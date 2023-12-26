Right to Know December 26, 2023

Real Estate Transfers

Hedrick Shoaf, Frankie Shoaf, Holt Shoaf, Debbie Shoaf, Vance Shoaf, Julie Shoaf, Hunter Williams, Rachel Williams, Wes Inman and Lea Inman to Melanie Hurst – First and Fourth Civil Districts of Gibson and Madison Counties – $185,000

Brian Smith and wife, Jennifer Smith to Donald Scharmann and wife, Kayla Scharmann – Milan – $107,000

Larry Cox to Moss investments, LLC – Humboldt – $30,500

Darrell Ridgely to Todd Lipford and wife, Amber Lipford – Dyer – $44,165

Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros to Mary Gabert – Medina – $115,000

Charles Lynn Chilcutt as Successor Trustee of the Charles E. Chilcutt and Jo Ann J. Chilcutt Revocable Living Trust to Claude Allen Heath – Humboldt – $551,700

Joy Darlene Burress Gingerich, Co-Executor of the Estate of Arthur Ray Burress and Individually, Anita Cheryl George, Terry Ray Burress, Co-Executor of the Estate of Arthur Ray Burress and Individually, Gina Lynn Goforth and Dee Ann Scott to Brent W. Allison – Trenton – $44,500

Norman Earl Hall and wife, Sandra K. Hall, Christopher Hall and Shane Hall to Francois Jacques Gerard, Joshua David Nelson and Caleb Wayne Knott – Trenton – $726,450

Susan G. Davis as Executor of the Estate of Norma Ann Galloway to Tim Hassell and wife, Sylvia Hassell – Dyer – $240,000

Kellianne M. Kingston to Allen Baker – Humboldt – $152,500

Michael Tornow and wife, Carolyn Tornow to Ashley N Duncan and Tremayne Arnold – Trenton – $171,200

Ashley Cook to Steve A. Boykin – Humboldt – $215,000

Derek Markgraf and wife, Leah Markgraf to Paul J. Melson – Milan – $254,500

Lisa A. Diescher to James Cadle and wife, Nikki Cadle – Gibson County – $131,500

Stacey Horner to Ruth Ann Slayton and husband, Anthony G. Slayton – Trenton – $49,500

Dennis Mitchell and wife, Schon Mitchell to Abigail Mitchell and husband, Lane Mitchell – Milan – $175,000

Gloria Jean Votava, Garrett Graves, Jr. and Tracy Hale Graves to Rebekah Elise Hardison – Dyer – $158,000

Mavis J. McFarland to Steven W. Autry, II – Rutherford – $25,000

Herschel G. Meales and wife, Ruth Ann Meales to Timothy T. Pritchard and wife, Karen Pritchard – Humboldt – $100,000

Michael B. Presson and wife, Vanessa A. Presson to Hunter Cox and wife, Katie Cox – Medina – $575,000

Hunter Creed Cox and wife, Katie Lynne Cox to Christopher Quinn and wife, Chelsea Quinn – Medina – $435,000