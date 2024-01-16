Right to Know January 19, 2024

Police Report January 8-14, 2024

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 1/8/2024 through 1/14/2024:

Chadwick Daniel Dycus, W/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2024, 18th and Ferrell; Charges: violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Pautez Eun Freeman, B/M, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 11, 2024, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.

Hannah Nicole Greene, W/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 9, 2024, 2015 Ferrell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Savannah Leigh King, W/F, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 9, 2024, 1975 Stallings Road; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Kentarious D. Midgett, B/M, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 45 Esquire; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Phillip Jerome Palmer, B/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 14, 2024, Dynamix P.L.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation implied consent law, speeding, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Jeysson Sandoval Patino, H/M, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 45 and Sugar Creek; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Jasmine Marie Pearson, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 45 Bypass; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Gilberto Fernando Perez Martinez, H/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 45 Bypass/Avondale; Charges: violation registration law, driving without a license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Neko Dante Shephard, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 13, 2024, 219 Woodland; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation open container, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Myonna Shandell Simmons, B/F, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 10, 2024, 2023 North Street; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession, controlled substance analog. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Billy Thomas, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 9, 2024, 106 Chester Cove; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

General Sessions Court Report

General Sessions Court Report Jan. 12, 2024

Foster Byrd – contempt of court

Ersi Zerron – driving without DL

Jerry Mallard Jr. – resisting arrest

Ryan Murphy – contempt of court

Jose Antonio Espinales-Vallardares – reckless driving

Juan Pablo Hernandez – driving without DL

Makayla Burton – contempt of court

Edward Stewart – theft of property under $1,000

Austin Gearin – domestic assault

Daris Soto Gusman – leaving scene of an accident

Sierra Smith – contempt of court

Timothy Cox – contempt of court

Thomas Pitchford – violation of no contact

Malik Deonta Wade – financial responsibility; speeding

Morgana Cunningham – domestic assault

Misty Hayes – contempt of court

Kenon S. Hunt – domestica assault

Brett Barker – contempt of court

Martel Menyard – driving on suspended DL with priors; obstruction of justice

Richard Simmons – contempt of court

David Riggs – contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua N. Utley – DUI; evading arrest; resisting arrest

Santos Trinidad Bolanos – driving without DL

Jerry D. Riggs – contempt of court

Jonathan Lovell – driving on revoked DL due to DUI

Kenneth Davis – simple possession of meth

Angel Lee Brogdon – possession of drug paraphernalia

Christy Dodd – contempt of court

Nadia Badilla – contempt of court

Tory Gray – contempt of court

Steven Hillman – contempt of court

Gerry Pitts – open container

Darius Campbell – contempt of court

Jack Alan Collins – reckless endangerment

Kenneth Booth – contempt of court

Jonathan Lovell – driving on revoked DL due to DUI

Aidan Vargason – contempt of court

Nicholas T. Doyle – contempt of court

Civil

1st Franklin Financial Corporation vs Adria Buchanan

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation vs Cameron Rowlet

Heath Thompson vs Rashad Woods

Ally Bank vs Demarcus Cook

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Derrick Bowens

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Brenda Trusler

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Sharon Starbuck

TD Bank USA NA vs Brittany C. Butler

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Jasmine S. Martin

Central Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Jasmine Lomax

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Darin Curtis and Sharon Parrent

Capital One Bank USA NA vs Anthony Jones

Penny Mac Loan Services LLC vs Mary Proctor and Paul Proctor

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Roy Wardlow

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Dena Whitaker

OneMain Financial Group LLC as servicer for ASF Wilmington Trust vs Dakota Adkisson

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Darius Wardlow

Discover Bank vs John W. Crowe

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Anthony Graves

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Dallen J. Hmahdi

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Keith Melton

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Kevin Hubble

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Jarvis Epperson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Brittney Grooms

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs William Inman III

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs James Sparkman

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Deona Dodd

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Mercedes Mays

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Teresa Wardlow

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Danny Mosley

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Skye King

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melissa Bird

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Tracy Little

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Latasha Stanley

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Celeste Wiseman

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Khristina Wheeler

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jeremiah Mays

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jeremiah Chamberlain

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs William Fryberger

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Shankida Jenkins

Tar Properties vs Dominque Shivers

Capital One NA vs Madaline G. Manzanarez

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Beverly Champion

Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of CitiBank NA

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Patricia Cooper

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Shawna Mutschler

Rhonda Emery vs Greg Yarbrough

Discover Bank vs Aiyana Baker

Emily Hastings for Emily Galvin vs Javier Galvan

HPQ Properties vs Devangelina Mendez and Jason Roberts

Lone Oak Holdings LLC vs Jason Lodes and any occupants

Rhetta Youmans vs Jeffrey Patterson and Ashley Peete

Terry Rogier vs Tim Hill

Denise Hudson vs Charles Gill

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Kerri Evans

John W. Moore vs Keonna Snipes and any/all occupants

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Simeon Mann

Farmers Home Furniture vs Andrew Weinheimer

Farmers Home Furniture vs Justin Campbell

Crown Asset Management LLC vs Jennifer Simer

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs Cody Holmes

Heights Financial Corporation vs Elaine Hines

Divorces

William Goodman vs Judy Goodman

Norman West vs Cindy West

Wesley Drew Langston vs Calandra Denice Langston

Frank Steven Kail vs Stephanie Janelle Kail

Robert Dwain Casey vs Amanda Jo Casey

Derrick Edge vs Stacy Edge

Christopher G. Rimmer vs Kimberly A. Rimmer

Real Estate Transfers

Clifford Horne to Jason Suratt and wife, Mary Ann Suratt – Bradford – $4,000

Realty Income Properties 17, LLC to Chagani Brothers, LLC – Humboldt – $526,500

Ray Whitwell and wife, Linda Whitwell and Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Bannon Gordon – Milan – $139,000

James H. Overall, Jr. and wife, Patricia Dianne Overall to Andrea Staser and husband, Gary Staser, Jr. – Trenton – $194,000

Russell Jackson Grills and wife, Christina Marie Grills to Tyson Greene – Dyer – $280,000

Jennifer Finch McEwen to Justin Chance and wife, Kristin Chance – Trenton – $360,000

Clark Family Homes, LLC to Kevin N. Long and wife, Kathyleen B. Long – Medina – $339,900

Tim Hutcherson to Michael E. Krawczyk and wife, Terri Krawczyk – Dyer – $13,900