West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 3

Bradford’s Ashlyn Reynolds (21) drives to the basket against Greenfield during a high school basketball game at Greenfield on Nov. 28, 2023.

After three weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 0-0 6-1
Houston Co. 0-0 4-2
Big Sandy 0-0 0-2
McKenzie 0-0 0-3
Bruceton 0-0 0-4

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 4-1
Humboldt 0-0 3-3
Clarksburg 0-0 2-2
Bradford 0-0 2-3
Halls 0-0 1-4
West Carroll 0-0 0-3

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 0-0 6-0
S. Fulton 0-0 3-3
Gleason 0-0 3-4
Greenfield 0-0 2-3
Lake Co. 0-0 1-3
Dresden 0-0 0-1

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 0-0 3-3
Huntingdon 0-0 1-4
Waverly 0-0 0-2
Stewart Co. 0-0 0-7

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Adamsville 0-0 2-4
Madison 0-0 2-4
Liberty 0-0 1-3
Riverside 0-0 1-3
Scotts Hill 0-0 1-3
JCM 0-0 0-6

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Peabody 0-0 4-2
Ripley 0-0 4-2
Milan 0-0 2-1
Gibson Co. 0-0 3-2
Westview 0-0 2-2

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 4-0
North Side 0-0 4-1
Hardin Co. 0-0 4-2
South Side 0-0 2-2
McNairy 0-0 2-3
Lexington 0-0 1-3

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 4-0
Obion Co. 0-0 6-1
Dyersburg 0-0 5-2
S. Gibson 0-0 3-2
Crockett Co. 0-0 1-5

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Bolivar 0-0 6-1
Fayette-Ware 0-0 6-1
Haywood 0-0 5-3
Bolton 0-0 2-4

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 0-0 4-1
Jackson Chr. 0-0 4-2
Sacred Heart 0-0 3-2
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 1-2
TCA 0-0 1-2
Fayette Aca. 0-0 2-5

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 2-0
McEwen 0-0 4-3
Houston Co. 0-0 3-3
Bruceton 0-0 1-3
Big Sandy 0-0 0-1

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 4-1
Humboldt 0-0 3-1
Clarksburg 0-0 1-3
Bradford 0-0 1-4
Halls 0-0 1-4
West Carroll 0-0 0-3

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
S. Fulton 0-0 4-1
Gleason 0-0 4-2
Greenfield 0-0 3-3
Union City 0-0 3-3
Lake Co. 0-0 1-4
Dresden 0-0 0-1

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Stewart Co. 0-0 6-1
Huntingdon 0-0 5-1
Camden 0-0 1-3
Waverly 0-0 0-2

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 3-1
Madison 0-0 5-2
Adamsville 0-0 4-2
JCM 0-0 3-2
Liberty 0-0 1-3
Riverside 0-0 0-4

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 9-0
Westview 0-0 2-0
Peabody 0-0 3-3
Ripley 0-0 2-4
Milan 0-0 1-3

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Lexington 0-0 4-1
South Side 0-0 4-2
Chester Co. 0-0 3-2
Hardin Co. 0-0 3-3
McNairy 0-0 2-3
North Side 0-0 0-4

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 0-0 6-0
Crockett Co. 0-0 6-0
Dyer Co. 0-0 4-0
Obion Co. 0-0 6-1
S. Gibson 0-0 3-2

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 3-2
Bolton 0-0 2-5
Bolivar 0-0 2-6
Haywood 0-0 1-5

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Jackson Chr. 0-0 5-1
Fayette Aca. 0-0 3-2
USJ 0-0 2-4
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 1-6
TCA 0-0 0-6

 

 

