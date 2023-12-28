Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 7
Here are box scores from Week 7 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County, which includes Christmas tournaments:
THURSDAY
Boys
Dynamix Christmas Classic
Peabody 69, McKenzie 62
|McKenzie
|16
|17
|8
|20
|—
|62
|Peabody
|18
|13
|16
|20
|—
|69
McKenzie (62) — Carter Kee 17, Stafford Roditis 16, Tate Surber 14, Garrett 7, Teague 6, Brown 1.
Peabody (69) — Emmanuel Cannon 25, Ryder Patterson 11, Jamarcus Haynes 11, Skinner 3, Luten 2, Jelks 6, Jennings 2, Brooks 7.
3-pointers: M – Kee 3, Roditis; P – Patterson, Cannon. Records: P 9-4; M 4-5.
Humboldt 63, Obion County 59
|Humboldt
|15
|17
|15
|16
|—
|63
|Obion Co.
|12
|9
|21
|17
|—
|59
Humboldt (63) — Fred Moore 29, Kendrick Taylor 11, E. Moore 2, Patterson 7, Wedley 3, Allen 6, Shiver 5.
Obion County (59) — Aden Lee 19, Grady Wilkins 10, Island 9, McBride 8, Hendrix 5, Richmond 1, Cook 2, Jones 2, Fraley.
3-pointers: H – Ke. Taylor; OC – Lee 3, McBride 2, Wilkins 2, Island, Hendrix, Fraley. Records: H 8-5; OC 12-4.
Girls
Milan Rebounders Christmas Tournament
Gibson County 72, Big Sandy 26
|Big Sandy
|4
|6
|9
|7
|—
|26
|Gibson Co.
|29
|22
|9
|12
|—
|72
Big Sandy (26) — Berry 7, Jackson 3, Wade 8, Guin 5, Chapman 3.
Gibson County (72) — Micah Hart 18, A’Kira Riding 12, Kailey Davidson 13, Reaves 5, Patterson 3, Bailey 2, McVay 6, Lannom 9, Skinner 4.
3-pointers: BS – Jackson, Guin, Chapman; GC – Hart 2, Davidson 3, Patterson. Records: GC 17-0; BS 0-4.