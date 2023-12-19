Right to Know Dec. 19, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Dec. 11-17, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 12/11/2023 through 12/17/2023:

Steven Depaul Epperson, B/M, 38- capias.

Gregory Wayne Barnes, W/M, 61- domestic assault.

Angel Lee Brogdon, W/F, 39- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Sally Ann Brown, W/F, 36- violation of probation.

William Jeremy Cole, W/M, 51- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Latonya Antoinette Croom, B/F, 53- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property (shoplifting), violation of probation.

Sanqueta Rashea Croom, B/F, 32- cruelty to animals.

Virgil James Doss, W/M, 50- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, window tint.

Adam James Gabarra, W/M, 50- aggravated sexual battery, sexual assault with an object, rape of a child, incest.

Joshua Benard Horton, B/M, 32- bond revoked.

Travis Gregory Janes, W/M, 25- capias.

Brandon Keith Kirby, W/M, 34- capias.

Martell Da’Angelo Menyard, B/M, 33- capias.

Dennis Edward Morris, W/M, 51- violation of probation, attachment order.

Marcus Terrell Norman, B/M, 36- capias.

Tyler Ashton Pipkin, B/M, 30- capias.

Holly Lyn Pullias, W/F, 42- contraband in penal institution, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Jeremy Michael Ramsey, W/M, 43- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Nicholas Kenneth Rayfield, W/M, 33- capias.

Vince Edward Reynolds, W/M, 53- violation of probation.

David Lee Riggs, W/M, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation.

Treyvontae Kaolomo-Mikel Rosser, B/M, 22- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Richard Charles Simmons, B/M, 47- violation of probation.

Earl Marcus Singleton, B/M, 36- violation of probation.

Delvecchio Dunee Theus, B/M, 46- knowingly falsify sex offender registry.

Billie Jo Thompson, W/F, 48- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Nikema Renee Weaver, B/F, 37- capias.

Constance Lyna White, B/F, 35- violation of probation.

Devin Jerome Woods, B/M, 35- aggravated assault.

Issac Boxley 3rd, B/M, 46- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Patrick Noland Reeves, W/M, 53- domestic assault.

Makayla Faith Nicole Brown, B/F, 22- theft of property (shoplifting), criminal trespass.

Rosa Levette Cox, B/F, 51- failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Latonya Antoinette Croom, B/F, 53- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Latonya Antoinette Crooms, B/F, 53- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), expunged offense.

Brandy Camp Hassan, W/F, 45- false reports/statements.

Rayshawn Christopher Marcell, B/M, 23- domestic assault.

Markevious Davieah McCurry, B/M, 24- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog, open container law, violation light law.

Martell Da’Angelo Menyard, B/M, 33- false reports/statements, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Brianna Nicole Sharp, B/F, 21- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property (shoplifting).

Delvecchio Dunee Theus, B/M, 46- theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information, fugitive from justice.

Kenny Ray York, W/M, 37- burglary other than habitat or non public building, theft of property, theft of property (shoplifting), vandalism, possession of burglary tools, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of controlled substance analog.

Clay Douglas Farrell, W/M, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Tarrant Adam Snead, W/M, 38- aggravated assault.

Carolos Roshaun Hunt, B/M, 39- violation or probation.

Dennis Edward Morris, W/M, 51- domestic assault.

Rachel Denise Ortega, W/F, 38- attachment order.

Devante Deangelo Thompson, B/M, 31- attachment order.

Jamie Dale Townsend, W/M, 53- driving under the influence first offense.

Brandon Keith Kirby, W/M, 34- evading arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Holly Lyn Pullias, W/F, 42- simple possession/casual exchange.

Nicholas Kenneith Rayfield, W/M, 33- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Antonio Lira Reyes, U/M, 22- capias, reckless endangerment, domestic assault.

Jeremy Todd Pinckley, W/M, 36- weekender.

Dexter Jerome Edwards, B/M, 34- weekender.

Laqusha Renea Hunt, B/F, 36- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- weekender.

Police Report Dec. 11-17, 2023

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 12/11/2023 through 12/17/2023:

Angel Lee Brogdon, W/F, 39, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: December 16, 2023, 20th Calhoun; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Makayla Faith Brown, B/F, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 12, 2023, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Rosa Levette Cox, B/F, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 15, 2023, 45 and Avondale; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomber.

Latonya Antoinette Croom-Lee, B/F, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 15, 2023, 815 N. Central Avenue; Charges: burglary-other than habitate or non public building, theft of property-merchandise, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Brandy Nicole Hassan, W/F, 45, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 13, 2023, Tyson Blvd.; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Oscar Enriquez Hernandez Lopez, H/M, 19, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: December 17, 2023, Gibson Wells/45; Charges: underage consumption, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Rayshawn C. Marcell, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 14, 2023, 1321 Burrow Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Markevious Davarieh McCurry, B/M, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 14, 2023, Front Street and 9th Avenue; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of light law, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomber.

Matrell De’Angelo Menyard, B/M, 33, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: December 13, 2023, Tyson Blvd.; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Shunta Rena Pearson, B/F, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 17, 2023, East Main and 28th; Charges: manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, speeding, violation registration law, financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Brianna Nocole s’harpe, B/F, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 12, 2023, Walmart; Charges: burglary, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Delvecchio D. Theus, B/M, 46, of Milan; Arrest date and location: December 14, 2023, Roberts; Charges: theft of property, identity theft, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Carlos Alberto Tieratul Lopez, H/M, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 17, 2023, Gibson Wells and 45; Charges: driving under influence, contributing to delinquency of minor, speeding, failure to maintain control, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Kenny Ray York, W/M, 37, of Brighton; Arrest date and location: December 12, 2023, Stallings; Charges: burglary, theft of property, burglary, theft of property, possession of burglary tools, vandalism, manufacturing, delivering, selling, possession of controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Real Estate Transfers

Janice Stewart to Wyatt Daniel Cox – Trenton – $259,000

Michaela Wickham to William B. Morris and Kristian N. Harrison – Trenton – $30,000

Charles R. Lewis to McAlister Miller Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $175,000

731 Contractors, LLC to Ty Abbott and wife, Madison Abbott – Milan – $207,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James R. Kingman, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth I. Kingman – Medina – $459,900

Ben Norris to James Webb and wife, Denice Webb – Milan – $180,000

Sweethome Rentals, LLC to Jacqueline A. Williams – Humboldt – $63,000

Sharon D. Lyles and Laura F. Holder to Steadfast Home Buyers – Humboldt – $96,000

Gary A. Taylor to KLA Properties, LLC – Milan – $350,000

Larry D. Western to KLA Properties, LLC – Milan – $166,500

Samuel Lee Vestal to Lynn Arnold – Trenton – $60,000

Blake Spellings, Carthel Jack Finch and Kris Bradford to Luis Alberto Mena Nava – Trenton – $24,00

Tyler Hays and wife, Shay Hays to Courtney Tidwell – Bradford – $135,000

KF Land Company, LLC to David F. Powell and wife, Paula June Powell – Bradford – $197,000

Richard Hopkins to Blake Sherron and wife, Amber Olson – Trenton – $50,000

William Gale Reynolds to Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of the KAL Living Trust, – Bradford – 110,000

Hedrick Shoaf, Frankie Shoaf, Holt Shoaf, Debbie Shoaf, Vance Shoaf, Julie Shoaf, Hunter Williams, Rachel Williams, Wes Inman and Lea Inman to Melanie Hurst – First and Fourth Civil Districts of Gibson and Madison Counties – $185,000

Brian Smith and wife, Jennifer Smith to Donald Scharmann and wife, Kayla Scharmann – Milan – $107,000

Larry Cox to Moss investments, LLC – Humboldt – $30,500

Darrell Ridgely to Todd Lipford and wife, Amber Lipford – Dyer – $44,165

Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros to Mary Gabert – Medina – $115,000

Charles Lynn Chilcutt as Successor Trustee of the Charles E. Chilcutt and Jo Ann J. Chilcutt Revocable Living Trust to Claude Allen Heath – Humboldt – $551,700

Joy Darlene Burress Gingerich, Co-Executor of the Estate of Arthur Ray Burress and Individually, Anita Cheryl George, Terry Ray Burress, Co-Executor of the Estate of Arthur Ray Burress and Individually, Gina Lynn Goforth and Dee Ann Scott to Brent W. Allison – Trenton – $44,500