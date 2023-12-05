Right to Know December 5, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/27/2023 through 12/3/2023:

Ethan Henry Denton, W/M, 33- revocation or suspension of sentence.

Rebecca Margaret Arnold, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Michael Tyler Ashley, W/M, 32- criminal impersonation.

Denerson Craig Belew, B/M, 59- serving time.

David Allen Bonnell, W/M, 46- evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Brittany Laren Canada, W/F, 37- worthless checks.

Bryan Michael Clayton, W/M, 35- hold for other agency.

Amanda Clare Dunbar, W/F, 38- capias, violation of probation.

Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 38- violation of probation.

Michael Dwayne Holland, W/M, 40- capias, forgery.

Charles Justin Hughes, W/M, 43- violation of probation.

Ryan Christopher Murphy, W/M, 38- violation of probation.

Timothy Derrell Sinclair Jr., B/M, 26- contraband in penal institution, violation of probation.

James Alton Williams, W/M, 44- violation of probation.

Terry Lynn Hollingsworth, U/M, 43- hold for other agency.

Joshua Benard Horton, B/M, 32- capias.

Whitney Kay Dunigan, W/F, 35- public intoxication.

Jose Antonio Espinales-Valladres, U/M, unknown age- reckless driving, driving without a license, speeding.

Anres Aragon Miranda, W/M, 48- evading arrest, failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license, failure to exercise due care, speeding.

Timothy Dewayne Potter, W/M, 31- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).

Jason Donavan Puckett, W/M, 35- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.

Shawna Lynn Allen, W/F, 39- serving time.

Kelly Jean Collins, B/F, 44- violation of order of protection/restraining order.

Douglas Allen Eddings, W/M, 51- violation of probation.

Rafeal Conswallius Robinson, B/M, 36- violation of probation.

Cre C. Dunavant-Goff, W/F, 53- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Michael Tyler Ashley, W/M, 32- criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Anissa Camilla Cooper, B/F, 32- assault.

Terry Allen Atchison, W/M, 24- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- weekender.

Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.

Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Police Report Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/27/2023 through 12/3/2023:

Andres Abelino Aragon-Miranda, H/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2023, Bypass-Auto Zone; Charges: driving without a license, failure to maintain control, financial responsibility law, speeding, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Whitney K. Dunigan, W/F, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2023, Pritchard Realty; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Orlin D. Mendes-Carias, H/M, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 3, 2023, 4200 E. Main; Charges: driving without a license, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Timothy D. Potter, W/M, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2023, 1305 West Main; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Jason Donavan Puckett, W/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2023, Bypass; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Tarsigoe Amaiar Santo-Vido, H/M, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 3, 2023, 45/E. Main; Charges: driving without a license, speeding, altering or forging title or plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Jose Antonio Espinales Valladares, H/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 28, 2023, 45 and Carriage Lane; Charges: speeding, reckless driving, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Marriage Licenses

Lloyd Gradie Celestin of Milan and Ayana Tamasha Johnson of Milan

Brian Michael Bennett of Milan and Jessica Lynn Winburn of Milan

Conner Bailey King of Humboldt and Shaelyn Marie Horner of Medina

Patrick Hannon Roberson of Bradford and Jenny Layne Patterson of Bradford

Bradley Dakota Roberson of Milan and Cheyanne Marie Kyle of Milan

Michele Linette Conner of Dyer and Susan Marie Battaglia Wetmore of Dyer

Wyatt Anderson Campbell of Milan and Laila Nicole Pugh of Mila

Real Estate Transfers

William B. Martin, Jr. to Michelle R. Phelps – Humboldt – $279,900

John F. Warmath to Vicki Underwood – Humboldt – $130,000

Mark Hampton and wife, Delana Hampton to Audrey Leudeman – Bradford – $120,000

Joseph A. Dudley to Zachary White Lewis and wife, Alexis Nicole Lewis, a/k/a Alexis Nicole Hasler – Trenton – $42,000

Karen Schwahn to the Trustees of the First Baptist Church of Bradford, Inc. – Bradford – $3,250

Stanley Sims and wife, Malinda Sims to Patricia Lyn Galloway and Cathy Willoughby – Dyer – $70,000

Eric J. Stetten and wife, Heather Rochelle Stetten to Prime Consulting, Inc. – Humboldt – $41,600

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $165,189

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $137,135

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Gibson County – $102,375

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $160,836

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $88,810

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $113,100

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $100,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $113,595

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $118,463

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $155,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $222,470

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $160,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $155,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $157,424

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Humboldt – $105,480

MBA Properties, TN, LLC to Baldy’s Properties, LLC – Jackson, Trenton, Milan and Humboldt – $1,431,000

Dustin Morrison to Brad Allen Patterson and wife, Tracy Lane Patterson – Trenton – $325,000

Marketplace Milan, General Partnership to Marketplace at Milan LLC – Milan – $4,650,000

Blake Spellings to Nellie P. Hayes – Humboldt – $134,000Ridgetop Properties, LLC to Maria L. Morales and Alfonso Meza Zaragoza – Humboldt – $49,900

U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II to Mateo Ornelas – Humboldt – $10,000

Rami Edmondson, f/k/a Rami Bou Abdallah, to Jerry M. Albea and wife, Carolyn D. Albea – Trenton – $47,500

Dana Stepps and wife, Laura Stepps to Vishalkumar Patel – Humboldt – $110,000

Michael Martinez to Felicia A. Gardner and husband, Steven Gardner and Richard Johnson – Trenton – $475,000

Carolyn Cranfield to Brian Petty and wife, Kristina Petty – Trenton – $6,000

Leon Mullen to Chana Sallee – Trenton – $51,000

Click N. Close, Inc. to Denis Garcia – Humboldt – $40,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 613 Silver Leaf Drive – Medina – $45,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Milan – $101,844

Hoover Properties, LLC and Ollie Dean Lifsey, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Marcus Lynn Warren, to Baldy’s Properties, LLC – Milan – $69,000

Brandon Womble to Christopher S. Chace – Medina – $390,000

Reid Investments, LLC to Michael Schemer, II and wife, Karissa Schemer – Medina – $379,900

Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch to Philly Farm, LLC – Trenton – $335,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 221 Nightshade Drive – Medina – $45,000

Hannah Hill to Abigail R. Johnson – Trenton – $160,000

Humboldt Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Shukahrecous Ivory – criminal impersonation

Jeffery Moore – contempt of court

Amber Morris – contempt of court

Jordan Bernard Barksdale – unlawful possession of weapon

Nicholas Simmons – resisting arrest

Frances L. Nelson – resisting stop/arrest

Markie Permenter – simple possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia

Isael Diaz – driving without DL

Pedro Francisco Santiago Vazquez – driving without DL

Celio Antnio Talayera Rodriguez – driving without DL; financial responsibility

Demetric Antonio Lennons – resisting obstruction of legal process

Kevin Rhodes – simple possession of Schedule VI

Cindy Acosta – driving without DL

Todd Gilman Murphy – attempted forgery; attempted criminal simulation

William Sartelle Jr. – vandalism under $1,000

Anthony Steven Giustino Jr. – violation of no contact order

Jaylon Cunningham – contempt of court

Laqusha Renea Hunt – DUI

Elizabeth Allison Saxon – reckless driving

Cainan Pettigrew – disorderly conduct

Ann Janette Samples – theft of merchandise under $1,000

Mariquiaus Pettigrew – driving while license suspended; evading arrest; reckless driving; controlled substance analogue manufacture deliver sell possession; use or possession substance or device to falsify drug test – bound over to Grand Jury

Civil

Citibank NA vs Keely Buchanan

Forsight Capital LLC vs Shirlene Epperson

LVNV Funding LLC vs Michael Muser

Credit Acceptance Corp vs Gail Simmons

HPQ Properties vs Delfino Silva and Lindsey Silva

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Joshua Jenkins

Farmers Home Furniture vs Antionicca Thomas

Farmers Home Furniture vs Jaylen Wardlow

Stewart Finance Inc vs Alicia Mallard

Stewart Finance Inc vs Suchari Bond

Stewart Finance Inc vs Kadia Pearson

Stewart Finance Inc vs Teea Bahr

Stewart Finance Inc vs Latawia Milan

Stewart Finance Inc vs Jasmine Doggett

Stewart Finance Inc vs Tyvonya Wright

Stewart Finance Inc vs Eddie Jones

Stewart Finance Inc vs Patra Hubbard

Stewart Finance Inc vs Courtney Thomas

Stewart Finance Inc vs Brandy Benson

Stewart Finance Inc vs Lapprece White

Roberts Package Store vs Lynette W. Harris

HPQ Properties vs Christine Johnson and Patrick Cross

HPQ Properties vs Eva Mae Brown

Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Debrandy Bufford

Christopher Glenn vs Brandon McGoyne

Christopher Glenn vs Alysee Ivory

Dale Teague vs Latnya Shivers

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Roberts Jenkins

Leaders Credit Union as assignee of Jones Chevrolet Humboldt vs Mary Thrash and John Thrash

Leaders Credit Union vs Timothy Gregory

Chris Farley vs Justin Bell

Allen Pledge vs Pearl White

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Gail Miller

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Daphne Wilson Williams

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Carol Barnes

Jake Meales vs Roy D. Copley

James Skiles vs Krystal Smith

John Moore vs Marquita Campbell

LVNV Funding LLC vs Felicia McAllister

LVNV Funding LLC vs Eric Garton

LVNV Funding LLC vs Jessica Harvey

LVNV Funding LLC vs Devante Watson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Kacee Brantley

Bill Thomas vs Dempsey Bernard Cooper

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Rosalie Moore

McKenzie Banking Company vs Nancy Rader and Jude Amanfo

Bank of America NA vs Steve Paige

Mariner Finance LLC vs Andre Shaw

Capital One NA vs Jasmine Emerson

One main Financial Group LLC vs Timothy Lecornu

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs Matthew Reasons

TC Property Management vs Gary Harris and Judy Harris

Wade Helton vs Angelica McCurrie and all occupants

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Kari Dover

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs Dora Soto

Edward Guyton vs Telvin Epperson

Lesley Caraway dba Caraway Farms LLC vs John Funderburk

US Bank National Associations vs Daniel Millers

Melvin Guyton vs Tasha Mims

Lanten Investments LLC vs Cassandra Benson, Christopher Benson and nay/all occupants

Todd Halford vs Knashia Walker

Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Comenity Bank/Gander vs Cedric Cooper

Midland Credit Management Inc vs Amber Batts

Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-2 US Bank National Association vs Dorothy Larmour and any/all occupants

Pentagon Properties/David Wilbanks vs Nicholas Hill and Shelby Jenkins

Check Into Cash of TN Inc vs Clayton Rush