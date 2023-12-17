Jackson Christian boys, Chester girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 5

One more week of the season before the Christmas break, which is followed by Christmas tournaments across the area and then the end of the first half of the season.

Two teams that have risen above in recent weeks are Jackson Christian boys and Chester County girls, and both are now ranked in the West Tennessee High School Football Rankings.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (9-1) – Results: Beat White Station 70-65. This week: Friday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyer County (8-0) – Results: Beat Ripley 48-35; Beat Union City 78-71. This week: Wednesday vs. TCA (at Bartlett); Thursday vs. Madison (at Bartlett). Last week: No. 2.

3. Haywood (9-3) – Results: Beat JCM 45-43; Beat South Side 66-62. This week: Spartan Invitational at White Station. Last week: No. 5.

4. Munford (7-1) – Results: Beat South Side 88-83. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 6.

5. Union City (8-3) – Results: Beat Henry County 71-63; Beat South Gibson 62-59; Lost to Dyer County 78-71. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 3.

6. Bolivar (9-3) – Results: Beat Lexington 67-49; Lost to Whitehaven 49-46. This week: Thursday at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 4.

7. USJ (9-1) – Results: Beat Carroll Academy 72-9. This week: Wednesday at Lawrence County; Thursday vs. Columbia (at Lawrence County); Friday vs. East Hickman (at Lawrence County). Last week: No. 8.

8. Chester County (8-1) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 64-48; Beat Riverside 69-58; Beat Scotts Hill 68-50. This week: Monday vs. Riverside; Thursday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 9.

9. Obion County (12-3) – Results: Beat Halls 82-34; Beat South Fulton 76-38; Beat Fulton County (Ky.) 88-36; Beat Caruthersville (Mo.) 85-80; Beat Lake County 98-49. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 13.

10. Dyersburg (7-4) – Results: Beat Peabody 85-48; Lost to Caruthersville (Mo.) 68-66. This week: Thursday at Tullahoma; Friday vs. Coffee County (at Tullahoma). Last week: No. 7.

11. South Gibson (7-3) – Results: Beat Peabody 67-60; Lost to Union City 62-59. This week: Monday vs. Humboldt (at Bradford); Tuesday vs. Creek Wood (at Bradford). Last week: No. 10.

12. North Side (8-2) – Results: Beat Madison 49-42; Beat JCM 60-37. This week: Monday vs. Peabody (at Henry County). Last week: No. 11.

13. Middleton (7-3) – Results: Beat Sacred Heart 66-45; Beat McNairy Central 51-43. This week: Tuesday at Walnut (Miss.). Last week: No. 12.

14. Jackson Christian (8-2) – Results: Beat Middle Tennessee Christian 73-52. This week: Wednesday vs. Summertown (at Mt. Pleasant); Thursday at Mt. Pleasant; Friday vs. Cornersville (at Mt. Pleasant). Last week: Not ranked.

15. Ripley (7-3) – Results: Beat Covington 54-46; Lost to Dyer County 48-35. This week: Tuesday vs. Liberty; Friday vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 14.

Dropped out: South Side (3-5).

On the bubble: Camden (6-4); Hardin County (7-3); Peabody (8-4).

Girls

1. Dyersburg (8-1) – Results: Did not play. This week: Monday vs. Bartlett. Last week: No. 1.

2. Gibson County (13-0) – Results: Beat Crockett County 52-40; Beat TCA 67-42. This week: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 2.

3. Westview (6-1) – Results: Beat McKenzie 55-3; Beat South Fulton 51-42. This week: United Bank Holiday Invitational, at Myrtle Beach (SC). Last week: No. 4.

4. Dyer County (8-0) – Results: Beat Ripley 54-24; Beat Union City 61-48. This week: Monday vs. Houston (at Bradford); Tuesday vs. Big Sandy (at Bradford). Last week: No. 7.

5. Crockett County (7-2) – Results: Beat Humboldt 70-53; Lost to Gibson County 52-40. This week: Tuesday vs. Graves County (Ky.); Thursday at Chester County; Friday at Fayette-Ware. Last week: No. 5.

6. Huntingdon (8-3) – Results: Beat McKenzie 73-63; Lost to Chester County 53-51. This week: Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg. Last week: No. 6.

7. McKenzie (4-3) – Results: Lost to Westview 55-30; Beat Huntingdon 73-63. This week: Tuesday vs. Milan. Last week: No. 3.

8. USJ (5-4) – Results: Beat Carroll Academy 44-35. This week: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 8.

9. Chester County (8-2) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 53-51; Beat Riverside 47-28; Beat Scotts Hill 48-37. This week: Monday vs. Riverside; Thursday vs. Crockett County. Last week: Not ranked.

10. Obion County (9-4) – Results: Beat Halls 49-8; Beat South Fulton 51-34; Beat Fulton County (Ky.) 45-39. This week: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 9.

11. South Gibson (7-3) – Results: Beat Beat Peabody 41-39; Beat Union City 52-43. Up next: Frank’s Christmas Shootout at White County Last week: No. 12.

12. South Side (8-3) – Results: Beat Munford 61-34; Beat Haywood 51-29. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 13.

13. Jackson Christian (8-2) – Results: Beat MTCS 68-60. This week: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 14.

14. South Fulton (6-4) – Results: Lost to Obion County 51-34; Lost to Westview 51-42. This week: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 10.

15. Peabody (7-4) – Results: Beat Greenfield 47-38; Lost to South Gibson 41-39. This week: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 11.

Dropped out: Henry County (6-3).

On the bubble: Gleason (8-2); Lexington (7-2); Madison (8-2); Middleton (6-3).