Jeremy Keith Bratcher, 32, passed away December 21, 2023 at Milan General ER after a brief illness.

He was born March 29, 1991 in Humboldt, Tenn.

As a youth, Mr. Bratcher became a member of Whitehall Baptist Church.

In scouting, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. A 2009 honors graduate of Peabody High School, Mr. Bratcher studied at University of Memphis and Florida Tech. He worked in hotel management.

Mr. Bratcher is survived by his mother, Faith Lanette Smith of Trenton, Tenn.; and grandmother, LaVerne Smith of Trenton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Keith Bratcher of Humboldt; and grandparents, Pat Smith of Trenton, and Jimmy Dee and Virginia Bratcher of Humboldt.

A memorial service for Mr. Bratcher is tentatively scheduled March 30, 2024 at Shelton Funeral Home in Trenton. More details will be available prior to the service.