Jesse Franklin Parker of Trenton, Tenn. passed away peacefully on November 21, 2023 at this daughter’s residence in Nashville, Tenn.

Mr. Parker was born July 25, 1935. He was the son of F. Brown Parker and Alma Jo Meals Parker, the grandson of Judge Jesse Franklin Parker and Jennie Clark Parker, Wenton Meals and Lula James Meals.

At the age of 13, Mr. Parker and his family moved from Gibson, Tenn. to Trenton where he graduated from Peabody High School in 1953. Upon moving to Trenton, he became a member of the present First United Methodist Church where he remained for 75 years. In his earlier days, he served on church committees and helped start the first couples Sunday School Class, which became the Young Adult Class, later renamed the Fisherman Class.

A 1957 graduate of Memphis State University, he served as an officer in the brotherhood of the Epsilon Pi Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Immediately following college, he married Barbara Anne Haynes of Humboldt, Tenn. in July 1958.

Mr. Parker began his career in banking at the Bank of Gibson and later in 1960 with Citizens State Bank of Trenton. He was hired in 1961 by the first board of the newly constructed Gibson General Hospital serving as Business Office Manager, and later appointed the position of Hospital Administrator for a total of eighteen years of service. He continued serving in administrative positions at Parkview Hospital (Dyersburg) and Methodist Hospital (McKenzie) until the late eighties. In his mid-fifties, he undertook a new career with Systems Unlimited later known as ADS Security Systems, where he retired.

Mr. Parker became a member of the Trenton Rotary, Methodist Men, Ducks Unlimited, Quail Unlimited, Peabody Alumni Association and the American Academy of Medical Administrators. He remained an avid hunter and fisherman until his mid 80s. He and his wife of 66 years, loved camping, attending ball games, and other various activities with their family and friends.

Besides his parents and grandparents, Mr. Parker was predeceased by his sisters, Dorislyn Jones Crafton of Nashville and Gayle P. Cotham of Trenton.

Survivors are his wife, Barbara H. Parker; daughter, Geneen P. Bacon (Richard) of Nashville; son, Jesse M. Parker (D’Lon) of Ooltewah, Tenn.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nine nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, December 16 at Trenton First United Methodist Church. Visitation to begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Trenton Frist united Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Genesis Body Donation Foundation or a charity of your choice.