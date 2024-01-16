Right to Know January 19, 2024
Police Report January 8-14, 2024
Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/8/2024 through 1/14/2024:
Chadwick Daniel Dycus, W/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2024, 18th and Ferrell; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Pautez Eun Freeman, B/M, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2024, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.
Hannah Nicole Greene, W/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 9, 2024, 2015 Ferrell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
Savannah Leigh King, W/F, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 9, 2024, 1975 Stallings Road; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Kentarious D. Midgett, B/M, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 45 Esquire; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Phillip Jerome Palmer, B/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2024, Dynamix P.L.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation implied consent law, speeding, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Jeysson Sandoval Patino, H/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 45 and Sugar Creek; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Jasmine Marie Pearson, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 45 Bypass; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Gilberto Fernando Perez Martinez, H/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 45 Bypass/Avondale; Charges: violation registration law, driving without a license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.
Neko Dante Shephard, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 219 Woodland; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.
Myonna Shandell Simmons, B/F, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 10, 2024, 2023 North Street; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession, controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.
Billy Thomas, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 9, 2024, 106 Chester Cove; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
General Sessions Court Report
General Sessions Court Report Jan. 12, 2024
Foster Byrd – contempt of court
Ersi Zerron – driving without DL
Jerry Mallard Jr. – resisting arrest
Ryan Murphy – contempt of court
Jose Antonio Espinales-Vallardares – reckless driving
Juan Pablo Hernandez – driving without DL
Makayla Burton – contempt of court
Edward Stewart – theft of property under $1,000
Austin Gearin – domestic assault
Daris Soto Gusman – leaving scene of an accident
Sierra Smith – contempt of court
Timothy Cox – contempt of court
Thomas Pitchford – violation of no contact
Malik Deonta Wade – financial responsibility; speeding
Morgana Cunningham – domestic assault
Misty Hayes – contempt of court
Kenon S. Hunt – domestica assault
Brett Barker – contempt of court
Martel Menyard – driving on suspended DL with priors; obstruction of justice
Richard Simmons – contempt of court
David Riggs – contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua N. Utley – DUI; evading arrest; resisting arrest
Santos Trinidad Bolanos – driving without DL
Jerry D. Riggs – contempt of court
Jonathan Lovell – driving on revoked DL due to DUI
Kenneth Davis – simple possession of meth
Angel Lee Brogdon – possession of drug paraphernalia
Christy Dodd – contempt of court
Nadia Badilla – contempt of court
Tory Gray – contempt of court
Steven Hillman – contempt of court
Gerry Pitts – open container
Darius Campbell – contempt of court
Jack Alan Collins – reckless endangerment
Kenneth Booth – contempt of court
Jonathan Lovell – driving on revoked DL due to DUI
Aidan Vargason – contempt of court
Nicholas T. Doyle – contempt of court
Civil
1st Franklin Financial Corporation vs Adria Buchanan
Toyota Motor Credit Corporation vs Cameron Rowlet
Heath Thompson vs Rashad Woods
Ally Bank vs Demarcus Cook
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Derrick Bowens
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Brenda Trusler
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Sharon Starbuck
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Sharon Starbuck
TD Bank USA NA vs Brittany C. Butler
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Jasmine S. Martin
Central Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Jasmine Lomax
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Darin Curtis and Sharon Parrent
Capital One Bank USA NA vs Anthony Jones
Penny Mac Loan Services LLC vs Mary Proctor and Paul Proctor
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Roy Wardlow
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Dena Whitaker
OneMain Financial Group LLC as servicer for ASF Wilmington Trust vs Dakota Adkisson
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Darius Wardlow
Discover Bank vs John W. Crowe
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Anthony Graves
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Dallen J. Hmahdi
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Keith Melton
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Kevin Hubble
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Jarvis Epperson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brittney Grooms
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs William Inman III
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs James Sparkman
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Deona Dodd
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mercedes Mays
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Teresa Wardlow
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Teresa Wardlow
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Danny Mosley
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Skye King
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melissa Bird
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tracy Little
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Latasha Stanley
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Celeste Wiseman
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Khristina Wheeler
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jeremiah Mays
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jeremiah Chamberlain
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs William Fryberger
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shankida Jenkins
Tar Properties vs Dominque Shivers
Capital One NA vs Madaline G. Manzanarez
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Beverly Champion
Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of CitiBank NA
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Patricia Cooper
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Shawna Mutschler
Rhonda Emery vs Greg Yarbrough
Discover Bank vs Aiyana Baker
Emily Hastings for Emily Galvin vs Javier Galvan
HPQ Properties vs Devangelina Mendez and Jason Roberts
Lone Oak Holdings LLC vs Jason Lodes and any occupants
Rhetta Youmans vs Jeffrey Patterson and Ashley Peete
Terry Rogier vs Tim Hill
Denise Hudson vs Charles Gill
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Kerri Evans
John W. Moore vs Keonna Snipes and any/all occupants
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Simeon Mann
Farmers Home Furniture vs Andrew Weinheimer
Farmers Home Furniture vs Justin Campbell
Crown Asset Management LLC vs Jennifer Simer
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Cody Holmes
Heights Financial Corporation vs Elaine Hines
Divorces
William Goodman vs Judy Goodman
Norman West vs Cindy West
Wesley Drew Langston vs Calandra Denice Langston
Frank Steven Kail vs Stephanie Janelle Kail
Robert Dwain Casey vs Amanda Jo Casey
Derrick Edge vs Stacy Edge
Christopher G. Rimmer vs Kimberly A. Rimmer
Real Estate Transfers
Clifford Horne to Jason Suratt and wife, Mary Ann Suratt – Bradford – $4,000
Realty Income Properties 17, LLC to Chagani Brothers, LLC – Humboldt – $526,500
Ray Whitwell and wife, Linda Whitwell and Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Bannon Gordon – Milan – $139,000
James H. Overall, Jr. and wife, Patricia Dianne Overall to Andrea Staser and husband, Gary Staser, Jr. – Trenton – $194,000
Russell Jackson Grills and wife, Christina Marie Grills to Tyson Greene – Dyer – $280,000
Jennifer Finch McEwen to Justin Chance and wife, Kristin Chance – Trenton – $360,000
Clark Family Homes, LLC to Kevin N. Long and wife, Kathyleen B. Long – Medina – $339,900
Tim Hutcherson to Michael E. Krawczyk and wife, Terri Krawczyk – Dyer – $13,900