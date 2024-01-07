Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 9 of basketball season

Here are the high school basketball games scheduled for Week 9 in Gibson County and Weakley County:

GIBSON COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Milan at Westview, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Clarksburg at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Bradford at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

Carroll Academy at Bradford, noon

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Milan at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Halls, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Greenfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Big Sandy at Gleason, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Milan at Westview, 6 p.m.; Union City at Dresden, 6 p.m.

Middle School Basketball

McKenzie at Martin, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at South Fulton, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

