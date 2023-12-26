 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 6

| |

Peabody’s Travia Brooks shoots the ball against South Gibson during the 2023-24 season.

After six weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 0-0 10-3
Houston Co. 0-0 8-4
McKenzie 0-0 4-5
Big Sandy 0-0 1-5
Bruceton 0-0 0-9

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 8-3
Humboldt 0-0 7-5
Clarksburg 0-0 3-4
Bradford 0-0 4-7
West Carroll 0-0 3-7
Halls 0-0 3-9

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 0-0 10-4
Gleason 0-0 7-6
Dresden 0-0 5-4
Greenfield 0-0 4-6
S. Fulton 0-0 4-7
Lake Co. 0-0 2-5

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 0-0 8-4
Huntingdon 0-0 2-9
Waverly 0-0 0-10
Stewart Co. 0-0 0-11

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 4-9
Riverside 0-0 2-8
Scotts Hill 0-0 2-8
Adamsville 0-0 2-12
Liberty 0-0 1-6
JCM 0-0 0-11

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Peabody 0-0 9-4
Ripley 0-0 8-4
Gibson Co. 0-0 7-5
Westview 0-0 6-5
Milan 0-0 4-5

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 10-1
North Side 0-0 8-2
Hardin Co. 0-0 7-6
McNairy 0-0 5-6
Lexington 0-0 4-8
South Side 0-0 3-5

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 9-1
Obion Co. 0-0 12-3
Dyersburg 0-0 9-4
S. Gibson 0-0 7-5
Crockett Co. 0-0 2-10

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 10-1
Bolivar 0-0 9-3
Haywood 0-0 10-5
Bolton 0-0 5-7

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 0-0 11-2
Jackson Chr. 0-0 10-3
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 6-5
TCA 0-0 5-4
Sacred Heart 0-0 4-6
Fayette Aca. 0-0 2-8

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 0-0 9-3
McEwen 0-0 9-4
McKenzie 0-0 5-3
Bruceton 0-0 4-5
Big Sandy 0-0 0-3

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Humboldt 0-0 7-3
Middleton 0-0 7-3
Halls 0-0 3-9
West Carroll 0-0 2-9
Clarksburg 0-0 1-5
Bradford 0-0 1-10

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 0-0 7-2
Gleason 0-0 9-3
S. Fulton 0-0 7-6
Greenfield 0-0 5-7
Union City 0-0 5-8
Lake Co. 0-0 2-4

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Huntingdon 0-0 10-4
Stewart Co. 0-0 6-5
Camden 0-0 4-5
Waverly 0-0 3-6

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 9-2
JCM 0-0 7-4
Adamsville 0-0 9-6
Scotts Hill 0-0 7-5
Liberty 0-0 3-4
Riverside 0-0 1-9

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 16-0
Westview 0-0 9-1
Peabody 0-0 9-5
Ripley 0-0 2-10
Milan 0-0 1-8

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 10-2
Lexington 0-0 10-3
South Side 0-0 8-3
Hardin Co. 0-0 6-4
McNairy 0-0 5-6
North Side 0-0 0-10

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 9-1
Dyersburg 0-0 10-2
Crockett Co. 0-0 9-3
S. Gibson 0-0 9-4
Obion Co. 0-0 10-6

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 5-3
Bolivar 0-0 4-9
Haywood 0-0 3-10
Bolton 0-0 3-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Jackson Chr. 0-0 10-3
USJ 0-0 7-5
Fayette Aca. 0-0 3-6
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 4-9
TCA 0-0 1-10

 

 

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment