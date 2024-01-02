Right to Know January 2, 2024

Sheriff’s Report Dec. 18-24, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/18/2023 through 12/24/2023:

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- weekender.

Jordan Tresha Wright, B/M, 25- hold for other agency.

Genghis Kahn Beverly, B/M, 51- capias.

Kelly Denise Collins, W/F, 43- assault.

Mograna Jean Cunningham, W/F, 24- domestic assault.

Kynnady Chandler Dixon, B/F, 23- assault, vandalism, retaliation for past action.

Christa Devona Dodd, B/F, 51- violation of probation.

Elizabeth A Farris, W/F, 34- worthless checks.

Caitlyn Alexandria Hale, B/F, 23- capias.

Dwayne Edward Harris, B/M, 33- capias.

Lake Alexander Hazelwood, W/M, 24- capias.

Jamaal Reshard Holts, B/M, 37- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or seach (non-violent).

Ramsey Scout Hopkins, W/M, 19- violation of probation.

Jeffery Lynn Hunt, W/M, 49- capias, drug sanction.

Drew Alan Hunt, W/M, 27- violation of probation.

Treylon Javon Johnson, B/M, 18- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or seach (non-violent), evading arrest, violation light law.

John Wesley Jones Jr., B/M, 30- capias.

Oscar Hernandez Lopez, U/M, 19- drinking under 21, adult contributing to delinquency of a child.

Alex Ray Newberry, B/M, 43- violation probation (circuit).

Paul Robert O’Donnell, W/M, 32- attachment order.

Jeremy Jamaal Patrick, B/M, 37- capias.

Vicki Lynn Rodriguez, W/F, 48- violation of probation.

Adrianne Le’Bre Scott, B/F, 40- capias.

Brandon Christopher Thomas, B/M, 29- violation of probation.

Christopher Rilley Trigg, W/M, 68- driving under the influence first offense.

Tanika Lateria Wilkins, B/F, 34- capias.

Natasha Shantae Williams, B/F, 35- assault.

Monquez Trayvon Williams, B/M, 21- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, attachment order.

Raven Sierra Willis, W/F, 27- drug sanction.

Tara Elaine Connell, W/F, 29- failure to provide proof insurance, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Kenon Jamar Hunt, B/M, 47- domestic assault.

John Curtis Isabell, B/M, 43- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Marvin NMN Long, W/M, 41- burglary other than habitat or non public building, theft of property (shoplifting).

Carlos Alberto Lopez, U/M, 19- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, speeding.

Emma Mae Smith, W/F, 20- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Marsha Shamel Anderson, B/M, 35- aggravated assault.

Lynnessa Celeste Eskew, B/F, 62- driving under the influence.

Trevarius Glente Sharp, B/M, 26- Schedule VI drug violations.

Genghis Kahn Beverly, B/M, 51- capias, violation of probation.

Tanika Lateria Wilkins, B/F, 34- capias.

Scottie Lee Harris, B/M, 41- violation of probation.

Monty Lynn Jones, W/M, 49- capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Lisa Nicole Leslie, W/F, 42- theft of property, criminal trespass.

Austin Tyler Edwards, W/M, 27- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Police Report Dec. 18-24, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/18/2023 through 12/24/2023:

Kynnady C. Dixon, B/F, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 21, 2023, HPD; Charges: assault, harassment, vandalism, retaliation past action.. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Jamaal Reshard Holts, B/M, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 20, 2023, Authumwoods Apartments; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Kenon Jamar Hunt, B/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 23, 2023, S. 19th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

John C. Isabell, B/M, 43, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 20, 2023, Main and 22nd Ave.; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Marvin Long, W/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 23, 2023, Walmart; Charges: burglary, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.

Emma Mae Smith, W/F, 20, of Three Way; Arrest date and location: December 18, 2023, 805 Hillside Drive; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possessing controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomber.

James Clifford Williams, B/M, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 24, 2023, 19th and Mitchell; Charges: violation of light law, evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, assault, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Divorces

Deborah Rodriguez vs Rodolfo Rodriguez

Kayla Crossett vs Wesley Crossett

Christopher Burke vs Megan Rinks

Whitney Lauren Pinckley vs Kyle Rowan Pinckley

Linda Horton Davis vs Thomas Leon Davis

Janet Lynn Johnson vs Steven Douglas Johnson

Jessie D. Parker vs Bethany N. Parker

Cynthia Searcy vs Jonathan Searcy

Deborah Boggs vs William Boggs

Anthony Burke vs Ashtin Burks

Marriages

John Everett Gladmon of Trenton and Natasha Ann Faye Dulworth of Atwood

Victor Lamont Hopkins, Jr. of Brownsville and Kimberly Tennille Currie Hopkins of Brownsville

Tabian Rashad Smith of Humboldt and Zarea Taney Williams of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Charles Alexander and Jesse Alexander to Taylor A. Austin and wife, Amy N. Austin – Humboldt – $99,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Yichi Li and Zhen Zhi – Medina – $329,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Er Jian Lin – Medina – $332,900

Sara Cantrell, as personal representative for the Estate of John David Tubbs and Sara Cantrell, Charles Tubbs and Thomas Aubrey Tubbs to Dawna Walsh – Bradford – $89,500

Ulrika Tuohy to John A. Walden and wife, Patricia D. Walden – Humboldt – $250,000

Jerry D. Ray and wife, Pamela Ray to Chad Smith – Trenton – $508,860

Annis M. Dycus to Jeffrey G. Holt and wife, Kimberly P. Holt – Trenton – $95,000

Cherefant Handy to Jacob Thomas – Trenton – $6,500

Spectrum Southeast, LLC to EIP Holdings II, LLC – Trenton – $35,000