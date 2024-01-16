Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee Duncan, 79, were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Shelton Funeral Home Chapel in Trenton, Tenn. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Edison, Tenn. Visitation was held from 4 until 8 p.m., Friday, January 12, 2024 and from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Duncan passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at his home in Humboldt, Tenn.

He retired after 45 years of service in Telecommunications, was a faithful member of the Gibson Wells Community Church, formerly Gibson Wells UMC, was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, farming and NASCAR racing.

Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Vermer Duncan and Willie Vester Barker Duncan; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Duncan; a grandson, Jarrett Moss; and a great-granddaughter, Cleo Kephart.

He is survived by his wife, Janice A. Duncan; a daughter, Lisa Duncan Bell; three sons, Mark “River Byrd” Duncan, Brian “Bubba” Duncan and Brad Duncan; three step-daughters, Amy Hawks, Becca Leak and Patty Thedford; a step-son, Billy Thedford; a brother, Joe Wallace Duncan; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Kyle Duncan, Luke Duncan, Braden Duncan, Carson Duncan, Nove Kephart and Thad Kephart.