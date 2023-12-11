 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 4

| |

Dresden’s Reese Bell (21) drives to the basket against Peabody during a high school basketball game on Dec. 8, 2023.

After four weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 0-0 8-2
Houston Co. 0-0 5-2
McKenzie 0-0 2-4
Big Sandy 0-0 1-3
Bruceton 0-0 0-6

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 5-3
Clarksburg 0-0 3-3
Humboldt 0-0 3-5
Bradford 0-0 2-5
Halls 0-0 2-5
West Carroll 0-0 0-5

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 0-0 6-2
S. Fulton 0-0 4-4
Gleason 0-0 4-5
Greenfield 0-0 3-4
Lake Co. 0-0 2-3
Dresden 0-0 1-2

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 0-0 4-4
Huntingdon 0-0 1-7
Waverly 0-0 0-4
Stewart Co. 0-0 0-8

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 3-5
Scotts Hill 0-0 2-5
Adamsville 0-0 2-6
Liberty 0-0 1-4
Riverside 0-0 1-5
JCM 0-0 0-8

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Peabody 0-0 7-2
Ripley 0-0 6-2
Gibson Co. 0-0 5-3
Milan 0-0 3-3
Westview 0-0 3-4

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 5-1
North Side 0-0 6-2
Hardin Co. 0-0 5-3
South Side 0-0 3-3
McNairy 0-0 3-4
Lexington 0-0 2-4

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 6-0
S. Gibson 0-0 6-2
Obion Co. 0-0 7-3
Dyersburg 0-0 6-3
Crockett Co. 0-0 1-6

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 8-1
Bolivar 0-0 8-2
Haywood 0-0 7-3
Bolton 0-0 4-4

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 0-0 8-1
Jackson Chr. 0-0 7-2
Sacred Heart 0-0 3-4
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 3-5
TCA 0-0 2-4
Fayette Aca. 0-0 2-7

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 4-1
McEwen 0-0 7-3
Houston Co. 0-0 4-3
Bruceton 0-0 2-4
Big Sandy 0-0 0-3

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 6-2
Humboldt 0-0 3-1
Clarksburg 0-0 1-5
Bradford 0-0 1-6
Halls 0-0 1-6
West Carroll 0-0 0-5

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
S. Fulton 0-0 6-2
Gleason 0-0 6-2
Greenfield 0-0 4-4
Lake Co. 0-0 2-4
Dresden 0-0 1-2
Union City 0-0 3-5

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Huntingdon 0-0 7-2
Stewart Co. 0-0 6-2
Camden 0-0 1-4
Waverly 0-0 0-4

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 7-2
Scotts Hill 0-0 5-2
Adamsville 0-0 5-3
JCM 0-0 5-3
Liberty 0-0 2-3
Riverside 0-0 0-6

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 11-0
Westview 0-0 4-1
Peabody 0-0 6-3
Ripley 0-0 2-6
Milan 0-0 1-4

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Lexington 0-0 6-1
Chester Co. 0-0 5-2
South Side 0-0 6-3
Hardin Co. 0-0 5-3
McNairy 0-0 3-4
North Side 0-0 0-7

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 6-0
Dyersburg 0-0 8-1
Crockett Co. 0-0 6-1
S. Gibson 0-0 5-3
Obion Co. 0-0 6-4

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 4-3
Haywood 0-0 3-5
Bolton 0-0 3-6
Bolivar 0-0 3-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Jackson Chr. 0-0 7-2
Fayette Aca. 0-0 4-3
USJ 0-0 4-4
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 2-7
TCA 0-0 0-9

 

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment