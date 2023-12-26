West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 6

After six weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 0-0 10-3 Houston Co. 0-0 8-4 McKenzie 0-0 4-5 Big Sandy 0-0 1-5 Bruceton 0-0 0-9

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 8-3 Humboldt 0-0 7-5 Clarksburg 0-0 3-4 Bradford 0-0 4-7 West Carroll 0-0 3-7 Halls 0-0 3-9

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 0-0 10-4 Gleason 0-0 7-6 Dresden 0-0 5-4 Greenfield 0-0 4-6 S. Fulton 0-0 4-7 Lake Co. 0-0 2-5

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 0-0 8-4 Huntingdon 0-0 2-9 Waverly 0-0 0-10 Stewart Co. 0-0 0-11

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 4-9 Riverside 0-0 2-8 Scotts Hill 0-0 2-8 Adamsville 0-0 2-12 Liberty 0-0 1-6 JCM 0-0 0-11

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Peabody 0-0 9-4 Ripley 0-0 8-4 Gibson Co. 0-0 7-5 Westview 0-0 6-5 Milan 0-0 4-5

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 10-1 North Side 0-0 8-2 Hardin Co. 0-0 7-6 McNairy 0-0 5-6 Lexington 0-0 4-8 South Side 0-0 3-5

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 9-1 Obion Co. 0-0 12-3 Dyersburg 0-0 9-4 S. Gibson 0-0 7-5 Crockett Co. 0-0 2-10

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 10-1 Bolivar 0-0 9-3 Haywood 0-0 10-5 Bolton 0-0 5-7

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. USJ 0-0 11-2 Jackson Chr. 0-0 10-3 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 6-5 TCA 0-0 5-4 Sacred Heart 0-0 4-6 Fayette Aca. 0-0 2-8

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 0-0 9-3 McEwen 0-0 9-4 McKenzie 0-0 5-3 Bruceton 0-0 4-5 Big Sandy 0-0 0-3

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Humboldt 0-0 7-3 Middleton 0-0 7-3 Halls 0-0 3-9 West Carroll 0-0 2-9 Clarksburg 0-0 1-5 Bradford 0-0 1-10

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Dresden 0-0 7-2 Gleason 0-0 9-3 S. Fulton 0-0 7-6 Greenfield 0-0 5-7 Union City 0-0 5-8 Lake Co. 0-0 2-4

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Huntingdon 0-0 10-4 Stewart Co. 0-0 6-5 Camden 0-0 4-5 Waverly 0-0 3-6

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 9-2 JCM 0-0 7-4 Adamsville 0-0 9-6 Scotts Hill 0-0 7-5 Liberty 0-0 3-4 Riverside 0-0 1-9

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 16-0 Westview 0-0 9-1 Peabody 0-0 9-5 Ripley 0-0 2-10 Milan 0-0 1-8

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 10-2 Lexington 0-0 10-3 South Side 0-0 8-3 Hardin Co. 0-0 6-4 McNairy 0-0 5-6 North Side 0-0 0-10

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 9-1 Dyersburg 0-0 10-2 Crockett Co. 0-0 9-3 S. Gibson 0-0 9-4 Obion Co. 0-0 10-6

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 5-3 Bolivar 0-0 4-9 Haywood 0-0 3-10 Bolton 0-0 3-8

Division II-A West