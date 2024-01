TCA boys, Hardin County girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 8

District games are here, and there have already been some meaningful games after just one game. That means the next couple of weeks could be really exciting for fans across West Tennessee.

There are again two new teams into the rankings as both Trinity Christian Academy boys and Hardin County girls are on winning streaks in the early stages of the second half of the season.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (14-1) – Results: Beat Middle College 57-46. This week: Thursday vs. MHEA; Saturday vs. Provine (Miss.). Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyer County (14-1) – Results: Beat Lake County 82-41; Beat Westview 59-51. This week: Tuesday at Peabody; Friday at South Gibson. Last week: No. 2.

3. Haywood (12-5) – Results: Beat North Side 87-68; Beat Covington 66-57. This week: Friday vs. Ripley. Last week: No. 3.

4. Union City (13-5) – Results: Beat South Fulton 60-55. This week: Tuesday at Dresden; Friday at Lake County. Last week: No. 4.

5. Munford (10-2) – Results: Beat JCM 78-55; Beat Brighton 71-57. This week: Friday vs. Millington. Last week: No. 8.

6. Bolivar (14-3) – Results: Beat South Gibson 55-44; Beat Chester County 61-53; Beat Middleton 54-44. This week: Saturday vs. Covington. Last week: No. 9.

7. North Side (11-3) – Results: Lost to Haywood 87-68. This week: Tuesday at Chester County; Friday at Lexington. Last week: No. 5.

8. Jackson Christian (13-4) – Results: Beat USJ 49-44. This week: Tuesday vs. TCA; Friday at Sacred Heart. Last week: No. 10.

9. Chester County (12-3) – Results: Lost to Bolivar 61-53. This week: Tuesday vs. North Side; Friday vs. South Side. Last week: No. 6.

10. USJ (12-4) – Results: Lost to Jackson Christian 49-44. This week: Tuesday vs. Tipton-Rosemark; Friday at Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 7.

11. Obion County (14-5) – Results: Beat Lake County 58-45. This week: Tuesday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 13.

12. Camden (13-4) – Results: Beat Riverside 51-50; Beat Waverly 74-69. This week: Tuesday vs. Creek Wood; Friday vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 14.

13. Middleton (10-4) – Results: Beat West Carroll 52-44; Lost to Bolivar 54-44. This week: Tuesday at Halls; Friday at Clarksburg. Last week: No. 12.

14. Dyersburg (10-6) – Results: Lost to Ripley 50-47. This week: Tuesday vs. Obion County; Friday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 11.

15. TCA (11-4) – Results: Beat South Gibson 69-34; Beat Sacred Heart 72-57; Beat Madison 52-46. This week: Tuesday at Jackson Christian; Friday at Tipton-Rosemark; Saturday vs. Natchez Trace. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Humboldt (9-7).

On the bubble: Hardin County (11-6); Peabody (11-5); Ripley (12-6).

Girls

1. Dyersburg (14-2) – Results: Beat Ripley 76-24. This week: Tuesday vs. Obion County; Friday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 2.

2. Gibson County (20-1) – Results: Beat Milan 61-21; Lost to Crockett County 46-40. This week: Tuesday vs. Ripley; Friday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 1.

3. Huntingdon (15-4) – Results: Beat Westview 61-57; Beat Stewart County 75-31. This week: Friday at Camden. Last week: No. 5.

4. Westview (13-2) – Results: Beat Dyer County 64-44; Lost to Huntingdon 61-57. This week: Tuesday vs. Milan; Friday at Gibson County. Last week: No. 3.

5. Chester County (14-2) – Results: Beat Bolivar 47-39. This week: Tuesday vs. North Side; Friday vs. South Side. Last week: No. 4.

6. Crockett County (13-4) – Results: Beat Beat Gibson County 46-40; Beat McNairy Central 74-48. This week: Tuesday vs. South Gibson; Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 7.

7. Dyer County (11-4) – Results: Beat Lake County 71-58; Lost to Westview 64-44. This week: Tuesday at Peabody; Friday at South Gibson; Saturday vs. McNairy Central. Last week: No. 6.

8. Peabody (13-6) – Results: Beat Dresden 58-41; Beat Ripley 62-19. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyer County; Friday vs. Milan. Last week: No. 9.

9. USJ (11-5) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 53-41. This week: Tuesday vs. Tipton-Rosemark; Friday at Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 10.

10. South Side (12-4) – Results: Beat JCM 49-20. This week: Tuesday vs. Hardin County; Friday at Chester County. Last week: No. 12.

11. Jackson Christian (12-5) – Results: Lost to USJ 53-41. This week: Tuesday vs. TCA. Last week: No. 8.

12. South Gibson (11-7) – Results: Beat Bolivar 69-32. Up next: Tuesday at Crockett County; Friday vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 11.

13. Dresden (11-4) – Results: Beat Bradford 57-28; Beat Gleason 56-48; Lost to Peabody 58-41. This week: Tuesday vs. Union City; Friday vs. Greenfield. Last week: No. 14.

14. Lexington (12-4) – Results: Beat Scotts Hill 48-37. This week: Tuesday vs. McNairy Central; Friday vs. North Side. Last week: No. 15.

15. Hardin County (13-4) – Results: Beat Central (Ala.) 47-36; Beat Adamsville 49-46. This week: Tuesday at South Side; Friday at McNairy Central. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: McKenzie (6-5).

On the bubble: Madison (11-3); Middleton (9-3); South Fulton (8-6).