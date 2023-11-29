Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 3

Here are box scores from Week 3 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County:

TUESDAY

Boys

Milan 43, Madison 28

Madison 6 5 9 8 — 28 Milan 6 9 18 10 — 43

Madison (28) — Harry Rowland 13, Freeman 2, Delk 7, Noble 2, Mize 4.

Milan (43) — Carmelo Jones 11, Gabe Scott 15, Pruitt 7, Moore 2, Lumpkin 6, Johnson 2.

3-pointers: Ma – Rowland 3, Delk; Mi – Scott 3, Jones, Pruitt. Records: Ma 2-3; Mi 1-0.

Humboldt 78, Ripley 76 (OT)

Ripley 21 16 18 17 4 — 76 Humboldt 11 16 21 24 6 — 78

Ripley (76) — J.Q. Hurdle 22, Ja’Marion Whitlow 25, Ja’Marcus Whitlow 10, Phillips 3, Maben 8, Jones 8.

Humboldt (78) — Kendrick Taylor 13, Jeffrey Patterson 23, Fred Moore 33, K. Taylor 2, Allen 1, Shivers 6.

3-pointers: R – Hurdle 4, Jones, Ja’Marcus Whitlow 2; H- Ke. Taylor 3, Patterson 3. Records: H 2-3; R 2-2.

Greenfield 71, Bradford 69

Bradford 23 17 12 17 — 69 Greenfield 19 21 19 12 — 71

Bradford (69) — Jax Street 17, Ethan Richardson 16, Jax Richardson 16, Cates 8, Cain 5, Massey 6, E. Street 2.

Greenfield (71) — Cruze Porter 14, Easton Sullivan 13, Nick Brown 16, Green 8, St. Romain 3, Wills 8, Dunlap 7, Archie 2.

3-pointers: B – J. Richardson 2, J. Street, Cates, Cain, Massey; G – Brown 5, Porter 2, Dunlap 2, Sullivan, St. Romain. Records: G 2-2; B 1-3.

Gibson County 59, Dresden 48

Dresden 10 13 14 11 — 48 Gibson Co. 14 18 13 14 — 59

Dresden (48) — Nick Turnbow 15, Reese Bell 12, Arden Smith 19.

Gibson County (59) — Kylan Finch 18, Isaiah DeBerry21, Southerland 8, Eddings 3, Robertson 3, Crandall 6.

3-pointers: D – Turnbow 2, Smith 2; GC – Southerland 2, Eddings, Robertson. Records: GC 3-1; D 0-1.

XXX

Girls

Gibson County 60, Dresden 13

Dresden 2 5 4 2 — 13 Gibson Co. 12 17 19 12 — 60

Dresden (13) — E. Jarred 3, Adams 3, K. Jarred 5, Pittman 2.

Gibson County (60) — Micah Hart 22, Emily Skinner 10, Riding 2, Reaves 6, Patterson 3, McVay 2, Lannom 4, Turner 6, Davidson 5.

3-pointers: D – E. Jarred; GC – Hart 5, Patterson, Skinner, Davidson. Records: GC 8-0; D 0-1.

Greenfield 68, Bradford 31

Bradford 8 9 8 6 — 31 Greenfield 22 13 21 12 — 68

Bradford (31) — Rebecca Wood 15, Ashlyn Reynolds 13, Page 1, Graves 2.

Greenfield (68) — Anastyn Vujicic 15, Brenley Little 13, Rayanna Fisher 12, Anna Grace Abernathy 10, Bowers 7, Lunsford 2, Montgomery 2, Capps 4, McAllister 3.

3-pointers: B – Reynolds 2, Wood; G – Vujicic 2, Little, Fisher, McAllister. Records: G 3-2; B 1-3.

Humboldt 48, Ripley 14

Ripley 1 4 6 3 — 14 Humboldt 10 5 15 18 — 48

Ripley (14) — Hayes 5, Owen 3, Wilson 3, Lattimore 2, Beard 1.

Humboldt (48) — Kendall McLemore 13, Tamyra Patterson 15, Sabryna Day 15, Davis 3, Bratcher 2.

3-pointers: H – Day 4. Records: H 3-0; R 1-3.

Madison 54, Milan 34

Madison 22 13 4 15 — 54 Milan 10 13 4 7 — 34

Madison (54) — Grace Chouinard 13, Abby Mize 18, Bowman 9, Wainscott 2, Donald 7, Nye 5.

Milan (34) — Tieanna Adkisson 11, Williamson 5, Redmond 5, Phinnessee 6, Reed 3, Curry 4.

3-pointers: Ma – Bowman; Mi – Phinnessee 2, Redmond. Records: Ma 4-1; Mi 0-2.

XXX