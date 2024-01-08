West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 8

Westview’s Ashlee Brent (10) dribbles the ball against Huntingdon during a high school basketball game on Jan. 2, 2024.
After eight weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:
BOYS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|1-0
|11-4
|McKenzie
|1-0
|7-6
|Bruceton
|0-0
|0-10
|McEwen
|0-1
|10-4
|Big Sandy
|0-1
|2-8
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|1-0
|10-4
|Humboldt
|1-0
|9-7
|Clarksburg
|1-0
|6-5
|Bradford
|0-1
|5-9
|West Carroll
|0-1
|3-9
|Halls
|0-1
|4-12
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Union City
|1-0
|13-5
|Gleason
|1-0
|9-7
|Lake Co.
|1-0
|4-9
|Dresden
|0-1
|5-7
|Greenfield
|0-1
|5-10
|S. Fulton
|0-1
|4-9
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|1-0
|13-4
|Huntingdon
|1-0
|5-11
|Stewart Co.
|0-1
|2-13
|Waverly
|0-1
|0-13
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Madison
|0-0
|4-10
|Riverside
|0-0
|4-10
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|4-8
|Liberty
|0-0
|2-8
|Adamsville
|0-0
|2-13
|JCM
|0-0
|1-15
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Ripley
|1-0
|12-6
|Gibson Co.
|1-0
|9-8
|Westview
|0-0
|8-8
|Peabody
|0-1
|11-5
|Milan
|0-1
|7-7
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|12-3
|North Side
|0-0
|11-3
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|11-6
|McNairy
|0-0
|7-7
|South Side
|0-0
|4-5
|Lexington
|0-0
|5-10
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|14-1
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|14-5
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|10-6
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|8-9
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|2-15
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|14-1
|Bolivar
|0-0
|14-3
|Haywood
|0-0
|12-5
|Bolton
|0-0
|5-8
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Jackson Chr.
|1-0
|13-4
|TCA
|1-0
|11-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|1-0
|7-5
|USJ
|0-1
|12-4
|Sacred Heart
|0-1
|6-7
|Fayette Aca.
|0-1
|5-9
GIRLS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|1-0
|11-5
|Houston Co.
|1-0
|10-5
|Bruceton
|0-0
|5-5
|McKenzie
|0-1
|6-5
|Big Sandy
|0-1
|1-7
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|1-0
|9-3
|Humboldt
|1-0
|8-6
|Bradford
|1-0
|3-11
|Halls
|0-1
|4-13
|West Carroll
|0-1
|2-11
|Clarksburg
|0-1
|1-8
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|1-0
|11-4
|S. Fulton
|1-0
|8-6
|Greenfield
|1-0
|7-7
|Gleason
|0-1
|10-5
|Union City
|0-1
|7-10
|Lake Co.
|0-1
|3-9
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Huntingdon
|1-0
|15-4
|Waverly
|1-0
|5-7
|Camden
|0-1
|8-6
|Stewart Co.
|0-1
|8-7
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Madison
|0-0
|11-3
|JCM
|0-0
|10-6
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|8-6
|Adamsville
|0-0
|9-7
|Liberty
|0-0
|3-7
|Riverside
|0-0
|3-11
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|1-0
|20-1
|Peabody
|1-0
|13-6
|Westview
|0-0
|13-2
|Milan
|0-1
|3-11
|Ripley
|0-1
|3-15
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|14-2
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|13-4
|Lexington
|0-0
|12-4
|South Side
|0-0
|12-4
|McNairy
|0-0
|6-8
|North Side
|0-0
|0-14
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|14-2
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|13-4
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|11-4
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|13-7
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|11-7
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|6-6
|Bolivar
|0-0
|6-12
|Haywood
|0-0
|5-10
|Bolton
|0-0
|3-9
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|USJ
|1-0
|11-5
|Fayette Aca.
|1-0
|6-7
|TCA
|0-0
|3-12
|Jackson Chr.
|0-1
|12-5
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-1
|5-11