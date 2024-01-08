 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 8

| |

Westview’s Ashlee Brent (10) dribbles the ball against Huntingdon during a high school basketball game on Jan. 2, 2024.

After eight weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 1-0 11-4
McKenzie 1-0 7-6
Bruceton 0-0 0-10
McEwen 0-1 10-4
Big Sandy 0-1 2-8

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 1-0 10-4
Humboldt 1-0 9-7
Clarksburg 1-0 6-5
Bradford 0-1 5-9
West Carroll 0-1 3-9
Halls 0-1 4-12

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 1-0 13-5
Gleason 1-0 9-7
Lake Co. 1-0 4-9
Dresden 0-1 5-7
Greenfield 0-1 5-10
S. Fulton 0-1 4-9

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 1-0 13-4
Huntingdon 1-0 5-11
Stewart Co. 0-1 2-13
Waverly 0-1 0-13

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 4-10
Riverside 0-0 4-10
Scotts Hill 0-0 4-8
Liberty 0-0 2-8
Adamsville 0-0 2-13
JCM 0-0 1-15

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Ripley 1-0 12-6
Gibson Co. 1-0 9-8
Westview 0-0 8-8
Peabody 0-1 11-5
Milan 0-1 7-7

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 12-3
North Side 0-0 11-3
Hardin Co. 0-0 11-6
McNairy 0-0 7-7
South Side 0-0 4-5
Lexington 0-0 5-10

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 14-1
Obion Co. 0-0 14-5
Dyersburg 0-0 10-6
S. Gibson 0-0 8-9
Crockett Co. 0-0 2-15

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 14-1
Bolivar 0-0 14-3
Haywood 0-0 12-5
Bolton 0-0 5-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Jackson Chr. 1-0 13-4
TCA 1-0 11-4
Tip-Rosemark 1-0 7-5
USJ 0-1 12-4
Sacred Heart 0-1 6-7
Fayette Aca. 0-1 5-9

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 1-0 11-5
Houston Co. 1-0 10-5
Bruceton 0-0 5-5
McKenzie 0-1 6-5
Big Sandy 0-1 1-7

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 1-0 9-3
Humboldt 1-0 8-6
Bradford 1-0 3-11
Halls 0-1 4-13
West Carroll 0-1 2-11
Clarksburg 0-1 1-8

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 1-0 11-4
S. Fulton 1-0 8-6
Greenfield 1-0 7-7
Gleason 0-1 10-5
Union City 0-1 7-10
Lake Co. 0-1 3-9

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Huntingdon 1-0 15-4
Waverly 1-0 5-7
Camden 0-1 8-6
Stewart Co. 0-1 8-7

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 11-3
JCM 0-0 10-6
Scotts Hill 0-0 8-6
Adamsville 0-0 9-7
Liberty 0-0 3-7
Riverside 0-0 3-11

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 1-0 20-1
Peabody 1-0 13-6
Westview 0-0 13-2
Milan 0-1 3-11
Ripley 0-1 3-15

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 14-2
Hardin Co. 0-0 13-4
Lexington 0-0 12-4
South Side 0-0 12-4
McNairy 0-0 6-8
North Side 0-0 0-14

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 0-0 14-2
Crockett Co. 0-0 13-4
Dyer Co. 0-0 11-4
Obion Co. 0-0 13-7
S. Gibson 0-0 11-7

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 6-6
Bolivar 0-0 6-12
Haywood 0-0 5-10
Bolton 0-0 3-9

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 1-0 11-5
Fayette Aca. 1-0 6-7
TCA 0-0 3-12
Jackson Chr. 0-1 12-5
Tip-Rosemark 0-1 5-11

 

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment