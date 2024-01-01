Top 5 Gibson County high school basketball games during Week 8 of season

We are now looking at the second half of the season, but going into the Christmas holiday, I went a perfect 5-0 in Week 6 to cap off a strong first-half showing in my picks.

But the second half of the season includes district play and teams trying to peak going into February to be ready for postseason.

So I am now 26-3 overall (.897 winning percentage).

Let’s start the second half of the season off with a strong first week, and know that district games could pop up:

Bradford (1-10) at Milan (3-9) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): A win here would be a huge momentum boost for either of these teams that struggled in the first-half of the season. Bradford will have the best player on the floor with Rebecca Wood, but Milan has some young talent that is showing potential.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Peabody (11-6) at Dresden (9-3) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): Both of these teams played in the Class 1A state tournament last season before the Lady Tide moved up to Class 2A this season. Peabody won the first meeting by 13 points (60-47), but that was Dresden’s third game of the season due to football’s run in the playoffs. This will be a tougher test for the Lady Tide on the road.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Crockett County (11-4) at Gibson County (19-0) Girls (6 p.m., Thursday): Throughout the first half of the season, the Lady Cavaliers have shown the ability to play at a high level. Gibson County on the first meeting 52-40, so this one will be in Bo Booth Gymnasium. This will also be the Lady Pioneers’ last test before District 14-2A play begins.

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County

Bolivar (11-3) at South Gibson (8-7) Boys (7:15 p.m., Thursday): When these two met in Bolivar, it took overtime before the Tigers pulled out the win. South Gibson would love to start the second half of the season with a win over a potential Region 7-3A opponent. South Gibson is at home and will look to hit some big perimeter shots.

Odom’s Pick: Bolivar

Gibson County (7-8, 0-0 14-2A) at Milan (6-6, 0-0) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): The District 14-2A opener for both of these teams. Both teams have had some big wins during the 2023 part of the season, but this is 2024. Gibson County’s guards of Sedric Leke and Kylan Finch will match up with Milan’s guards of Carmelo Jones and Gabe Scott.

Odom’s Pick: Milan