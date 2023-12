Dyer County boys, girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 3

One week ago, both the boys and girls teams from Obion County entered into the West Tennessee high school basketball rankings.

This week, both Dyer County picked up two wins to improve to 4-0, so both are entered into this week’s rankings.

Jackson Christian girls and University School of Jackson boys are also new entrants into the rankings.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (6-1) – Results: Beat Covington 73-43; Beat Whitehaven 67-51; Lost to Cordova 76-50. This week: Tuesday at Middleton; Saturday vs. Sacred Heart (at TCA). Last week: No. 1.

2. Union City (6-0) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 75-56; Beat Milan 56-44. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyer County; Saturday vs. Hamilton Heights (at TCA). Last week: No. 4.

3. Bolivar (6-1) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 64-46; Beat South Gibson 67-60; Beat JCM 63-51. This week: Tuesday vs. South Side; Friday vs. Munford; Saturday at Middleton. Last week: No. 3.

4. Dyersburg (5-2) – Results: Beat Tennessee Prep 54-49; Beat Manila (Ark.) 68-49; Beat Greene County Tech (Ark.) 58-51. This week: Tuesday vs. Ripley; Friday vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 5.

5. Chester County (4-0) – Results: Beat Fayette Academy 73-51; Beat Crockett County 76-54. This week: Tuesday at TCA; Friday vs. Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 7.

6. Haywood (5-3) – Results: Beat South Side 75-56; Lost to Memphis Central 67-23. This week: Tuesday at North Side; Friday vs. Covington; Saturday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 2.

7. Middleton (4-1) – Results: Beat Corinth (Miss.) 39-28; Beat HW Byers (Miss.) 54-44. This week: Tuesday vs. Fayette-Ware; Friday vs. Adamsville; Saturday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 6.

8. Obion County (6-1) – Results: Beat Lake County 79-55; Beat South Fulton 65-45; Lost to Peabody 72-61. This week: Tuesday vs. Westview; Thursday at Gibson County; Saturday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 11.

9. North Side (4-1) – Results: Beat Liberty 82-46; Beat JCM 68-61. This week: Monday vs. Gibson County; Tuesday vs. Haywood; Friday at Liberty.. Last week: No. 13.

10. Dyer County (4-0) – Results: Beat Halls 66-52; Beat Millington 91-73. This week: Tuesday at Union City; Thursday at Millington; Saturday vs. McNairy Central. Last week: Not ranked.

11. South Side (2-2) – Results: Lost to Haywood 75-56. This week: Tuesday at Bolivar; Friday at JCM. Last week: No. 9.

12. Sacred Heart (3-2) – Results: Beat Carroll Academy 79-39; Lost to St. Benedict 59-52. This week: Friday vs. Gibson County (at TCA); Saturday vs. Fayette-Ware (at TCA). Last week: No. 10.

13. South Gibson (3-2) – Results: Beat Madison 45-31; Lost to Bolivar 67-60 (OT). This week: Tuesday at Huntingdon; Thursday at Milan; Friday at Westview. Last week: No. 12.

14. Humboldt (3-3) – Results: Beat Ripley 78-76 (OT); Beat Crockett County 70-59. This week: Friday vs. Hamilton Heights (at TCA); Saturday vs. Rockvale (at TCA). Last week: No. 14.

15. USJ (5-1) – Results: Beat Rossville Christian 80-43; Lost to Pope John Paul II 84-64. This week: Friday vs. South Fulton; Saturday vs. Westview. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Camden (3-3); TCA (1-2)

On the bubble: Henry County (4-2); Jackson Christian (4-2); Milan (2-1); Peabody (4-2).

Girls

1. Dyersburg (6-0) – Results: Beat Whitehaven 46-22. This week: Tuesday vs. Ripley; Friday vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 1.

2. Gibson County (9-0) – Results: Beat Dresden 60-13; Beat Creek Wood 56-52. This week: Monday at North Side; Thursday vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 3.

3. McKenzie (2-0) – Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday vs. Greenfield; Friday vs. Riverside; Saturday vs. Spring Garden (Ala.) (at USJ). Last week: No. 2.

4. Westview (2-0) – Results: Beat Henry County 41-33. This week: Tuesday at Obion County; Friday vs. South Gibson; Saturday vs. Fayette-Ware (at USJ). Last week: No. 4.

5. Crockett County (6-0) – Results: Beat Peabody 60-45; Beat Chester County 48-46; Beat Humboldt 54-39. This week: Tuesday at Peabody; Saturday at Haywood. Last week: No. 8.

6. Obion County (6-1) – Results: Beat Lake County 57-34; Beat Peabody 59-52; Beat South Fulton 44-30. This week: Tuesday vs. Westview; Thursday at Gibson County; Saturday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 10.

7. Huntingdon (5-1) – Results: Beat Union City 63-43. This week: Tuesday vs. South Gibson; Friday at Dyersburg; Saturday vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 7.

8. South Fulton (4-1) – Results: Beat Fulton City (Ky.) 56-13; Lost to Obion County 44-30. This week: Tuesday vs. Bradford; Friday at USJ: Saturday vs. Arlington (at USJ). Last week: No. 5.

9. South Side (4-2) – Results: Beat Haywood 53-24. This week: Tuesday at Bolivar; Friday at JCM; Saturday vs. Wayne County (at USJ). Last week: No. 9.

10. Dyer County (4-0) – Results: Beat Halls 75-33; Beat Millington 58-31. This week: Tuesday at Union City; Thursday at Millington; Saturday vs. McNairy Central. Last week: Not ranked.

11. Jackson Christian (5-1) – Results: Beat Bolivar 57-44; Beat Camden 62-27. This week: Tuesday at West Carroll; Thursday vs. Carroll Academy; Friday at Jackson Christian. Last week: Not ranked.

12. USJ (2-4) – Results: Lost to Rossville Christian 53-44. This week: Friday vs. South Fulton; Saturday vs. Fairview (Ark.). Last week: No. 6.

13. Peabody (3-3) – Results: Lost to Crockett County 60-45; Lost to Obion County 59-52; Beat Greenfield 48-28. This week: Tuesday vs. Crockett County; Thursday at Bradford; Friday vs. Dresden. Last week: No. 11.

14. Henry County (3-3) – Results: Beat Lexington 48-43; Lost to Westview 41-33. This week: Tuesday vs. Springfield; Friday at Kirkwood. Last week: No. 12.

15. South Gibson (3-2) – Results: Beat Bolivar 49-40; Beat Madison 37-25. Up next: Tuesday at Huntingdon; Friday at Westview; Saturday vs. Mercy Academy (Ky.) (at USJ). Last week: No. 15.

Dropped out: Dresden (0-1); Lexington (4-1).

On the bubble: Middleton (4-1); Scotts Hill (3-1).