Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 16, 2024

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett (9)                          18-2    108  1

2. Cordova (1)                           18-1    99   2

3. Cookeville (1)                        16-3    73   7

4. Ravenwood                            16-2    72   3

5. Siegel                               17-2    67   6

6. Independence                          15-4    57   5

7. Bearden                              18-4    43   4

8. Powell                               16-2    33   8

9. Franklin                             12-4    20   NR

10. Rhea County                           20-4    12   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Fulton (9)                           18-2    116  1

2. Fayette Ware (3)                      16-1    109  2

3. Dyer County                           17-1    94   3

4. Lawrence County                       15-3    76   5

5. Upperman                             15-4    60   7

6. Munford                              12-2    45   6

7. Unicoi County                         18-5    41   4

8. Bolivar Central                       15-3    30   NR

9. Ridgeway                             12-5    25   8

10. Chester County                        14-3    18   T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: David Crockett 12. Power Center Academy High School 12.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Douglass (10)                         20-0    118  1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1)                17-3    106  2

3. Kingston                             15-4    81   3

4. Tyner Academy                         12-2    71   6

5. Austin-East (1)                       15-6    60   T9

6. Grundy County                         13-2    56   4

7. South Greene                          14-4    52   7

8. Westmoreland                          14-4    38   T9

9. Summertown                           16-5    28   5

10. Camden                               14-5    15   8

(tie) Alcoa                              11-10   15   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Santa Fe (7)                          16-1    104  1

2. Harriman (4)                          16-1    103  2

3. Middleton                            12-4    70   3

4. Pickett County                        12-4    68   4

5. Union City                           15-5    65   NR

6. University                           12-5    51   T6

7. Eagleville                           13-6    32   5

8. Chattanooga Preparatory               9-6     30   9

9. Humboldt                             11-7    25   T10

10. Houston County                        13-4    24   T6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rockwood 15.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Pope John Paul II (7)                 17-2    88   1

2. McCallie (1)                          13-2    84   T2

3. Brentwood Academy                     14-5    75   4

4. Baylor (1)                           13-3    68   T2

5. Briarcrest (2)                        22-3    64   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Webb 32. MUS 29.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (7)        20-1    102  1

2. BGA                                  17-2    92   3

3. First Assembly Christian (4)          12-3    89   5

4. Providence Christian Academy          14-3    63   2

5. Goodpasture                           16-3    51   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity Christian Academy 25.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bradley Central (8)                      16-1    89

2. Bearden                                  18-1    68

3. Sevier County                            18-2    62

4. Clarksville (1)                          17-0    61

5. Coffee County                            18-3    54

6. Cookeville                               15-3    45

7. Brentwood                                14-2    40

8. Campbell County                          16-2    29

9. Columbia                                 16-4    14

10. Lebanon                                  15-5    13

(tie) Morristown-Hamblen High School East     16-5    13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Upperman (6)                             18-2    79

2. White County (2)                         18-2    78

3. Heritage Maryville (1)                   18-2    75

4. Dyersburg                                16-2    61

5. David Crockett                           16-2    57

6. Chester County                           16-2    43

7. Northview Academy                        15-4    32

8. Cumberland County                        13-5    16

9. Clinton                                  15-4    14

10. Signal Mountain                          12-1    13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. McMinn Central (5)                       18-2    77

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman                       19-2    67

3. Loretto (2)                              17-1    61

4. Huntingdon                               16-4    44  

5. Cheatham County                          17-2    41

6. Gibson County (1)                        22-1    35  

7. Summertown                               16-5    30

8. Westview                                 14-3    28  

9. York Institute                           13-5    26

10. Peabody                                  15-6    9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (7)                         17-3    70

2. Pickett County                           13-2    60

3. Cloudland                                15-0    44

4. Moore County                             15-5    37

5. Richland                                 13-5    27

6. Sunbright                                14-2    23

7. North Greene                             16-6    22

8. Middle College                           16-2    17

9. Clarkrange                               13-7    16

10. Dresden                                  12-5    13  

(tie) Sale Creek                             12-4    13

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perry County 12.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Knoxville Catholic (4)                   16-3    67

2. Father Ryan (3)                          17-2    66

3. Hutchison School                         12-2    51

4. Chattanooga Christian                    11-4    46

5. Lipscomb Academy                         13-6    19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 18. Knoxville Webb 13.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Providence Christian Academy  (4)         12-3    56

2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (1)            18-5    55

3. Goodpasture                              13-3    54

4. King’s Academy (1)                       14-4    51

5. University-Jackson (1)                   13-5    50

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 14.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Times News, Kingsport; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

