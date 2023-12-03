West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 3

Bradford’s Ashlyn Reynolds (21) drives to the basket against Greenfield during a high school basketball game at Greenfield on Nov. 28, 2023.
After three weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:
BOYS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McEwen
|0-0
|6-1
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|4-2
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|0-2
|McKenzie
|0-0
|0-3
|Bruceton
|0-0
|0-4
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|4-1
|Humboldt
|0-0
|3-3
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|2-2
|Bradford
|0-0
|2-3
|Halls
|0-0
|1-4
|West Carroll
|0-0
|0-3
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Union City
|0-0
|6-0
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|3-3
|Gleason
|0-0
|3-4
|Greenfield
|0-0
|2-3
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|1-3
|Dresden
|0-0
|0-1
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|0-0
|3-3
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|1-4
|Waverly
|0-0
|0-2
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|0-7
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Adamsville
|0-0
|2-4
|Madison
|0-0
|2-4
|Liberty
|0-0
|1-3
|Riverside
|0-0
|1-3
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|1-3
|JCM
|0-0
|0-6
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Peabody
|0-0
|4-2
|Ripley
|0-0
|4-2
|Milan
|0-0
|2-1
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|3-2
|Westview
|0-0
|2-2
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|4-0
|North Side
|0-0
|4-1
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|4-2
|South Side
|0-0
|2-2
|McNairy
|0-0
|2-3
|Lexington
|0-0
|1-3
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|4-0
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|6-1
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|5-2
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|3-2
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|1-5
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bolivar
|0-0
|6-1
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|6-1
|Haywood
|0-0
|5-3
|Bolton
|0-0
|2-4
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|USJ
|0-0
|4-1
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|4-2
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|3-2
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|1-2
|TCA
|0-0
|1-2
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|2-5
GIRLS
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|2-0
|McEwen
|0-0
|4-3
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|3-3
|Bruceton
|0-0
|1-3
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|0-1
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|4-1
|Humboldt
|0-0
|3-1
|Clarksburg
|0-0
|1-3
|Bradford
|0-0
|1-4
|Halls
|0-0
|1-4
|West Carroll
|0-0
|0-3
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|4-1
|Gleason
|0-0
|4-2
|Greenfield
|0-0
|3-3
|Union City
|0-0
|3-3
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|1-4
|Dresden
|0-0
|0-1
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|6-1
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|5-1
|Camden
|0-0
|1-3
|Waverly
|0-0
|0-2
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|3-1
|Madison
|0-0
|5-2
|Adamsville
|0-0
|4-2
|JCM
|0-0
|3-2
|Liberty
|0-0
|1-3
|Riverside
|0-0
|0-4
District 14-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|9-0
|Westview
|0-0
|2-0
|Peabody
|0-0
|3-3
|Ripley
|0-0
|2-4
|Milan
|0-0
|1-3
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Lexington
|0-0
|4-1
|South Side
|0-0
|4-2
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|3-2
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|3-3
|McNairy
|0-0
|2-3
|North Side
|0-0
|0-4
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|6-0
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|6-0
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|4-0
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|6-1
|S. Gibson
|0-0
|3-2
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|3-2
|Bolton
|0-0
|2-5
|Bolivar
|0-0
|2-6
|Haywood
|0-0
|1-5
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|5-1
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|3-2
|USJ
|0-0
|2-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|1-6
|TCA
|0-0
|0-6