Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 16, 2024

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett (9) 18-2 108 1

2. Cordova (1) 18-1 99 2

3. Cookeville (1) 16-3 73 7

4. Ravenwood 16-2 72 3

5. Siegel 17-2 67 6

6. Independence 15-4 57 5

7. Bearden 18-4 43 4

8. Powell 16-2 33 8

9. Franklin 12-4 20 NR

10. Rhea County 20-4 12 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Fulton (9) 18-2 116 1

2. Fayette Ware (3) 16-1 109 2

3. Dyer County 17-1 94 3

4. Lawrence County 15-3 76 5

5. Upperman 15-4 60 7

6. Munford 12-2 45 6

7. Unicoi County 18-5 41 4

8. Bolivar Central 15-3 30 NR

9. Ridgeway 12-5 25 8

10. Chester County 14-3 18 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: David Crockett 12. Power Center Academy High School 12.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Douglass (10) 20-0 118 1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1) 17-3 106 2

3. Kingston 15-4 81 3

4. Tyner Academy 12-2 71 6

5. Austin-East (1) 15-6 60 T9

6. Grundy County 13-2 56 4

7. South Greene 14-4 52 7

8. Westmoreland 14-4 38 T9

9. Summertown 16-5 28 5

10. Camden 14-5 15 8

(tie) Alcoa 11-10 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Santa Fe (7) 16-1 104 1

2. Harriman (4) 16-1 103 2

3. Middleton 12-4 70 3

4. Pickett County 12-4 68 4

5. Union City 15-5 65 NR

6. University 12-5 51 T6

7. Eagleville 13-6 32 5

8. Chattanooga Preparatory 9-6 30 9

9. Humboldt 11-7 25 T10

10. Houston County 13-4 24 T6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rockwood 15.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Pope John Paul II (7) 17-2 88 1

2. McCallie (1) 13-2 84 T2

3. Brentwood Academy 14-5 75 4

4. Baylor (1) 13-3 68 T2

5. Briarcrest (2) 22-3 64 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Webb 32. MUS 29.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (7) 20-1 102 1

2. BGA 17-2 92 3

3. First Assembly Christian (4) 12-3 89 5

4. Providence Christian Academy 14-3 63 2

5. Goodpasture 16-3 51 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity Christian Academy 25.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bradley Central (8) 16-1 89

2. Bearden 18-1 68

3. Sevier County 18-2 62

4. Clarksville (1) 17-0 61

5. Coffee County 18-3 54

6. Cookeville 15-3 45

7. Brentwood 14-2 40

8. Campbell County 16-2 29

9. Columbia 16-4 14

10. Lebanon 15-5 13

(tie) Morristown-Hamblen High School East 16-5 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Upperman (6) 18-2 79

2. White County (2) 18-2 78

3. Heritage Maryville (1) 18-2 75

4. Dyersburg 16-2 61

5. David Crockett 16-2 57

6. Chester County 16-2 43

7. Northview Academy 15-4 32

8. Cumberland County 13-5 16

9. Clinton 15-4 14

10. Signal Mountain 12-1 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. McMinn Central (5) 18-2 77

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 19-2 67

3. Loretto (2) 17-1 61

4. Huntingdon 16-4 44

5. Cheatham County 17-2 41

6. Gibson County (1) 22-1 35

7. Summertown 16-5 30

8. Westview 14-3 28

9. York Institute 13-5 26

10. Peabody 15-6 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (7) 17-3 70

2. Pickett County 13-2 60

3. Cloudland 15-0 44

4. Moore County 15-5 37

5. Richland 13-5 27

6. Sunbright 14-2 23

7. North Greene 16-6 22

8. Middle College 16-2 17

9. Clarkrange 13-7 16

10. Dresden 12-5 13

(tie) Sale Creek 12-4 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perry County 12.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Knoxville Catholic (4) 16-3 67

2. Father Ryan (3) 17-2 66

3. Hutchison School 12-2 51

4. Chattanooga Christian 11-4 46

5. Lipscomb Academy 13-6 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 18. Knoxville Webb 13.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Providence Christian Academy (4) 12-3 56

2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (1) 18-5 55

3. Goodpasture 13-3 54

4. King’s Academy (1) 14-4 51

5. University-Jackson (1) 13-5 50

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 14.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Times News, Kingsport; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.