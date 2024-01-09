Right to Know January 9, 2024

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/25/2023 through 12/31/2023:

Brandon Nicholas Vestal, W/M, 30- serving time.

Joseph Alexander Butero, W/M, 31- hold for other agency.

Gabriel Allen Hillsman, B/M, 47- hold for other agency.

Joseph Martindale Joyner, W/M, 44- hold for other agency.

Frank James McCord, W/M, 32- hold for other agency.

Roy William Zinkel Jr., W/M, 32- hold for other agency.

Deborah Diana Moody, W/F, 59- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Brandi Deshea Pack, B/F, 35- evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jason Charles Sparks, W/M, 49- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

William Harold Cooper, W/M, 74- worthless checks.

Brandon Lee Crandall, WM, 40- domestic assault, violation of probation.

Lindsey Nicole Gilles, W/F, 36- domestic assault.

Patrick ONeal Jennings, B/M, 46- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper lane usage.

Frank James McCord, W/M, 32- violation of probation.

Deborah Diana Moody, W/F, 59- violation of probation.

Jennifer M. Turnbow, W/F, 44- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, disorderly conduct.

Ashley Marie Underwood, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Joshua Nelson Utley, W/M, 36- evading arrest, reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense.

Christopher James Cobb, W/M, 21- domestic assault.

Ty Warren Trinosky, W/M, 24- vandalism, written report of accident.

Joshua Nelson Utley, W/M, 36- resisting arrest.

Robert Dwayne Casey, W/M, 39- aggravated assault.

David Dwayne Crossett, W/M, 69- driving under the influence first offense, open container law, improper lane usage.

William Jason Gilman, W/M, 54- aggravated burglary of a habitation.

Kenneth Warren Golden Sr., B/M, 61- domestic assault.

Hannah Cierra Thomas, B/F, 26- attachment order.

Tammy Rene Barnes, W/F, 60- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense.

Mervin Randolph Anderson, B/M, 52- domestic assault.

Da’Trevious Kevon Hayes, B/M, 18- domestic assault.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 1/1/2024 through 1/7/2024:

Edward Lee Weeks, W/M, 40- hold for other agency.

Timothy Wayne Hood, W/M, 39- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Nadia Sunshine Badilla, W/F, 47- violation of probation.

Stacey Lynn Canady, W/F, 54- capias, violation of probation.

William Jeremy Cole, W/M, 52- violation of probation.

Nicholas Trey Doyle, W/M, 30- violation of probation, attachment order.

Nikita Leona Floyd, W/F, 34- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information.

Tyler Lee Halliburton, W/M, 29- violation of probation, attachment order.

Stephen Lamontee Hillsman, B/M, 44- violation of probation.

James Richard Holden, W/M, 28- domestic assault, assault on first responder, vandalism of utility lines, fixtures, property, etc. (used by railroads), retaliation for past action, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, violation stop sign law, speeding, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, fugitive from justice, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care..

Mercedes Danyelle Mayes, B/F, 29- violation of probation.

Jason Paul Priddy, W/M, 47- harassment (non-verbal threat).

Lewis Milton Wiley, W/M, 59- sex offender registry.

Austin Keith Wingo, W/M, 27- capias.

Jimmy Dwayne Abercrombie, W/M, 53- capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Jason Wayne Gordon, W/M, 49- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

David NMN Boyd, B/M, 55- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

William Andy Burnes, W/M, 50- hold for other agency.

Brewston Lamonte Cole, B/M, 36- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, window tint.

Douglas Ordones Martinez, W/M, 27- driving without license, speeding.

Margaret Ann Ramey, B/F, 39- hold for other agency.

Juan Camilo Ramirez, W/M, 29- violation registration law, driving without license.

Matthew Ryan Reasons, W/M, 39- theft of property, violation registration law.

Leopoldo Lopez Sanchez, W/M, 21- driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license, failure to exercise due care.

Jordan Antonio-Giron Sierra, W/M, 30- failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license.

John Henry Warlick, B/M, 40- domestic assault.

Ronald Shane Burton, W/M, 51- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Ola Pauline Donald, B/F, 49- simple possession/casual exchange.

Aliyah Natasha Donald, B/F, 28- simple possession/casual exchange.

Christopher Michael Hughes, W/M, 41- hold for other agency.

Paige Nicole McLemore, W/F, 39- driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Glenn Everett Bell, W/M, 60- violation of probation.

Carol Rose Blurton, W/F, 58- Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule V drug violations, DUI by consent, violation of implied consent law.

Jonas Bernard Reid, B/M, 43- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jimmy Dwayne Abercrombie, W/M, 53- failure to appear.

Keenan Devon Booth, B/M, 26- violation of probation.

Elizabeth Anne Marie Farris, W/F, 35- worthless checks.

Justin David Glasper, B/M, 36- serving time.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 30- weekender.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 24- weekender.

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/25/2023 through 12/31/2023:

Christopher James Cobb, W/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 25, 2023, 92 Calhoun; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Reed.

Jerry Lewis Fenner, B/M, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 26, 2023, 614 N. 16th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Antonio Perez Gutierrez, H/M, 31, of Humbolt; Arrest date and location: December 31, 2023, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Ty Warren Trinosky, W/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 28, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: vandalism, failure to report accident. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Joshua N. Utley, W/M, 36, of Camden; Arrest date and location: December 29, 2023, HPD; Charges: evading arrest, reckless driving, driving under influence, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/31/2023 through 1/7/2024:

David Boyd, B/M, 55, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: January 1, 2024, Trenton Highway; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Smith.

William Andy Burns, W/M, 49, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: January 6, 2024, Dollar Store; Charges: picked p for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Brewston Lamont Cole, B/M, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 3, 2024, 13th and Mclin; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, window tinted. Arresting officer: Dtf. Inv. Hill.

Nakita Leona Floyd, W/F, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: January 2, 2024, HPD; Charges: identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Jordan Antonio Giron Sierra, H/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 6, 2024, Subway; Charges: driving without a license, financial responsibility law, registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Douglas Nahun Ordonez Martinez, H/M, 26, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: January 4, 2024, East Main and 45; Charges: speeding, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Margaret Ann Ramey, B/F, 39, of Humoldt; Arrest date and location: January 6, 2024, 1817 Burrow; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Juan Camilo Ramirez-Ramirez, H/M, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 4, 2024, Maple Circle and 22nd; Charges: driving without a license, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Inv. Rich.

Matthew Ryan Reasons, W/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 4, 2024, 14th and Main; Charges: theft of property, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Inv. Rich.

Leopoldo Sanchez Lopez, H/M, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 1, 2024, Gibson Wells; Charges: driving under the influence, driving without a license, failure to maintain control, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

John Henry Warlick, B/M, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: January 6, 2024, 1817 Burrow; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Divorces

Douglas Hugh Keeton vs. Christina Keeton

Christopher Seth Sampson vs. Kathryn Sue Sampson

Stacey Gwen White vs. Darrell Dewayne White

Randi Elizabeth Gilliland vs. Jacob Franklin Gilliland

Tiffany Nicole Larue Sanders vs. Michael Raynor Cortez Sanders

Sabrina Ann Burns vs. John Darryl Burns

Don C. Landrum vs. Linda J. Landrum

Reada French Murphy vs. Michael Murphy

Roger Duncan Brake vs. Loretta Johnson Brake

Marriage Licenses

Ozzie Joe McBroom of Medina and Rachel Elizabeth Tatum of Medina

Catherine Elizabeth Watts of Tuckerman, Arkansas and Riley William Cornett of Tuckerman, Arkansas

Jonathan David Samples of Dyer and Karina Ashley Adams of Dyer

Xander Adam Wyatt Scarborough of Trenton and Lauren Jane Martin of Atwood

Real Estate Transfers

Michael Wallace, 564 Old Trenton-Eaton Road, Trenton

Anna Stoots, 84 Pete Canada Road, Trenton

Lloyd and Rose Saxsma, 28 Lakeview Drive, Trenton

Brandon Putman, 22 David Beard Lane, Humboldt

Mark Sanders, 100 Medina Highway, Humboldt

Gary Caraway Jr., 50 Creekwood Road, Humboldt

Keisha Hess, 19 Gibson Highway, Milan

Grant Bloecher, 204 Eldad Road, Trenton

Building Transfers

Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith to Carma G. Stryker – Humboldt – $158,000

Randy Farley to Ramontae Marcellus Claybrooks – Milan – $110,000

Karry Moore to Martha Silva and husband, Francisco Guerrero – Trenton – $41,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Mackenzie L. Gray and Mateusz Wierzbicki – Medina – $429,900

Joshua Starks to Schaefer Land Holdings LLC – 78 Etheridge Street, Humboldt – $1,100

Joshua Starks to Schaefer Land Holdings LLC – 116 Mitchell Street, Humboldt – $1,100

Katy B. Burkeen to Amanda Ruth Allen and husband, Jerry Lennel Allen – Bradford – $145,000

R. Brent Croom, Individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Alexander J. Bynum and William Jakob Bynum to Deavan Zimmerman and Danielle Lippens – Dyer – $75,000

Elizabeth E. Dickerson, as Attorney-in-Fact for Betty Shaw Evans, to David B. Smith – Trenton – $75,000

Kala Darlene Taylor to Priti D. Advani – Medina – $239,000

Christopher M. Quinn and wife, Chelsea A. Quinn to Chloe Beth Williams and Linda Kay Newman – Medina – $215,000

Sherry Massey, f/k/a Sherry Reasons, to Elena Joy Taylor – Medina – $250,000

Lee Ann Bonds, f/k/a Lee Ann Nucamendi, to ETC Investments, – Humboldt – $58,000

Antonio W. Latorre to Padma Advani – Medina – $320,000

Black Tupelo Bottoms, LLC to Steven Eric Scallions and wife, Amanda Scallions – 6th CD of Gibson County – $1,250,000

Reynolds Brothers Oil Company, Inc. to Vishal Patel – Rutherford – $15,000

Nina M. Martin to, f/k/a Nina M. Bane, to Toni Lee and husband, Andrew Lee – Medina – $375,000

Steven Gosney to Joel Sims and wife, Andrea Sims – 12th CD of Gibson County – $7,800

Ralph Jones, III and wife, Camille T. Jones to Scott Butler and wife, Sandra Butler – 15th CD of Gibson County – $50,000

Thomas L. Manner and Kevin W. Manner to Bobby Pruett – Milan – $59,400

Donovon Blake Miller to Austin T. Beene – Milan – $155,000

John Everett Gladmon of Trenton and Natasha Ann Faye Dulworth of Atwood

Victor Lamont Hopkins, Jr. of Brownsville and Kimberly Tennille Currie Hopkins of Brownsville

Tabian Rashad Smith of Humboldt and Zarea Taney Williams of Humboldt