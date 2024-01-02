Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn Modine Quinn were held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Jake Fry officiating. Burial followed in Latham’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Quinn completed her life’s journey and entered into rest on December 23, 2023, when she was called away to be with her eternal family and into the presence of her loving Heavenly Father. Although the family’s hearts are heavy, they were blessed that she was in this world for 92 years. They have faith that the heavens are cheered by her arrival.

She was born in Lavinia, Tenn. on November 8, 1931 to Jesse James Cash and Ruby Doris (Cotton) Cash, and into a loving union of the Cash and Cotton families of West Tennessee. On June 30, 1951, she became a Quinn when she married Robert L. Quinn—another loving union that lasted 36 years until he made his eternal transition on December 1, 1987. For 36 more years, no one else ever took his place.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Quinn was preceded by her second-born son, Thomas L. Quinn; her younger brother, James Odell Cash; and a long list of uncles, aunts, cousins, and nephews—all awaiting her arrival for a family reunion like none before.

Those left on earth to share her memories include three great-great-grandchild; 14 great-grandchildren; eight grandchildren; one sister, Jerry Sue Laman (Danny) from Alamo, Tenn.; and three children, Gary W. Quinn (Judy) from Katy, Tex., Patty A. Flowers (Steve) from Martin, Tenn. and Bobby L. Quinn (Denise) from Huntsville, Ala.

The family’s tears are of sorrow because they will miss her, of gratitude because they are blessed to have known her and of joy because they know they will be with her again.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.