Munford, Ripley boys enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 4

Over the weekend, the Dynamix Hoopfest was held at University School of Jackson with multiple area teams playing in it. And some of the matchups were against much tougher competition.

Union City boys played a loaded Hamilton Heights team out of Chattanooga. McKenzie girls played the defending Class 1A state champion with an Alabama commitment.

Playing tougher competition is a good thing, and these rankings take that into account.

But we do have two new teams as Munford and Ripley have beaten some top-level teams to maneuver into the top 15.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (8-1) – Results: Beat Middleton 41-39; Beat Sacred Heart 69-51. This week: Tuesday vs. White Station; Friday at Trezevant. Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyer County (6-0) – Results: Beat Union City 65-60; Beat Millington 71-48. This week: Tuesday at Ripley; Saturday vs. Union City. Last week: No. 10.

3. Union City (6-2) – Results: Lost to Dyer County 65-60; Lost to Hamilton Heights 97-62. This week: Tuesday vs. Henry County; Friday at South Gibson; Saturday at Dyer County. Last week: No. 2.

4. Bolivar (8-2) – Results: Beat South Side 61-52; Beat Middleton 64-44; Lost to Munford 86-67. This week: Tuesday vs. South Side; Friday vs. Munford; Saturday at Middleton. Last week: No. 3.

5. Haywood (7-3) – Results: Beat North Side 69-58; Beat Covington 77-46. This week: Tuesday at JCM; Friday at South Side. Last week: No. 6.

6. Munford (6-1) – Results: Beat JCM 79-53; Beat Bolivar 85-67. This week: Tuesday at South Side. Last week: Not ranked.

7. Dyersburg (6-3) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 64-48; Lost to Ripley 53-51. This week: Friday vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 4.

8. USJ (8-1) – Results: Beat Natchez Trace 75-30; Beat South Fulton 65-35; Beat Westview 52-38. This week: Wednesday vs. Carroll Academy; Friday vs. Natchez Trace. Last week: No. 15.

9. Chester County (5-1) – Results: Beat TCA 71-63; Lost to Jackson Christian 43-41. This week: Monday vs. Huntingdon; Tuesday at Riverside; Friday at Scotts Hill. Last week: No. 5.

10. South Gibson (6-2) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 64-55; Beat Milan 77-56; Beat Westview 47-41. This week: Tuesday at Huntingdon; Thursday at Milan; Friday at Westview. Last week: No. 12.

11. North Side (6-2) – Results: Beat Gibson County 79-62; Beat Liberty 66-65 (OT); Lost to Haywood 69-58. This week: Tuesday at Madison; Friday at JCM. Last week: No. 9.

12. Middleton (5-3) – Results: Beat Adamsville 65-39; Lost to Fayette-Ware 41-39; Lost to Bolivar 64-44. This week: Tuesday vs. Sacred Heart; Thursday at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 7.

13. Obion County (7-3) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 72-56; Lost to Westview 58-48; Lost to Gibson County 51-45. This week: Tuesday vs. Westview; Thursday at Gibson County; Saturday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 11.

14. Ripley (6-2) – Results: Beat Dyersburg 53-51; Beat Brighton 52-41. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyer County; Friday vs. Covington. Last week: Not ranked.

15. South Side (3-3) – Results: Beat JCM 69-63; Lost to Bolivar 61-52. This week: Tuesday vs. Munford; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 11.

Dropped out: Humboldt (3-5); Sacred Heart (3-4)

On the bubble: Gibson County (5-3); Jackson Christian (7-2); Peabody (7-2).

Girls

1. Dyersburg (8-1) – Results: Beat Ripley 62-18; Beat Huntingdon 63-59; Lost to Princeton (OH) 62-45. This week: Friday vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 1.

2. Gibson County (11-0) – Results: Beat North Side 79-16; Beat Obion County 43-31. This week: Tuesday at Crockett County; Friday at TCA. Last week: No. 2.

3. McKenzie (4-1) – Results: Beat Greenfield 58-52; Beat Riverside 8162; Lost to Spring Garden (Ala.) 68-42. This week: Tuesday at Westview; Friday vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 3.

4. Westview (4-1) – Results: Beat Obion County 50-27; Beat Fayette-Ware 75-36; Lost to South Gibson 43-39. This week: Tuesday vs. McKenzie; Thursday at South Fulton; Friday at Dyer County. Last week: No. 4.

5. Crockett County (6-1) – Results: Lost to Peabody 60-54. This week: Tuesday vs. Gibson County; Friday vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 5.

6. Huntingdon (7-2) – Results: Beat South Gibson 54-47; Beat Obion County 62-50; Lost to Dyersburg 63-59. This week: Monday at Chester County; Friday at McKenzie. Last week: No. 7.

7. Dyer County (6-0) – Results: Beat Union City 50-42; Beat Millington 59-54. This week: Tuesday at Ripley; Saturday vs. Union City. Last week: No. 10.

8. USJ (4-4) – Results: Beat South Fulton 61-39; Beat Trezevant 63-24. This week: Wednesday vs. Carroll Academy. Last week: No. 12.

9. Obion County (6-4) – Results: Lost to Westview 50-27; Lost to Gibson County 43-31; Lost to Huntingdon 62-50. This week: Monday vs. Halls; Tuesday at South Fulton; Thursday at Fulton County (Ky.). Last week: No. 6.

10. South Fulton (6-2) – Results: Beat Bradford 61-34; Beat Arlington 79-59; Lost to USJ 16-39. This week: Tuesday vs. Obion County; Thursday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 8.

11. Peabody (6-3) – Results: Beat Crockett County 60-54; Beat Bradford 55-20; Beat Dresden 60-47. This week: Tuesday at South Gibson; Thursday at Greenfield; Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 13.

12. South Gibson (5-3) – Results: Beat Westview 43-39; Beat Mercy Academy (Ky.) 50-41; Lost to Huntingdon 54-47. Up next: Tuesday vs. Peabody; Friday vs. Union City. Last week: No. 15.

13. South Side (6-3) – Results: Beat Bolivar 62-28; Beat JCM 48-22; Lost to Wayne County 44-27. This week: Tuesday vs. Munford; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 9.

14. Jackson Christian (7-2) – Results: Beat West Carroll 67-17; Beat Carroll Academy 52-15; Lost to Chester County 57-38. This week: Friday vs. MTCS (at Freed-Hardeman); Saturday vs. Liberty (at Jackson State CC). Last week: No. 11.

15. Henry County (5-3) – Results: Beat Springfield 57-26; Beat Kirkwood 52-16. This week: Tuesday at Union City; Thursday vs. Clarksville Northeast. Last week: No. 14.

On the bubble: Chester County (5-2); Gleason (6-2); Lexington (6-1); Madison (7-2); Middleton (6-2).