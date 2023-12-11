West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 4

Dresden’s Reese Bell (21) drives to the basket against Peabody during a high school basketball game on Dec. 8, 2023.
After four weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:
BOYS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|0-0
|8-2
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|5-2
|McKenzie
|0-0
|2-4
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-3
|Bruceton
|0-0
|0-6
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|5-3
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|3-3
|Humboldt
|0-0
|3-5
|Bradford
|0-0
|2-5
|Halls
|0-0
|2-5
|West Carroll
|0-0
|0-5
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Union City
|0-0
|6-2
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|4-4
|Gleason
|0-0
|4-5
|Greenfield
|0-0
|3-4
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|2-3
|Dresden
|0-0
|1-2
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|0-0
|4-4
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|1-7
|Waverly
|0-0
|0-4
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|0-8
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Madison
|0-0
|3-5
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|2-5
|Adamsville
|0-0
|2-6
|Liberty
|0-0
|1-4
|Riverside
|0-0
|1-5
|JCM
|0-0
|0-8
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Peabody
|0-0
|7-2
|Ripley
|0-0
|6-2
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|5-3
|Milan
|0-0
|3-3
|Westview
|0-0
|3-4
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|5-1
|North Side
|0-0
|6-2
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|5-3
|South Side
|0-0
|3-3
|McNairy
|0-0
|3-4
|Lexington
|0-0
|2-4
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|6-0
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|6-2
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|7-3
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|6-3
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|1-6
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|8-1
|Bolivar
|0-0
|8-2
|Haywood
|0-0
|7-3
|Bolton
|0-0
|4-4
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|USJ
|0-0
|8-1
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|7-2
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|3-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|3-5
|TCA
|0-0
|2-4
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|2-7
GIRLS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|4-1
|McEwen
|0-0
|7-3
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|4-3
|Bruceton
|0-0
|2-4
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|0-3
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|6-2
|Humboldt
|0-0
|3-1
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|1-5
|Bradford
|0-0
|1-6
|Halls
|0-0
|1-6
|West Carroll
|0-0
|0-5
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|6-2
|Gleason
|0-0
|6-2
|Greenfield
|0-0
|4-4
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|2-4
|Dresden
|0-0
|1-2
|Union City
|0-0
|3-5
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|7-2
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|6-2
|Camden
|0-0
|1-4
|Waverly
|0-0
|0-4
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Madison
|0-0
|7-2
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|5-2
|Adamsville
|0-0
|5-3
|JCM
|0-0
|5-3
|Liberty
|0-0
|2-3
|Riverside
|0-0
|0-6
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|11-0
|Westview
|0-0
|4-1
|Peabody
|0-0
|6-3
|Ripley
|0-0
|2-6
|Milan
|0-0
|1-4
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Lexington
|0-0
|6-1
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|5-2
|South Side
|0-0
|6-3
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|5-3
|McNairy
|0-0
|3-4
|North Side
|0-0
|0-7
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|6-0
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|8-1
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|6-1
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|5-3
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|6-4
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|4-3
|Haywood
|0-0
|3-5
|Bolton
|0-0
|3-6
|Bolivar
|0-0
|3-8
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|7-2
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|4-3
|USJ
|0-0
|4-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|2-7
|TCA
|0-0
|0-9