Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 8 of basketball season

Here are the high school basketball games scheduled for Week 8 in Gibson County and Weakley County:

GIBSON COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Bradford at Milan, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at TCA, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Dresden, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Bolivar at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Murray (Ky.) (B), 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County at Milan, 6 p.m.; Halls at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Ripley, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Clarksburg, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Middleton, 6 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at McKenzie, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Clarksburg, 6 p.m.; Westview at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Dresden, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Bradford at Dresden, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Dresden at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Lake County, 6 p.m.; Westview at Dyer County, 6 p.m.