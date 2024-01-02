Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 8
Here are box scores from Week 8 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County, which includes Christmas tournaments:
TUESDAY
Boys
Milan 59, Bradford 28
|Bradford
|11
|4
|6
|7
|—
|28
|Milan
|14
|10
|19
|11
|—
|59
Bradford (28) — Ethan Richardson 12, Street 4, Cates 2, Harrington 1, Carroll 2, J. Richardson 6, E. Street 1.
Milan (59) — Carmelo Jones 22, Gabe Scott 20, Moore 5, Carter 3, Brown 2, Johnson 7.
3-pointers: B – E. Richardson 2, J. Richardson 2; M – Jones 2, Scott 2. Records: M 7-6; B 4-8.
TCA 69, South Gibson 34
|S. Gibson
|8
|9
|11
|6
|—
|34
|TCA
|24
|20
|13
|12
|—
|69
South Gibson (34) — Cade Allen 10, Lemings 4, Thomas 6, Tritt 4, Moore 2, Beaver 2, Clouse 2, Strickland 2, Addo.
TCA (69) — Kaleb Williams 15, Gabriel Lee 10, Drake Craddock 18, Zack Niven 16, Waller 8, Helton 2.
3-pointers: SG – Allen 2; T – Niven 4, Craddock 3, Lee 2, Williams. Records: SG 8-8; T 9-4.
XXX
Girls
Bradford 41, Milan 38
|Bradford
|11
|6
|9
|15
|—
|41
|Milan
|14
|10
|10
|4
|—
|38
Bradford (41) — Rebecca Wood 19, Abby Beth Dunn 10, Reynolds 9, Cain 3.
Milan (38) — Allie Grant 10, Williamson 7, Redmond 1, DePriest 3, Phinnessee 3, Reed 8, Adkisson 4, Curry 2.
3-pointers: B – Cain. Records: B 2-10; M 3-10.
XXX