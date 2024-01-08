West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 8

After eight weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 1-0 11-4 McKenzie 1-0 7-6 Bruceton 0-0 0-10 McEwen 0-1 10-4 Big Sandy 0-1 2-8

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 1-0 10-4 Humboldt 1-0 9-7 Clarksburg 1-0 6-5 Bradford 0-1 5-9 West Carroll 0-1 3-9 Halls 0-1 4-12

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 1-0 13-5 Gleason 1-0 9-7 Lake Co. 1-0 4-9 Dresden 0-1 5-7 Greenfield 0-1 5-10 S. Fulton 0-1 4-9

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 1-0 13-4 Huntingdon 1-0 5-11 Stewart Co. 0-1 2-13 Waverly 0-1 0-13

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 4-10 Riverside 0-0 4-10 Scotts Hill 0-0 4-8 Liberty 0-0 2-8 Adamsville 0-0 2-13 JCM 0-0 1-15

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Ripley 1-0 12-6 Gibson Co. 1-0 9-8 Westview 0-0 8-8 Peabody 0-1 11-5 Milan 0-1 7-7

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 12-3 North Side 0-0 11-3 Hardin Co. 0-0 11-6 McNairy 0-0 7-7 South Side 0-0 4-5 Lexington 0-0 5-10

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 14-1 Obion Co. 0-0 14-5 Dyersburg 0-0 10-6 S. Gibson 0-0 8-9 Crockett Co. 0-0 2-15

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 14-1 Bolivar 0-0 14-3 Haywood 0-0 12-5 Bolton 0-0 5-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Jackson Chr. 1-0 13-4 TCA 1-0 11-4 Tip-Rosemark 1-0 7-5 USJ 0-1 12-4 Sacred Heart 0-1 6-7 Fayette Aca. 0-1 5-9

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 1-0 11-5 Houston Co. 1-0 10-5 Bruceton 0-0 5-5 McKenzie 0-1 6-5 Big Sandy 0-1 1-7

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 1-0 9-3 Humboldt 1-0 8-6 Bradford 1-0 3-11 Halls 0-1 4-13 West Carroll 0-1 2-11 Clarksburg 0-1 1-8

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Dresden 1-0 11-4 S. Fulton 1-0 8-6 Greenfield 1-0 7-7 Gleason 0-1 10-5 Union City 0-1 7-10 Lake Co. 0-1 3-9

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Huntingdon 1-0 15-4 Waverly 1-0 5-7 Camden 0-1 8-6 Stewart Co. 0-1 8-7

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 11-3 JCM 0-0 10-6 Scotts Hill 0-0 8-6 Adamsville 0-0 9-7 Liberty 0-0 3-7 Riverside 0-0 3-11

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 1-0 20-1 Peabody 1-0 13-6 Westview 0-0 13-2 Milan 0-1 3-11 Ripley 0-1 3-15

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 14-2 Hardin Co. 0-0 13-4 Lexington 0-0 12-4 South Side 0-0 12-4 McNairy 0-0 6-8 North Side 0-0 0-14

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 0-0 14-2 Crockett Co. 0-0 13-4 Dyer Co. 0-0 11-4 Obion Co. 0-0 13-7 S. Gibson 0-0 11-7

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 6-6 Bolivar 0-0 6-12 Haywood 0-0 5-10 Bolton 0-0 3-9

Division II-A West