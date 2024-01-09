Memorial services for Ms. Hilda Maria Hadley, 81, were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harvest Church in Humboldt with Pastor Seth Wilkerson officiating.

Ms. Hadley passed away January 2, 2024 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Jackson, Tenn. to the late Nathan Garrison and Lucile Lawler Hadley.

Ms. Hadley was retired from Davidson County Government where she worked with Metro Animal Control. She had a love for horses, and loved to train horses and others in equestrian riding.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, June Hadley Goldfarb.

She is survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.