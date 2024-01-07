Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 9 of basketball season
Here are the high school basketball games scheduled for Week 9 in Gibson County and Weakley County:
GIBSON COUNTY
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Milan at Westview, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Clarksburg at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Bradford at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
High School Basketball
Carroll Academy at Bradford, noon
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Milan at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Halls, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
Greenfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Basketball
Big Sandy at Gleason, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Gleason at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Milan at Westview, 6 p.m.; Union City at Dresden, 6 p.m.
Middle School Basketball
McKenzie at Martin, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Gleason at South Fulton, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
Greenfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.