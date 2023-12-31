 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 7

| |

Westview’s Asa Barnes (20) shoots the ball against Fayette-Ware during the Dynamix Christmas Classic.

After seven weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 0-0 10-3
Houston Co. 0-0 10-4
McKenzie 0-0 5-6
Big Sandy 0-0 1-5
Bruceton 0-0 0-9

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 9-3
Humboldt 0-0 8-7
Clarksburg 0-0 4-5
Bradford 0-0 4-7
West Carroll 0-0 3-7
Halls 0-0 4-10

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 0-0 12-5
Gleason 0-0 8-6
Dresden 0-0 5-4
Greenfield 0-0 5-8
S. Fulton 0-0 4-8
Lake Co. 0-0 3-6

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 0-0 11-4
Huntingdon 0-0 3-10
Stewart Co. 0-0 2-11
Waverly 0-0 0-12

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 4-9
Riverside 0-0 4-9
Scotts Hill 0-0 3-8
Liberty 0-0 2-8
Adamsville 0-0 2-12
JCM 0-0 1-13

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Peabody 0-0 10-4
Ripley 0-0 9-6
Gibson Co. 0-0 7-8
Westview 0-0 7-7
Milan 0-0 6-6

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 12-2
North Side 0-0 11-2
Hardin Co. 0-0 9-6
McNairy 0-0 6-7
Lexington 0-0 5-9
South Side 0-0 3-5

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 12-1
Obion Co. 0-0 13-5
Dyersburg 0-0 10-5
S. Gibson 0-0 8-7
Crockett Co. 0-0 2-13

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 13-1
Bolivar 0-0 11-3
Haywood 0-0 10-5
Bolton 0-0 5-7

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 0-0 12-3
Jackson Chr. 0-0 12-4
TCA 0-0 8-4
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 6-5
Sacred Heart 0-0 6-6
Fayette Aca. 0-0 4-8

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 0-0 10-5
Houston Co. 0-0 9-5
McKenzie 0-0 5-4
Bruceton 0-0 4-5
Big Sandy 0-0 1-5

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 7-3
Humboldt 0-0 7-6
Halls 0-0 3-12
West Carroll 0-0 2-9
Clarksburg 0-0 1-6
Bradford 0-0 1-10

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Gleason 0-0 10-3
Dresden 0-0 9-3
S. Fulton 0-0 7-6
Union City 0-0 7-9
Greenfield 0-0 5-7
Lake Co. 0-0 3-6

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Huntingdon 0-0 13-4
Camden 0-0 7-5
Stewart Co. 0-0 7-6
Waverly 0-0 4-7

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 10-3
JCM 0-0 9-5
Scotts Hill 0-0 8-5
Adamsville 0-0 9-6
Liberty 0-0 3-7
Riverside 0-0 3-10

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 19-0
Westview 0-0 12-1
Peabody 0-0 11-6
Milan 0-0 3-9
Ripley 0-0 3-12

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 13-2
Hardin Co. 0-0 11-4
Lexington 0-0 11-4
South Side 0-0 11-4
McNairy 0-0 6-7
North Side 0-0 0-13

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 0-0 13-2
Dyer Co. 0-0 10-3
Crockett Co. 0-0 11-4
Obion Co. 0-0 12-7
S. Gibson 0-0 10-7

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 5-4
Bolivar 0-0 6-9
Bolton 0-0 3-8
Haywood 0-0 3-10

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Jackson Chr. 0-0 12-4
USJ 0-0 10-5
Fayette Aca. 0-0 4-7
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 5-10
TCA 0-0 3-11

 

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment