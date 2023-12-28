Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 7

Here are box scores from Week 7 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County, which includes Christmas tournaments:

THURSDAY

Boys

Dynamix Christmas Classic

Peabody 69, McKenzie 62

McKenzie 16 17 8 20 — 62 Peabody 18 13 16 20 — 69

McKenzie (62) — Carter Kee 17, Stafford Roditis 16, Tate Surber 14, Garrett 7, Teague 6, Brown 1.

Peabody (69) — Emmanuel Cannon 25, Ryder Patterson 11, Jamarcus Haynes 11, Skinner 3, Luten 2, Jelks 6, Jennings 2, Brooks 7.

3-pointers: M – Kee 3, Roditis; P – Patterson, Cannon. Records: P 9-4; M 4-5.

Humboldt 63, Obion County 59

Humboldt 15 17 15 16 — 63 Obion Co. 12 9 21 17 — 59

Humboldt (63) — Fred Moore 29, Kendrick Taylor 11, E. Moore 2, Patterson 7, Wedley 3, Allen 6, Shiver 5.

Obion County (59) — Aden Lee 19, Grady Wilkins 10, Island 9, McBride 8, Hendrix 5, Richmond 1, Cook 2, Jones 2, Fraley.

3-pointers: H – Ke. Taylor; OC – Lee 3, McBride 2, Wilkins 2, Island, Hendrix, Fraley. Records: H 8-5; OC 12-4.

Girls

Milan Rebounders Christmas Tournament

Gibson County 72, Big Sandy 26

Big Sandy 4 6 9 7 — 26 Gibson Co. 29 22 9 12 — 72

Big Sandy (26) — Berry 7, Jackson 3, Wade 8, Guin 5, Chapman 3.

Gibson County (72) — Micah Hart 18, A’Kira Riding 12, Kailey Davidson 13, Reaves 5, Patterson 3, Bailey 2, McVay 6, Lannom 9, Skinner 4.

3-pointers: BS – Jackson, Guin, Chapman; GC – Hart 2, Davidson 3, Patterson. Records: GC 17-0; BS 0-4.