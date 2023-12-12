Top 5 Gibson County high school basketball games during Week 5 of season

For the second straight week, I went a perfect 5-0 in the top-five games of the week.

A full month of high school basketball action has transpired, and the good teams around Gibson County are starting to rise to the top. Only two weeks of action remains before the Christmas break hits.

After four weeks, my overall record is 18-2 (.900 winning percentage).

So can I go 5-0 for a third straight week?

Peabody (6-3) at South Gibson (5-3) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): The Lady Hornets seemed to have turned the season around with wins over Westview and Mercy Academy (Ky.). But the Lady Tide beat them by 17 on the opening day of the season.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Gibson County (11-0) at Crockett County (6-1) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): There is no question that the Lady Pioneers have played the toughest schedule in West Tennessee, playing teams from Bartlett to Creek Wood. Crockett County has played well this season except a hiccup last week at Peabody.

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County

Dresden (1-2) at Bradford (2-5) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): Last week, both teams lost to Peabody. Bradford lost 67-28 and Dresden lost 69-27. So these two should be evenly matched, and they played for the District 13-1A title last season.

Odom’s Pick: Bradford

Milan (1-4) at West Carroll (0-5) Girls (6 p.m., Thursday): Both of these teams are hungry for a win. The Lady Bulldogs are young and looking for some momentum heading into Christmas. The Lady War Eagles want their first win – although it could happen Tuesday against Bruceton.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Union City (6-2) at South Gibson (6-2) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): While the Golden Tornadoes won the first meeting 61-55, the Hornets have grown since that point with young players getting game experience. South Gibson is on a four-game winning streak entering the week.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson