Top 5 Weakley County high school basketball games during Week 5 of season

That one loss is starting to get to me. For the third straight week, I went 4-1 with my Weakley County high school basketball picks.

I mean I did go out on a limb in my Week 4 loss, but there were many factors that played into it. My miss was McKenzie boys beating Greenfield. The Rebels had just gotten the team back after playing in the Class 1A state title game four days prior, but they came out ready to play.

So I am now 12-3 overall on the season (.800 winning percentage).

And once again I will aim for perfection with my Week 5 picks:

McKenzie (4-1) at Westview (4-1) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): This will be a matchup of the 2023 Class 1A state champion against the Class 2A state champion. Both teams are also coming off their first loss of the season as the Lady Chargers lost on Friday to South Gibson, and the Lady Rebels lost on Saturday to a team out of Alabama.

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Dresden (1-2) at Bradford (2-5) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): Last week, both teams lost to Peabody. Bradford lost 67-28 and Dresden lost 69-27. So these two should be evenly matched, and they played for the District 13-1A title last season.

Odom’s Pick: Bradford

Greenfield (4-4) at Peabody (6-3) Girls (6 p.m., Thursday): When the two met earlier this season, the Lady Tide won by 20. Greenfield is starting to shoot the ball better, but is it enough to erase that 20-point margin?

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Dresden (1-2) at Milan (1-4) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): This will be Milan’s third game of the week, and the Lady Bulldogs have a good shot of picking up a win Thursday night. The Lady Lions have two winnable games before this one, so this week could be a big on for Jonathan West’s club.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Bradford (2-5) at Gleason (4-5) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): The Red Devils won the first meeting by two points a little over a week ago. But this one is in Tater Town. Gleason will try to get big games out of Drake Lehmkuhl and Grant Pinkston to even the series.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason