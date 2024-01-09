Funeral services for Ms. Martha Ann Mays, 86, were held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 5 until 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Mays passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 at Christian Care Center in Medina, Tenn.

She was born in Fruitvale, Crockett County, Tenn. to the late Thomas and Emma (McCollum) Petty. She was retired from Rockwell near Three Way, Tenn.

Ms. Mays was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Thomas Mays; son, Gary Mays; and daughters, Kathy Stoots and Tammy Tawater.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Mays and wife Sarah; daughters, Lisa Forsyth and husband Tom, Sara McCaig and husband Jimmy; sister, and Patricia Buckingham and husband Troy; 16 grandchildren; and a multitude of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed the Alzheimer’s Tennessee, West Tennessee Office, 38 Old Hickory Cove, Suite B175, Jackson, TN 38305.