Jarod Neal resigns as Westview football coach

On Wednesday, it was announced that Westview High School and football coach Jarod Neal have decided to part ways after four seasons.

Westview principal Brian Allen announced the resignation via press release.

“Westview High School will be looking for a new football coach,” Allen said in the release. “Westview would like to thank Coach Neal for his tenure as our head coach and wish the best in the future. The search for the next head football coach at Westview will begin immediately.”

Neal took over the football program in early 2020 and has a 37-14 record during his tenure.

The Chargers won the 2021 Class 2A state championship along with the Region 7-2A championship during his second season in charge with five-star quarterback Ty Simpson leading the offense.

He also won the Region 7-2A championship in 2022 before quarterback Craig Ross broke his collarbone in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, and the Chargers were eliminated in the second round.

This past season, Neal went 7-5 and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs before being eliminated by Dyersburg.

Neal was an assistant coach at Siegel High School before coming to Westview.

Neal played at UT Martin under Jason Simpson, and he was a three-year starter at quarterback (2013-15). As a senior, Neal, a native of Hendersonville, threw for 3,117 yards and 30 touchdowns to go along with 208 rushing yards.

Westview begins for the third head coach in six years, but it will only be the fourth head coach of the Chargers since 1991.