West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 7

After seven weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:
BOYS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|0-0
|10-3
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|10-4
|McKenzie
|0-0
|5-6
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-5
|Bruceton
|0-0
|0-9
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|9-3
|Humboldt
|0-0
|8-7
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|4-5
|Bradford
|0-0
|4-7
|West Carroll
|0-0
|3-7
|Halls
|0-0
|4-10
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Union City
|0-0
|12-5
|Gleason
|0-0
|8-6
|Dresden
|0-0
|5-4
|Greenfield
|0-0
|5-8
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|4-8
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|3-6
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|0-0
|11-4
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|3-10
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|2-11
|Waverly
|0-0
|0-12
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Madison
|0-0
|4-9
|Riverside
|0-0
|4-9
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|3-8
|Liberty
|0-0
|2-8
|Adamsville
|0-0
|2-12
|JCM
|0-0
|1-13
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Peabody
|0-0
|10-4
|Ripley
|0-0
|9-6
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|7-8
|Westview
|0-0
|7-7
|Milan
|0-0
|6-6
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|12-2
|North Side
|0-0
|11-2
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|9-6
|McNairy
|0-0
|6-7
|Lexington
|0-0
|5-9
|South Side
|0-0
|3-5
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|12-1
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|13-5
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|10-5
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|8-7
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|2-13
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|13-1
|Bolivar
|0-0
|11-3
|Haywood
|0-0
|10-5
|Bolton
|0-0
|5-7
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|USJ
|0-0
|12-3
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|12-4
|TCA
|0-0
|8-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|6-5
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|6-6
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|4-8
GIRLS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|0-0
|10-5
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|9-5
|McKenzie
|0-0
|5-4
|Bruceton
|0-0
|4-5
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-5
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|7-3
|Humboldt
|0-0
|7-6
|Halls
|0-0
|3-12
|West Carroll
|0-0
|2-9
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|1-6
|Bradford
|0-0
|1-10
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gleason
|0-0
|10-3
|Dresden
|0-0
|9-3
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|7-6
|Union City
|0-0
|7-9
|Greenfield
|0-0
|5-7
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|3-6
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|13-4
|Camden
|0-0
|7-5
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|7-6
|Waverly
|0-0
|4-7
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Madison
|0-0
|10-3
|JCM
|0-0
|9-5
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|8-5
|Adamsville
|0-0
|9-6
|Liberty
|0-0
|3-7
|Riverside
|0-0
|3-10
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|19-0
|Westview
|0-0
|12-1
|Peabody
|0-0
|11-6
|Milan
|0-0
|3-9
|Ripley
|0-0
|3-12
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|13-2
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|11-4
|Lexington
|0-0
|11-4
|South Side
|0-0
|11-4
|McNairy
|0-0
|6-7
|North Side
|0-0
|0-13
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|13-2
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|10-3
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|11-4
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|12-7
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|10-7
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|5-4
|Bolivar
|0-0
|6-9
|Bolton
|0-0
|3-8
|Haywood
|0-0
|3-10
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|12-4
|USJ
|0-0
|10-5
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|4-7
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|5-10
|TCA
|0-0
|3-11