Top 5 Weakley County high school basketball games during Week 8 of season

Call me Mr. Perfect again. Before the Christmas holiday, I went 4-0 with my picks. We had to throw out the Henry County-Gleason boys game as the Bulldogs played Peabody instead due to a team dropping out.

But now the second half of the basketball season is here, and that means district games are approaching so teams want to begin to peak as February nears.

I am now 21-3 overall (.875 winning percentage).

So let’s try to kick off the second half of the season of with a strong outing:

Westview (12-1) at Huntingdon (13-4) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): These two were in the same district last season, but now they couldn’t see each other until the Class 2A state tournament. And both have the potential to reach that level. Huntingdon’s Lily Kee is tough to defend in the post, while Westview can shoot it from the perimeter.

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Peabody (11-6) at Dresden (9-3) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): Lots of time has passed since these two met on Dec. 8. It was the Lady Lions’ third game of the season. Peabody won by 13 points (60-47). So can Dresden show the improvements made in the past month and avenge that loss?

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Bradford (4-7) at Dresden (5-4) Boys (7:15 p.m., Thursday): The Red Devils pulled out a one-point win at home (52-51) on a late shot. But lots of time has passed and Dresden is in more basketball shape this time around. This will be Game 2 since the two-week Christmas break that the Lions took.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Dresden (9-3, 0-0 13-1A) at Gleason (10-3, 0-0) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): The District 13-1A opener for both teams. Both have had strong showings in the first half of the season, but this is when it counts. Gleason’s Autumn Mingle has shown the ability to score in bunches, while Dresden’s Paisley Pittman is tough to guard in the post.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Dresden (5-4, 0-0 13-1A) at Gleason (8-6, 0-0) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): After playing a tough Bradford team on Thursday, the Lions turn around and open District 13-1A play against an improved Gleason team. Dresden will have to shoot the ball well to have a chance in this one, and the Lions will have to guard Gleason’s Drake Lehmkuhl well.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason