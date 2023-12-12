Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Phillips Luckey, 91, were held Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Espy officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Luckey passed away at her home on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

She was born in Humboldt to the late E. L. “Putt” and Mary (Estes) Phillips. In January of 1951 she married the love of her life, Rege Keenan Luckey and they together began a life long career in farming in the Antioch community. Mrs. Luckey loved to garden, grow flowers. She taught GAs, Sunday school and was librarian at Antioch Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and grandchild, Rege Keenan Luckey III; and siblings, Betty Summar, Nancy Sanders, Martha Sue Meals and Buddly Phillips.

Mrs. Luckey is survived by her children, Rege Keenan (Ken) Luckey Jr. and wife Jeannie, Lisa Johnson and husband Sammy, Jason Luckey and wife Amy; grandchildren, Camille, Rachel, Leck, Will (Kari), Zac (Megan), Brian (Jessie), Adam (Catherine) and Paul (Suzanne); granddaughter-in-law, Jessie; great-grandchildren, Rege IV, Jagger, Lilly Jane, Ann Marie, Mae, Ava, Henry, Samuel, Kate, Jack and Gabriel; and sister, Sylvia Parker.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were Brian Johnson, Adam Johnson, Zac Luckey, Will Luckey, Paul Seneker, Leck Luckey, Jagger Luckey and Rege Luckey IV.

Memorials may be directed to Antioch Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.