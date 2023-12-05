Top 5 Gibson County high school basketball games during Week 4 of season

With Riverside winning a state championship on Saturday, the high school football season came to a close.

So now all high school fans will focus on basketball.

After two weeks of going 4-1, I was a perfect 5-0 last week with my picks. So my overall record this season is 13-2 (.867 winning percentage).

Can I match the perfection again this week?

Milan (2-1) at Madison (2-4) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): The Bulldogs opened the season with a win over Madison, but now they will have to go on the road to get the season sweep. Madison though is on a three-game losing streak.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Obion County (6-1) at Gibson County (9-0) Girls (6 p.m., Thursday): The Lady Rebels’ only loss came to the hands of Gibson County in Week 1. The Lady Pioneers’ defense held Alayna Fussell to two points to earn the win.

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County

South Gibson (3-2) at Milan (2-1) Boys (6 p.m., Thursday): This is a boys’ only game. South Gibson won a low-scoring affair last season. This one should have more offense, but defensive stops in the fourth quarter will provide the winner.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Dresden (0-1) at Peabody (3-3) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): The Lady Lions just started their season with the lone game being a loss to Gibson County. Peabody’s defense should be able to cause problems and decide the winner.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

South Gibson (3-2) at Westview (2-2) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): The Hornets will be playing one consecutive nights for a second straight week. But this will be the third road game of the week for South Gibson. Westview has struggled to score, and the Hornets will try to exploit that.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson