Right to Know December 26, 2023
Real Estate Transfers
Hedrick Shoaf, Frankie Shoaf, Holt Shoaf, Debbie Shoaf, Vance Shoaf, Julie Shoaf, Hunter Williams, Rachel Williams, Wes Inman and Lea Inman to Melanie Hurst – First and Fourth Civil Districts of Gibson and Madison Counties – $185,000
Brian Smith and wife, Jennifer Smith to Donald Scharmann and wife, Kayla Scharmann – Milan – $107,000
Larry Cox to Moss investments, LLC – Humboldt – $30,500
Darrell Ridgely to Todd Lipford and wife, Amber Lipford – Dyer – $44,165
Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros to Mary Gabert – Medina – $115,000
Charles Lynn Chilcutt as Successor Trustee of the Charles E. Chilcutt and Jo Ann J. Chilcutt Revocable Living Trust to Claude Allen Heath – Humboldt – $551,700
Joy Darlene Burress Gingerich, Co-Executor of the Estate of Arthur Ray Burress and Individually, Anita Cheryl George, Terry Ray Burress, Co-Executor of the Estate of Arthur Ray Burress and Individually, Gina Lynn Goforth and Dee Ann Scott to Brent W. Allison – Trenton – $44,500
Norman Earl Hall and wife, Sandra K. Hall, Christopher Hall and Shane Hall to Francois Jacques Gerard, Joshua David Nelson and Caleb Wayne Knott – Trenton – $726,450
Susan G. Davis as Executor of the Estate of Norma Ann Galloway to Tim Hassell and wife, Sylvia Hassell – Dyer – $240,000
Kellianne M. Kingston to Allen Baker – Humboldt – $152,500
Michael Tornow and wife, Carolyn Tornow to Ashley N Duncan and Tremayne Arnold – Trenton – $171,200
Ashley Cook to Steve A. Boykin – Humboldt – $215,000
Derek Markgraf and wife, Leah Markgraf to Paul J. Melson – Milan – $254,500
Lisa A. Diescher to James Cadle and wife, Nikki Cadle – Gibson County – $131,500
Stacey Horner to Ruth Ann Slayton and husband, Anthony G. Slayton – Trenton – $49,500
Dennis Mitchell and wife, Schon Mitchell to Abigail Mitchell and husband, Lane Mitchell – Milan – $175,000
Gloria Jean Votava, Garrett Graves, Jr. and Tracy Hale Graves to Rebekah Elise Hardison – Dyer – $158,000
Mavis J. McFarland to Steven W. Autry, II – Rutherford – $25,000
Herschel G. Meales and wife, Ruth Ann Meales to Timothy T. Pritchard and wife, Karen Pritchard – Humboldt – $100,000
Michael B. Presson and wife, Vanessa A. Presson to Hunter Cox and wife, Katie Cox – Medina – $575,000
Hunter Creed Cox and wife, Katie Lynne Cox to Christopher Quinn and wife, Chelsea Quinn – Medina – $435,000