West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 4

After four weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 0-0 8-2 Houston Co. 0-0 5-2 McKenzie 0-0 2-4 Big Sandy 0-0 1-3 Bruceton 0-0 0-6

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 5-3 Clarksburg 0-0 3-3 Humboldt 0-0 3-5 Bradford 0-0 2-5 Halls 0-0 2-5 West Carroll 0-0 0-5

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 0-0 6-2 S. Fulton 0-0 4-4 Gleason 0-0 4-5 Greenfield 0-0 3-4 Lake Co. 0-0 2-3 Dresden 0-0 1-2

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 0-0 4-4 Huntingdon 0-0 1-7 Waverly 0-0 0-4 Stewart Co. 0-0 0-8

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 3-5 Scotts Hill 0-0 2-5 Adamsville 0-0 2-6 Liberty 0-0 1-4 Riverside 0-0 1-5 JCM 0-0 0-8

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Peabody 0-0 7-2 Ripley 0-0 6-2 Gibson Co. 0-0 5-3 Milan 0-0 3-3 Westview 0-0 3-4

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 5-1 North Side 0-0 6-2 Hardin Co. 0-0 5-3 South Side 0-0 3-3 McNairy 0-0 3-4 Lexington 0-0 2-4

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 6-0 S. Gibson 0-0 6-2 Obion Co. 0-0 7-3 Dyersburg 0-0 6-3 Crockett Co. 0-0 1-6

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 8-1 Bolivar 0-0 8-2 Haywood 0-0 7-3 Bolton 0-0 4-4

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. USJ 0-0 8-1 Jackson Chr. 0-0 7-2 Sacred Heart 0-0 3-4 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 3-5 TCA 0-0 2-4 Fayette Aca. 0-0 2-7

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 4-1 McEwen 0-0 7-3 Houston Co. 0-0 4-3 Bruceton 0-0 2-4 Big Sandy 0-0 0-3

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 6-2 Humboldt 0-0 3-1 Clarksburg 0-0 1-5 Bradford 0-0 1-6 Halls 0-0 1-6 West Carroll 0-0 0-5

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. S. Fulton 0-0 6-2 Gleason 0-0 6-2 Greenfield 0-0 4-4 Lake Co. 0-0 2-4 Dresden 0-0 1-2 Union City 0-0 3-5

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Huntingdon 0-0 7-2 Stewart Co. 0-0 6-2 Camden 0-0 1-4 Waverly 0-0 0-4

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 7-2 Scotts Hill 0-0 5-2 Adamsville 0-0 5-3 JCM 0-0 5-3 Liberty 0-0 2-3 Riverside 0-0 0-6

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 11-0 Westview 0-0 4-1 Peabody 0-0 6-3 Ripley 0-0 2-6 Milan 0-0 1-4

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Lexington 0-0 6-1 Chester Co. 0-0 5-2 South Side 0-0 6-3 Hardin Co. 0-0 5-3 McNairy 0-0 3-4 North Side 0-0 0-7

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 6-0 Dyersburg 0-0 8-1 Crockett Co. 0-0 6-1 S. Gibson 0-0 5-3 Obion Co. 0-0 6-4

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 4-3 Haywood 0-0 3-5 Bolton 0-0 3-6 Bolivar 0-0 3-8

Division II-A West