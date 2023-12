Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 4

Here are box scores from Week 4 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County:

MONDAY

Boys

North Side 79, Gibson County 62

Gibson Co. 19 16 9 18 — 62 North Side 13 23 28 15 — 79

Gibson County (62) — Kylan Finch 30, Isaiah DeBerry 11, Southerland 2, Wright 2, Garrett 2, Robertson 2, Reynolds, 4, Crandall 8, Goad 1.

North Side (79) — Desmond Manley 19, MarKaylan Kelly 18, Tramel Jones 12, Javonte Smith 12, Rogers 7, Marshall 3, Hill 2, Coman 6.

3-pointers: GC – Finch 3, ; NS – Kelly 4, Jones 2. Records: GC 3-3; NS 5-1.

Girls

Gibson County 79, North Side 16

Gibson Co. 30 15 20 14 — 79 North Side 5 1 8 2 — 16

Gibson County (79) — Micah Hart 22, Kailyn Patterson 11, Riding 9, Reaves 8, Bailey 3, McVay 2, Lannom 6, Skinner 7, Turner 2, Davidson 9.

North Side (16) — Vandiver 4, Conerly 6, Robinson 2, Miller 3, Person 1.

3-pointers: GC – Hart 3, Patterson 3, Davidson 3, Bailey, Skinner. Records: GC 10-0; NS 0-5.