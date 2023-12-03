West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 3

After three weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 0-0 6-1 Houston Co. 0-0 4-2 Big Sandy 0-0 0-2 McKenzie 0-0 0-3 Bruceton 0-0 0-4

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 4-1 Humboldt 0-0 3-3 Clarksburg 0-0 2-2 Bradford 0-0 2-3 Halls 0-0 1-4 West Carroll 0-0 0-3

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 0-0 6-0 S. Fulton 0-0 3-3 Gleason 0-0 3-4 Greenfield 0-0 2-3 Lake Co. 0-0 1-3 Dresden 0-0 0-1

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 0-0 3-3 Huntingdon 0-0 1-4 Waverly 0-0 0-2 Stewart Co. 0-0 0-7

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Adamsville 0-0 2-4 Madison 0-0 2-4 Liberty 0-0 1-3 Riverside 0-0 1-3 Scotts Hill 0-0 1-3 JCM 0-0 0-6

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Peabody 0-0 4-2 Ripley 0-0 4-2 Milan 0-0 2-1 Gibson Co. 0-0 3-2 Westview 0-0 2-2

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 4-0 North Side 0-0 4-1 Hardin Co. 0-0 4-2 South Side 0-0 2-2 McNairy 0-0 2-3 Lexington 0-0 1-3

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 4-0 Obion Co. 0-0 6-1 Dyersburg 0-0 5-2 S. Gibson 0-0 3-2 Crockett Co. 0-0 1-5

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Bolivar 0-0 6-1 Fayette-Ware 0-0 6-1 Haywood 0-0 5-3 Bolton 0-0 2-4

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. USJ 0-0 4-1 Jackson Chr. 0-0 4-2 Sacred Heart 0-0 3-2 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 1-2 TCA 0-0 1-2 Fayette Aca. 0-0 2-5

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 2-0 McEwen 0-0 4-3 Houston Co. 0-0 3-3 Bruceton 0-0 1-3 Big Sandy 0-0 0-1

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 4-1 Humboldt 0-0 3-1 Clarksburg 0-0 1-3 Bradford 0-0 1-4 Halls 0-0 1-4 West Carroll 0-0 0-3

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. S. Fulton 0-0 4-1 Gleason 0-0 4-2 Greenfield 0-0 3-3 Union City 0-0 3-3 Lake Co. 0-0 1-4 Dresden 0-0 0-1

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Stewart Co. 0-0 6-1 Huntingdon 0-0 5-1 Camden 0-0 1-3 Waverly 0-0 0-2

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 3-1 Madison 0-0 5-2 Adamsville 0-0 4-2 JCM 0-0 3-2 Liberty 0-0 1-3 Riverside 0-0 0-4

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 9-0 Westview 0-0 2-0 Peabody 0-0 3-3 Ripley 0-0 2-4 Milan 0-0 1-3

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Lexington 0-0 4-1 South Side 0-0 4-2 Chester Co. 0-0 3-2 Hardin Co. 0-0 3-3 McNairy 0-0 2-3 North Side 0-0 0-4

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 0-0 6-0 Crockett Co. 0-0 6-0 Dyer Co. 0-0 4-0 Obion Co. 0-0 6-1 S. Gibson 0-0 3-2

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 3-2 Bolton 0-0 2-5 Bolivar 0-0 2-6 Haywood 0-0 1-5

Division II-A West