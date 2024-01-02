Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 8

Here are box scores from Week 8 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County, which includes Christmas tournaments:

TUESDAY

Boys

Milan 59, Bradford 28

Bradford 11 4 6 7 — 28 Milan 14 10 19 11 — 59

Bradford (28) — Ethan Richardson 12, Street 4, Cates 2, Harrington 1, Carroll 2, J. Richardson 6, E. Street 1.

Milan (59) — Carmelo Jones 22, Gabe Scott 20, Moore 5, Carter 3, Brown 2, Johnson 7.

3-pointers: B – E. Richardson 2, J. Richardson 2; M – Jones 2, Scott 2. Records: M 7-6; B 4-8.

TCA 69, South Gibson 34

S. Gibson 8 9 11 6 — 34 TCA 24 20 13 12 — 69

South Gibson (34) — Cade Allen 10, Lemings 4, Thomas 6, Tritt 4, Moore 2, Beaver 2, Clouse 2, Strickland 2, Addo.

TCA (69) — Kaleb Williams 15, Gabriel Lee 10, Drake Craddock 18, Zack Niven 16, Waller 8, Helton 2.

3-pointers: SG – Allen 2; T – Niven 4, Craddock 3, Lee 2, Williams. Records: SG 8-8; T 9-4.

XXX

Girls

Bradford 41, Milan 38

Bradford 11 6 9 15 — 41 Milan 14 10 10 4 — 38

Bradford (41) — Rebecca Wood 19, Abby Beth Dunn 10, Reynolds 9, Cain 3.

Milan (38) — Allie Grant 10, Williamson 7, Redmond 1, DePriest 3, Phinnessee 3, Reed 8, Adkisson 4, Curry 2.

3-pointers: B – Cain. Records: B 2-10; M 3-10.

XXX