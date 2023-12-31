West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 7

After seven weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 0-0 10-3 Houston Co. 0-0 10-4 McKenzie 0-0 5-6 Big Sandy 0-0 1-5 Bruceton 0-0 0-9

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 9-3 Humboldt 0-0 8-7 Clarksburg 0-0 4-5 Bradford 0-0 4-7 West Carroll 0-0 3-7 Halls 0-0 4-10

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 0-0 12-5 Gleason 0-0 8-6 Dresden 0-0 5-4 Greenfield 0-0 5-8 S. Fulton 0-0 4-8 Lake Co. 0-0 3-6

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 0-0 11-4 Huntingdon 0-0 3-10 Stewart Co. 0-0 2-11 Waverly 0-0 0-12

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 4-9 Riverside 0-0 4-9 Scotts Hill 0-0 3-8 Liberty 0-0 2-8 Adamsville 0-0 2-12 JCM 0-0 1-13

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Peabody 0-0 10-4 Ripley 0-0 9-6 Gibson Co. 0-0 7-8 Westview 0-0 7-7 Milan 0-0 6-6

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 12-2 North Side 0-0 11-2 Hardin Co. 0-0 9-6 McNairy 0-0 6-7 Lexington 0-0 5-9 South Side 0-0 3-5

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 12-1 Obion Co. 0-0 13-5 Dyersburg 0-0 10-5 S. Gibson 0-0 8-7 Crockett Co. 0-0 2-13

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 13-1 Bolivar 0-0 11-3 Haywood 0-0 10-5 Bolton 0-0 5-7

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. USJ 0-0 12-3 Jackson Chr. 0-0 12-4 TCA 0-0 8-4 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 6-5 Sacred Heart 0-0 6-6 Fayette Aca. 0-0 4-8

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 0-0 10-5 Houston Co. 0-0 9-5 McKenzie 0-0 5-4 Bruceton 0-0 4-5 Big Sandy 0-0 1-5

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 7-3 Humboldt 0-0 7-6 Halls 0-0 3-12 West Carroll 0-0 2-9 Clarksburg 0-0 1-6 Bradford 0-0 1-10

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Gleason 0-0 10-3 Dresden 0-0 9-3 S. Fulton 0-0 7-6 Union City 0-0 7-9 Greenfield 0-0 5-7 Lake Co. 0-0 3-6

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Huntingdon 0-0 13-4 Camden 0-0 7-5 Stewart Co. 0-0 7-6 Waverly 0-0 4-7

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 10-3 JCM 0-0 9-5 Scotts Hill 0-0 8-5 Adamsville 0-0 9-6 Liberty 0-0 3-7 Riverside 0-0 3-10

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 19-0 Westview 0-0 12-1 Peabody 0-0 11-6 Milan 0-0 3-9 Ripley 0-0 3-12

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 13-2 Hardin Co. 0-0 11-4 Lexington 0-0 11-4 South Side 0-0 11-4 McNairy 0-0 6-7 North Side 0-0 0-13

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 0-0 13-2 Dyer Co. 0-0 10-3 Crockett Co. 0-0 11-4 Obion Co. 0-0 12-7 S. Gibson 0-0 10-7

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 5-4 Bolivar 0-0 6-9 Bolton 0-0 3-8 Haywood 0-0 3-10

Division II-A West