pickett County 13-2 60
3. Cloudland 15-0 44
4. Moore County 15-5 37
5. Richland 13-5 27
6. Sunbright 14-2 23
7. North Greene 16-6 22
8. Middle College 16-2 17
9. Clarkrange 13-7 16
10. Dresden 12-5 13
(tie) Sale Creek 12-4 13
Others receiving 12 or more points: Perry County 12.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Knoxville Catholic (4) 16-3 67
2. Father Ryan (3) 17-2 66
3. Hutchison School 12-2 51
4. Chattanooga Christian 11-4 46
5. Lipscomb Academy 13-6 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 18. Knoxville Webb 13.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Providence Christian Academy (4) 12-3 56
2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (1) 18-5 55
3. Goodpasture 13-3 54
4. King’s Academy (1) 14-4 51
5. University-Jackson (1) 13-5 50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 14.<
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Times News, Kingsport; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.