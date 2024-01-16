Howell named associate editor

The Humboldt Chronicle is proud to announce that Tabitha Howell has been promoted to associate editor. Howell joined The Chronicle staff a little over a year ago as the administrative assistant.

“Tab has been a key member of our newspaper family,” said Senior Editor Danny Wade. “When she came onboard, she fit in instantly and hasn’t missed a beat yet.”

After working in several different fields, Howell came back to the newspaper industry with The Chronicle last January. Prior to coming to Humboldt, Howell worked at the Lake County Banner as a graphic designer building advertisements.

“When I was hired, I hoped I could get back into writing and apply my background skills in the newspaper business to fill in and help out as much as possible,” Howell said of her aspirations. “To be able to do this (in a year) is more than I expected.”

“Tab is always willing to jump in wherever we might need her,” General Manager Lee Ann Butler stated. “I know she will be do a great job as our associate editor.”

“We’re excited to have someone with Tabitha’s knowledge and background on our news team in Humboldt,” said Victor Parkins, owner of Gibson County Publishing, the parent company of the Humboldt Chronicle. “She has jumped right in and helped wherever we need her. She will be an asset to The Chronicle’s talented staff.

Howell fills the vacated position after former Associate Editor Ariel McRae submitted her resignation in order to be a stay-at-home mom for her young son, Peak.

“Ariel has excellent writing skills and will be missed,” Wade said. “She joined our staff in April of 2022, just in time to help cover her first Strawberry Festival. We wish her nothing but the best in the next chapters of her life.”

“I’m excited to be back out in the field,” Howell said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know a lot of the people and look forward to working with them even more.”

Originally from Tiptonville, Tenn., Howell lives in Fowlkes, Tenn. She earned her associate’s degree in Business Systems and Technology from Tennessee Technological Center, where she completed classes in accounting and graphic design. She took her newly learned skills to work in a print shop in Martin, Tenn. These skills translated well to her next venture with the Banner, where she worked for 12 years.

Howell traded her graphic design skills to her accounting skills and went to work in the Lake County Mayor’s offices as their bookkeeper and later as an accounting clerk at a construction company.

“Tab is been a valuable asset for the Humboldt Chronicle,” Wade said. “Promoting her to associate editor was a no-brainer. I remember when I asked her if she was interested in the job, her eyes lit and she had the biggest smile. That told me she wanted the position before she had a chance to say ‘yes’. That made me feel good, knowing she wanted the job and that we had the right person.”

For now, Howell will keep her administrative assistant duties, but will also be out in the public more, taking pictures, interviewing people for news articles and attending meetings and events.

“For those of us in the newspaper industry, there’s a saying, ‘Ink is in my blood’ and that fits me to a tee,” Wade noted. “I can honestly say that ink it in her blood as well.”