Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Joyce Hart, 81, were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Doug Burleson officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

Mrs. Hart passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Madison County, Tenn. to the late John Edd and Mae (Stills) Wray. Mrs. Hart retired from Emerson Electric in 2004.

Mrs. Hart was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Clyde Hart; and sister, Barbara Bell.

She is survived by her son, Terry Wray and wife Diana; grandchildren, Robert Pierson and wife Skylar, and Terra Schwarz and husband Matthew, Amanda Bailey; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Nathan, Trinity, Brooklyn, Jon Matthew, Mattie Wray and Everlee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee, P.O. Box 10685, Jackson, TN 38308.