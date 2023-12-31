Camden boys, Lexington girls in West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 7

We are at the midpoint of the 2023-23 high school basketball season. The first half has been full of great games with some of the top teams boasting some high caliber players.

Fayette-Ware boys and Gibson County girls end the first half of the season in the No. 1 spot.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (13-1) – Results: Beat Westview 50-36; Beat Obion County 57-41; Beat Humboldt 81-53. This week: Saturday at Middle College. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyer County (12-1) – Results: Beat Lexington 60-57; Beat Humboldt 67-57; Beat Gibson County 63-44. This week: Tuesday at Lake County; Friday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 2.

3. Haywood (10-5) – Results: Did not play. This week: Friday vs. North Side; Saturday at Covington. Last week: No. 3.

4. Union City (12-5) – Results: Beat Knowledge Academies 58-44; Beat Marshall County 67-60; Lost to Melrose 52-51. This week: Friday at South Fulton. Last week: No. 4.

5. North Side (11-2) – Results: Beat Ripley 56-43; Beat Crockett County 60-44; Beat Chester County 53-51. This week: Friday at Haywood. Last week: No. 12.

6. Chester County (12-2) – Results: Beat Memphis Central 58-56; Beat Liberty 66-62; Lost to North Side 53-51. This week: Friday at Bolivar. Last week: No. 6.

7. USJ (12-3) – Results: Beat JCM 68-41; Lost to Ripley 47-40. This week: Friday vs. Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 5.

8. Munford (8-2) – Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday vs. JCM; Friday at Brighton. Last week: No. 7.

9. Bolivar (11-3) – Results: Beat Freedom Prep 86-43; Beat Northpoint Christian 63-49. This week: Thursday at South Gibson; Friday vs. Chester County; Saturday at Middleton. Last week: No. 8.

10. Jackson Christian (12-4) – Results: Beat Kenwood 57-43; Beat South Gibson 55-27; Lost to Briarcrest 59-29. This week: Friday at USJ. Last week: No. 11.

11. Dyersburg (10-5) – Results: Beat Shelbyville 47-38; Lost to Rockvale 48-45. This week: Tuesday at Ripley. Last week: No. 10.

12. Middleton (9-3) – Results: Beat Falkner (Miss.) 72-60. This week: Friday vs. West Carroll; Saturday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 13.

13. Obion County (13-5) – Results: Beat Millington 74-43; Lost to Humboldt 63-59; Lost to Fayette-Ware 57-41. This week: Saturday at Lake County. Last week: No. 9.

14. Camden (11-4) – Results: Beat Fulton City (Ky.) 63-38; Beat Clarksburg 60-55; Beat Riverside 66-52. This week: Tuesday at Riverside; Friday vs. Waverly. Last week: Not ranked.

15. Humboldt (8-7) – Results: Beat Obion County 63-59; Lost to Dyer County 67-57; Lost to Fayette-Ware 81-53. This week: Friday vs. Halls. Last week: No. 14.

Dropped out: South Gibson (8-7).

On the bubble: Gleason (8-6); Peabody (10-4); Ripley (9-6); TCA (8-4).

Girls

1. Gibson County (19-0) – Results: Beat Big Sandy 72-26; Beat Houston 56-29; Beat Dresden 81-55. This week: Thursday vs. Crockett County; Friday at Milan. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyersburg (13-2) – Results: Beat University High-Memphis 82-30; Beat Lake County 70-20; Beat Peabody 54-25. This week: Tuesday at Ripley. Last week: No. 2.

3. Westview (12-1) – Results: Beat Paducah-Tilghman (Ky.) 57-29; Beat Humboldt 43-22; Beat Lexington 60-29. This week: Tuesday at Huntingdon; Friday at Dyer County. Last week: No. 3.

4. Chester County (13-2) – Results: Beat Liberty 64-38; Beat TCA 31-18; Beat Crockett County 42-37. This week: Friday at Bolivar. Last week: No. 5.

5. Huntingdon (13-4) – Results: Beat Ridgeway 70-20; Beat Brighton 74-42; Beat Riverside 69-45. This week: Tuesday vs. Westview; Friday vs. Stewart County. Last week: No. 6.

6. Dyer County (10-3) – Results: Beat Humboldt 57-45; Lost to USJ 55-42; Lost to Lexington 49-46. This week: Tuesday at Lake County; Friday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 4.

7. Crockett County (11-4) – Results: Beat North Side 73-20; Beat Liberty 63-17; Lost to Chester County 42-37. This week: Thursday at Gibson County; Friday vs. McNairy Central. Last week: No. 7.

8. Jackson Christian (12-4) – Results: Beat Halls 80-26; Beat University High-Memphis 67-33; Lost to Union City 54-46. This week: Friday at USJ. Last week: No. 13.

9. Peabody (11-6) – Results: Beat Halls 65-21; Beat Union City 52-51; Lost to Dyersburg 54-25. This week:Tuesday at Dresden; Friday at Ripley. Last week: No. 9.

10. USJ (10-5) – Results: Beat Dyer County 55-42; Beat McKenzie 46-39; Beat Obion County 51-30. This week: Friday vs. Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 12.

11. South Side (11-4) – Results: Beat Morristown-West 55-50; Beat Cocke County 48-36; Beat Knoxville Webb 43-32; Lost to Marist (Ga.) 43-31. This week: Friday vs. JCM. Last week: No. 13.

12. South Gibson (10-7) – Results: Beat Craigmont 43-11; Lost to West Memphis (Ark.) 43-39; Lost to Center Hill (Miss.) 63-40; Lost to Memphis East 49-40. Up next: Tuesday at TCA: Thursday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 8.

13. McKenzie (5-4) – Results: Lost to USJ 46-39. This week: Tuesday vs. Gleason; Friday at McEwen. Last week: No. 10.

14. Dresden (9-3) – Results: Beat Manassas 74-29; Beat St. Agnes 51-48; Lost to Gibson County 81-55. This week: Tuesday vs. Peabody; Thursday vs. Bradford; Friday at Gleason. Last week: No. 14.

15. Lexington (11-4) – Results: Beat Dyer County 49-46; Lost to Westview 60-29. This week: Friday vs. Scotts Hill. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Madison (10-3).

On the bubble: Camden (7-5); Gleason (10-3); Hardin County (11-4); Middleton (7-3).