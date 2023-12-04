Top 5 Weakley County high school basketball games during Week 4 of season

State championship games in football were played this past weekend, so the focus across the state will completely be on high school basketball.

All four Weakley County teams have started playing games with Dresden playing its first last week at Gibson County with the delay due to the football team’s run to the Class 1A state semifinals.

For the second straight week, I went 4-1 with my picks with the lone loss being Bradford boys beating Gleason.

I am now 8-2 on the season (.800 winning percentage).

Can I go 5-0 with this week’s picks?

Westview (2-0) at Obion County (6-1) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): The Lady Rebels are off to a hot start behind the shooting of Alayna Fussell. Westview’s defense will try to slow her down like Gibson County did in Obion County’s lone loss when she had two points.

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Greenfield (2-3) at McKenzie (0-3) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): The Rebels will have just gotten the football players back after McKenzie finished as the Class 1A state runner-up on Friday. Greenfield will go in and try to hit shots early before McKenzie gets their legs under them.

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield

Dresden (0-1) at Peabody (3-3) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): While the Lady Lions should get their first win on Tuesday against Fulton City (Ky.), the pressure defense that Peabody brings will give Dresden problems. The Lady Lions will have to shoot the ball better than it did last week.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

South Gibson (3-2) at Westview (2-2) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): This will be the Hornets’ third road game of the week, while the Chargers are trying to get into an offensive rhythm.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

West Carroll (0-3) at Gleason (3-4) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): This was a tight game last week in Atwood, and now the two meet again in Gleason. The Bulldogs will need another balanced scoring attack with players helping Drake Lehmkuhl on the scoreboard.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason