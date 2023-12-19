Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Jones, 90, were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Trenton, Tenn. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday.

Mrs. Jones was born in Crockett County, Tenn. on March 20, 1933 to James William Todd and Bertha Floy Boone Todd.

She passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Mrs. Jones was retired from Regions Bank, a member of the First United Methodist Church of Trenton where she was active in the choir, Sunday school and all areas of church service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James William Todd and Bertha Floy Boone Todd; and by six siblings, Rayburn Todd, Ed Todd, Newell Todd, William J. Todd, Larry Todd and Gwinnell Todd Matthes.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of 45 years, J. Murray Jones; two sisters-in-law, Becky Todd and Joyce Todd; a special cousin, Lee Todd; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Shelton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.