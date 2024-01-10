Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 9

Here are box scores from Week 9 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County, which includes Christmas tournaments:

TUESDAY

Boys

South Gibson 73, Crockett County 44

S. Gibson 18 17 17 21 — 73 Crockett Co. 5 12 8 19 — 44

Crockett County (44) — Lambert 7, Hobson 7, Simmons 4, K. Burgess 2, Walker 1, Pledge 8, Pickens 2, Freeman 2, Green 7, Savage 2, B. Burgess 2.

South Gibson (73) — Cade Allen 17, Trevor Lemings 16, Koen Thomas 15, Gavin Crawford 11, Beaver 1, Clouse 7, Marcum 1, Tritt 2, Moore 3.

3-pointers: CC – Pledge, Green; SG – Allen 5, Lemings 4, Thomas, Clouse, Moore. Records: SG 9-9 (1-0 13-3A); CC 2-16 (0-1).

West Carroll 68, Bradford 65

Bradford 17 12 18 18 — 65 W. Carroll 23 14 15 16 — 68

Bradford (65) — Jax Street 19, Ethan Richardson 19, Jax Richardson 19, Cates 5, E. Street 1, Massey 2.

West Carroll (68) — Izia Clark 20, Darion Taylor 18, Jayden Milton 15, White 4, Oneal 7, Melton 5, Rimmer 3.

3-pointers: B – J. Street 5, Cates, E. Richardson, J. Richardson 4; WC – Taylor, Oneal, Melton, Rimmer. Records: B 5-10 (0-2 13-1A); WC 4-9 (1-1).

Westview 60, Milan 35

Milan 6 5 10 14 — 35 Westview 17 11 18 14 — 60

Milan (35) — Carmelo Jones 19, Pruitt 3, Spain 1, Moore 5, Brown 2, Johnson 5.

Westview (60) — Brett McGuffin 20, Damarion Pearson 11, Jashun Ward 12, Walker 5, Brown 7, Joy 2, Lemons 3.

3-pointers: M – Jones 4, Pruitt, Moore; W – McGuffin 6, Walker, Lemons. Records: M 7-8 (0-2 14-2A); W 9-8 (1-0).

Gleason 63, Greenfield 58

Gleason 15 10 20 18 — 63 Greenfield 17 12 15 14 — 58

Gleason (63) — Drake Lehmkuhl 25, Garett Pinkston 17, Kade Sawyers 13, Crochet 4, Byington 3.

Greenfield (58) — Brady Archie 14, Porter 9, Green 3, Sullivan 4, St. Romain 8, Wills 9, Dunlap 8, Brown 3.

3-pointers: Gl – Lehmkuhl 2; Gr – Archie 2, Brown, Wills. Records: Gl 11-7 (2-0 14-1A); Gr 5-11 (0-2).

Ripley 62, Gibson County 49

Ripley 17 12 20 13 — 62 Gibson Co. 13 14 9 13 — 49

Ripley (62) — Ja’Marcus Whitelaw 18, Ja’Marion Whitelaw 18, Mahki Maben 10, Jones 8, Arnold 8,

Gibson County (49) — Sedric Leke 20, Kylan Finch 13, Wright 3, DeBerry 6, Crandall 4, Goad 3.

3-pointers: R – Ja’Marcus Whitelaw; GC – Leke 4, Goad. Records: GC 9-9 (1-1 14-2A); R 13-6 (2-0).

Dyer County 77, Peabody 66

Dyer Co. 16 20 20 21 — 77 Peabody 18 18 18 12 — 66

Dyer County (77) — Pierre Isom 24, Jamin Gauldin 26, Marcus Martin 14, Hayward 6, Mosely 5, Hayes 2.

Peabody (66) — Jamarcus Haynes 18, Thomas Luten 14, Cannon 8, Skinner 4, Patterson 8, Jelks 2, Brooks 6, Agnew 6.

3-pointers: DC – Gauldin 3; P – Luten 3, Cannon 2, Haynes. Records: P 11-6; DC 15-1.

Girls

South Gibson 60, Crockett County 53

S. Gibson 14 19 11 16 — 60 Crockett Co. 14 11 14 14 — 53

South Gibson (60) — Karson Dunn 23, Hallie Allen 16, Natalie Lewis 12, Reed 5, Teague 2, Davidson 2.

Crockett County (53) — Hannah Johnson 19, Amaria Walker 10, Castellaw 6, Cherry 6, Greenhill 8, Jo. Maddox 2.

3-pointers: SG – Dunn 3, Allen 2, Lewis 2; CC – Castellaw 2, Cherry 2, Greenhill 2, Johnson. Records: SG 12-7 (1-0 13-3A); CC 13-5 (0-1).

Peabody 55, Dyer County 50

Dyer Co. 13 15 12 10 — 50 Peabody 17 11 10 17 — 55

Dyer County (50) — D’Zya Currie 11, Ron’niya Jones 11, Anitra Honore 12, Kennedy 2, Starks 6, Robinson 6, Hobson 2.

Peabody (55) — Anya Ross 17, Travia Brooks 14, Johnson 8, Carter 7, Luten 6, Walls 3.

3-pointers: DC – Currie 2, Jones; P – Ross 2, Luten 2, Carter. Records: P 14-6; DC 11-5.

Bradford 54, West Carroll 47

Bradford 10 23 11 10 — 54 W. Carroll 8 8 13 18 — 47

Bradford (54) — Rebecca Wood 35, Dunn 5, Reynolds 6, Graves 2, Hardin 2, Cain 4.

West Carroll (47) — Gracelyn Vernon 15, Metcalf 7, Lovelace 1, Hammett 6, Parker 8, Michell 8, Perry 2.

3-pointers: B – Wood; WC – Vernon 5, Hammett, Metcalf. Records: B 4-11 (2-0 13-1A); WC 2-12 (0-2).

Gibson County 84, Ripley 21

Ripley 2 8 8 3 — 21 Gibson Co. 26 21 22 15 — 84

Ripley (21) — Hayes 2, Bonds 2, Owen 9, Boyd 3, Smith 3, Beard 2.

Gibson County (84) — A’Kira Riding 16, Emily Skinner 15, Micah Hart 10, Georgia Lannom 10, Reaves 6, Patterson 5, Bailey 8, McVay 4, Turner 4, Davidson 6.

3-pointers: R – Owen, Boyd, Smith; GC – Skinner 4, Bailey 2, Davidson 2. Records: GC 21-1 (2-0 14-2A); R 3-16 (0-2).

Westview 57, Milan 21

Milan 9 6 0 6 — 21 Westview 13 26 15 3 — 57

Milan (21) — Williamson 2, Redmond 2, K. Adkisson 2, Reed 5, T. Adkisson 8, Curry 2.

Westview (57) — Kylee Alexander 12, McCall Sims 12, Evans 4, Trevathan 8, Brent 9, Rogers 2, Williams 2, Simpson 3, Clark 4.

3-pointers: W – Trevathan 2, Alexander, Sims, Simpson. Records: M 3-12 (0-2 14-2A); W 14-2 (1-0).

Dresden 52, Union City 49

Union City 13 11 9 16 — 49 Dresden 12 9 17 14 — 52

Union City (49) — Sh’nyla Moss 19, Debrionna Jones 15, Theobald 1, McKinnis 3, A. Moss 9, Davis 2.

Dresden (52) — Paisley Pittman 20, Allie Spaulding 19, E. Jarred 3, H. Jarred 3, Adams 4, Poole 3.

3-pointers: UC – McKinnis, A. Moss; D – Spaulding 4, Adams, E. Jarred. Records: D 12-4 (2-0 14-1A); UC 7-11 (0-2).

Greenfield 56, Gleason 27

Gleason 5 11 8 3 — 27 Greenfield 18 11 20 7 — 56

Gleason (27) — Whitworth 5, Mingle 7, Perry 9, Arnold 3, Leach 1, Black 2.

Greenfield (56) — Rayanna Fisher 17, Anastyn Vujicic 14, Anna Grace Abernathy 10, Little 4, Bowers 7, Lunsford 4.

3-pointers: Gl – Whitworth, Mingle; Gr – Vujicic 4, Fisher 3, Bowers. Records: Gl 11-6 (0-2 14-1A); Gr 8-7 (2-0).

MONDAY

Boys

Gleason 88, Big Sandy 57

Big Sandy 11 17 21 7 — 57 Gleason 16 22 25 25 — 88

Big Sandy (57) — Jagger Allen 11, Garrett Cagle 13, Seth Greed 15, Pierpoint 4, Barao 2, O’Connell 1.

Gleason (88) — Garrett Pinkston 23, Drake Lehmkuhl 18, Gage Byington 10, Sawyers 9, Taylor 4, Crochet 9, Morgan 5, Dilday 4, Sanders 2, Gastafson 2, Harrison 2.

3-pointers: BS – Greed 4, Allen 3, Cagle 2; G – Sawyers, Morgan. Records: G 10-7; BS 2-9.

Girls

Gleason 61, Big Sandy 32

Big Sandy 11 6 8 7 — 32 Gleason 11 25 17 7 — 61

Big Sandy (32) — Bailey Berry 16, Wade 4, Guin 4, Jackson 8.

Gleason (61) — Autumn Mingle 28, Whitworth 7, Perry 8, Beasley 2, Arnold 4, Leach 4, Lehmkuhl 2, A. Allen 2, Black 2, L. Allen 2.

3-pointers: BS – Jackson 2; G – Mingle 6, Whitworth. Records: G 11-5; BS 1-8.