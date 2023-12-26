West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 6

Peabody’s Travia Brooks shoots the ball against South Gibson during the 2023-24 season.
After six weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:
BOYS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|0-0
|10-3
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|8-4
|McKenzie
|0-0
|4-5
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-5
|Bruceton
|0-0
|0-9
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|8-3
|Humboldt
|0-0
|7-5
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|3-4
|Bradford
|0-0
|4-7
|West Carroll
|0-0
|3-7
|Halls
|0-0
|3-9
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Union City
|0-0
|10-4
|Gleason
|0-0
|7-6
|Dresden
|0-0
|5-4
|Greenfield
|0-0
|4-6
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|4-7
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|2-5
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|0-0
|8-4
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|2-9
|Waverly
|0-0
|0-10
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|0-11
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Madison
|0-0
|4-9
|Riverside
|0-0
|2-8
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|2-8
|Adamsville
|0-0
|2-12
|Liberty
|0-0
|1-6
|JCM
|0-0
|0-11
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Peabody
|0-0
|9-4
|Ripley
|0-0
|8-4
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|7-5
|Westview
|0-0
|6-5
|Milan
|0-0
|4-5
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|10-1
|North Side
|0-0
|8-2
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|7-6
|McNairy
|0-0
|5-6
|Lexington
|0-0
|4-8
|South Side
|0-0
|3-5
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|9-1
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|12-3
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|9-4
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|7-5
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|2-10
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|10-1
|Bolivar
|0-0
|9-3
|Haywood
|0-0
|10-5
|Bolton
|0-0
|5-7
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|USJ
|0-0
|11-2
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|10-3
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|6-5
|TCA
|0-0
|5-4
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|4-6
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|2-8
GIRLS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|9-3
|McEwen
|0-0
|9-4
|McKenzie
|0-0
|5-3
|Bruceton
|0-0
|4-5
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|0-3
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Humboldt
|0-0
|7-3
|Middleton
|0-0
|7-3
|Halls
|0-0
|3-9
|West Carroll
|0-0
|2-9
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|1-5
|Bradford
|0-0
|1-10
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|0-0
|7-2
|Gleason
|0-0
|9-3
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|7-6
|Greenfield
|0-0
|5-7
|Union City
|0-0
|5-8
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|2-4
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|10-4
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|6-5
|Camden
|0-0
|4-5
|Waverly
|0-0
|3-6
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Madison
|0-0
|9-2
|JCM
|0-0
|7-4
|Adamsville
|0-0
|9-6
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|7-5
|Liberty
|0-0
|3-4
|Riverside
|0-0
|1-9
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|16-0
|Westview
|0-0
|9-1
|Peabody
|0-0
|9-5
|Ripley
|0-0
|2-10
|Milan
|0-0
|1-8
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|10-2
|Lexington
|0-0
|10-3
|South Side
|0-0
|8-3
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|6-4
|McNairy
|0-0
|5-6
|North Side
|0-0
|0-10
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|9-1
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|10-2
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|9-3
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|9-4
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|10-6
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|5-3
|Bolivar
|0-0
|4-9
|Haywood
|0-0
|3-10
|Bolton
|0-0
|3-8
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|10-3
|USJ
|0-0
|7-5
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|3-6
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|4-9
|TCA
|0-0
|1-10