Right to Know December 5, 2023
Sheriff’s Report Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/27/2023 through 12/3/2023:
Ethan Henry Denton, W/M, 33- revocation or suspension of sentence.
Rebecca Margaret Arnold, W/F, 31- violation of probation.
Michael Tyler Ashley, W/M, 32- criminal impersonation.
Denerson Craig Belew, B/M, 59- serving time.
David Allen Bonnell, W/M, 46- evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Brittany Laren Canada, W/F, 37- worthless checks.
Bryan Michael Clayton, W/M, 35- hold for other agency.
Amanda Clare Dunbar, W/F, 38- capias, violation of probation.
Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 38- violation of probation.
Michael Dwayne Holland, W/M, 40- capias, forgery.
Charles Justin Hughes, W/M, 43- violation of probation.
Ryan Christopher Murphy, W/M, 38- violation of probation.
Timothy Derrell Sinclair Jr., B/M, 26- contraband in penal institution, violation of probation.
James Alton Williams, W/M, 44- violation of probation.
Terry Lynn Hollingsworth, U/M, 43- hold for other agency.
Joshua Benard Horton, B/M, 32- capias.
Whitney Kay Dunigan, W/F, 35- public intoxication.
Jose Antonio Espinales-Valladres, U/M, unknown age- reckless driving, driving without a license, speeding.
Anres Aragon Miranda, W/M, 48- evading arrest, failure to provide proof insurance, driving without license, failure to exercise due care, speeding.
Timothy Dewayne Potter, W/M, 31- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent).
Jason Donavan Puckett, W/M, 35- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to exercise due care.
Shawna Lynn Allen, W/F, 39- serving time.
Kelly Jean Collins, B/F, 44- violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Douglas Allen Eddings, W/M, 51- violation of probation.
Rafeal Conswallius Robinson, B/M, 36- violation of probation.
Cre C. Dunavant-Goff, W/F, 53- driving under the influence first offense, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Michael Tyler Ashley, W/M, 32- criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Anissa Camilla Cooper, B/F, 32- assault.
Terry Allen Atchison, W/M, 24- weekender.
Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- weekender.
Christopher Renard Morris, B/M, 36- weekender.
Betty Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.
Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.
Police Report Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023
Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/27/2023 through 12/3/2023:
Andres Abelino Aragon-Miranda, H/M, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2023, Bypass-Auto Zone; Charges: driving without a license, failure to maintain control, financial responsibility law, speeding, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.
Whitney K. Dunigan, W/F, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2023, Pritchard Realty; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Orlin D. Mendes-Carias, H/M, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 3, 2023, 4200 E. Main; Charges: driving without a license, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law, financial responsibility law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Timothy D. Potter, W/M, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 2, 2023, 1305 West Main; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Jason Donavan Puckett, W/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2023, Bypass; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation implied consent law, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Tarsigoe Amaiar Santo-Vido, H/M, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 3, 2023, 45/E. Main; Charges: driving without a license, speeding, altering or forging title or plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.
Jose Antonio Espinales Valladares, H/M, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 28, 2023, 45 and Carriage Lane; Charges: speeding, reckless driving, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Marriage Licenses
Lloyd Gradie Celestin of Milan and Ayana Tamasha Johnson of Milan
Brian Michael Bennett of Milan and Jessica Lynn Winburn of Milan
Conner Bailey King of Humboldt and Shaelyn Marie Horner of Medina
Patrick Hannon Roberson of Bradford and Jenny Layne Patterson of Bradford
Bradley Dakota Roberson of Milan and Cheyanne Marie Kyle of Milan
Michele Linette Conner of Dyer and Susan Marie Battaglia Wetmore of Dyer
Wyatt Anderson Campbell of Milan and Laila Nicole Pugh of Mila
Real Estate Transfers
William B. Martin, Jr. to Michelle R. Phelps – Humboldt – $279,900
John F. Warmath to Vicki Underwood – Humboldt – $130,000
Mark Hampton and wife, Delana Hampton to Audrey Leudeman – Bradford – $120,000
Joseph A. Dudley to Zachary White Lewis and wife, Alexis Nicole Lewis, a/k/a Alexis Nicole Hasler – Trenton – $42,000
Karen Schwahn to the Trustees of the First Baptist Church of Bradford, Inc. – Bradford – $3,250
Stanley Sims and wife, Malinda Sims to Patricia Lyn Galloway and Cathy Willoughby – Dyer – $70,000
Eric J. Stetten and wife, Heather Rochelle Stetten to Prime Consulting, Inc. – Humboldt – $41,600
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $165,189
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $137,135
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Gibson County – $102,375
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $160,836
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $88,810
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $113,100
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $100,000
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $113,595
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $118,463
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $155,000
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $222,470
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $160,000
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $155,000
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $157,424
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Humboldt – $105,480
MBA Properties, TN, LLC to Baldy’s Properties, LLC – Jackson, Trenton, Milan and Humboldt – $1,431,000
Dustin Morrison to Brad Allen Patterson and wife, Tracy Lane Patterson – Trenton – $325,000
Marketplace Milan, General Partnership to Marketplace at Milan LLC – Milan – $4,650,000
Blake Spellings to Nellie P. Hayes – Humboldt – $134,000Ridgetop Properties, LLC to Maria L. Morales and Alfonso Meza Zaragoza – Humboldt – $49,900
U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II to Mateo Ornelas – Humboldt – $10,000
Rami Edmondson, f/k/a Rami Bou Abdallah, to Jerry M. Albea and wife, Carolyn D. Albea – Trenton – $47,500
Dana Stepps and wife, Laura Stepps to Vishalkumar Patel – Humboldt – $110,000
Michael Martinez to Felicia A. Gardner and husband, Steven Gardner and Richard Johnson – Trenton – $475,000
Carolyn Cranfield to Brian Petty and wife, Kristina Petty – Trenton – $6,000
Leon Mullen to Chana Sallee – Trenton – $51,000
Click N. Close, Inc. to Denis Garcia – Humboldt – $40,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 613 Silver Leaf Drive – Medina – $45,000
Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Milan – $101,844
Hoover Properties, LLC and Ollie Dean Lifsey, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Marcus Lynn Warren, to Baldy’s Properties, LLC – Milan – $69,000
Brandon Womble to Christopher S. Chace – Medina – $390,000
Reid Investments, LLC to Michael Schemer, II and wife, Karissa Schemer – Medina – $379,900
Blake Spellings and Carthel Jack Finch to Philly Farm, LLC – Trenton – $335,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 221 Nightshade Drive – Medina – $45,000
Hannah Hill to Abigail R. Johnson – Trenton – $160,000
Humboldt Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Shukahrecous Ivory – criminal impersonation
Jeffery Moore – contempt of court
Amber Morris – contempt of court
Jordan Bernard Barksdale – unlawful possession of weapon
Nicholas Simmons – resisting arrest
Frances L. Nelson – resisting stop/arrest
Markie Permenter – simple possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia
Isael Diaz – driving without DL
Pedro Francisco Santiago Vazquez – driving without DL
Celio Antnio Talayera Rodriguez – driving without DL; financial responsibility
Demetric Antonio Lennons – resisting obstruction of legal process
Kevin Rhodes – simple possession of Schedule VI
Cindy Acosta – driving without DL
Todd Gilman Murphy – attempted forgery; attempted criminal simulation
William Sartelle Jr. – vandalism under $1,000
Anthony Steven Giustino Jr. – violation of no contact order
Jaylon Cunningham – contempt of court
Laqusha Renea Hunt – DUI
Elizabeth Allison Saxon – reckless driving
Cainan Pettigrew – disorderly conduct
Ann Janette Samples – theft of merchandise under $1,000
Mariquiaus Pettigrew – driving while license suspended; evading arrest; reckless driving; controlled substance analogue manufacture deliver sell possession; use or possession substance or device to falsify drug test – bound over to Grand Jury
Civil
Citibank NA vs Keely Buchanan
Forsight Capital LLC vs Shirlene Epperson
LVNV Funding LLC vs Michael Muser
Credit Acceptance Corp vs Gail Simmons
HPQ Properties vs Delfino Silva and Lindsey Silva
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Joshua Jenkins
Farmers Home Furniture vs Antionicca Thomas
Farmers Home Furniture vs Jaylen Wardlow
Stewart Finance Inc vs Alicia Mallard
Stewart Finance Inc vs Suchari Bond
Stewart Finance Inc vs Kadia Pearson
Stewart Finance Inc vs Teea Bahr
Stewart Finance Inc vs Latawia Milan
Stewart Finance Inc vs Jasmine Doggett
Stewart Finance Inc vs Tyvonya Wright
Stewart Finance Inc vs Eddie Jones
Stewart Finance Inc vs Patra Hubbard
Stewart Finance Inc vs Courtney Thomas
Stewart Finance Inc vs Brandy Benson
Stewart Finance Inc vs Lapprece White
Roberts Package Store vs Lynette W. Harris
HPQ Properties vs Christine Johnson and Patrick Cross
HPQ Properties vs Eva Mae Brown
Charles Teague or Matthew Teague vs Debrandy Bufford
Christopher Glenn vs Brandon McGoyne
Christopher Glenn vs Alysee Ivory
Dale Teague vs Latnya Shivers
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Roberts Jenkins
Leaders Credit Union as assignee of Jones Chevrolet Humboldt vs Mary Thrash and John Thrash
Leaders Credit Union vs Timothy Gregory
Chris Farley vs Justin Bell
Allen Pledge vs Pearl White
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Gail Miller
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Daphne Wilson Williams
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Carol Barnes
Jake Meales vs Roy D. Copley
James Skiles vs Krystal Smith
John Moore vs Marquita Campbell
LVNV Funding LLC vs Felicia McAllister
LVNV Funding LLC vs Eric Garton
LVNV Funding LLC vs Jessica Harvey
LVNV Funding LLC vs Devante Watson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Kacee Brantley
Bill Thomas vs Dempsey Bernard Cooper
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Rosalie Moore
McKenzie Banking Company vs Nancy Rader and Jude Amanfo
Bank of America NA vs Steve Paige
Mariner Finance LLC vs Andre Shaw
Capital One NA vs Jasmine Emerson
One main Financial Group LLC vs Timothy Lecornu
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs Matthew Reasons
TC Property Management vs Gary Harris and Judy Harris
Wade Helton vs Angelica McCurrie and all occupants
Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Kari Dover
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs Dora Soto
Edward Guyton vs Telvin Epperson
Lesley Caraway dba Caraway Farms LLC vs John Funderburk
US Bank National Associations vs Daniel Millers
Melvin Guyton vs Tasha Mims
Lanten Investments LLC vs Cassandra Benson, Christopher Benson and nay/all occupants
Todd Halford vs Knashia Walker
Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of Comenity Bank/Gander vs Cedric Cooper
Midland Credit Management Inc vs Amber Batts
Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-2 US Bank National Association vs Dorothy Larmour and any/all occupants
Pentagon Properties/David Wilbanks vs Nicholas Hill and Shelby Jenkins
Check Into Cash of TN Inc vs Clayton Rush