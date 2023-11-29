Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 3
Here are box scores from Week 3 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County:
TUESDAY
Boys
Milan 43, Madison 28
|Madison
|6
|5
|9
|8
|—
|28
|Milan
|6
|9
|18
|10
|—
|43
Madison (28) — Harry Rowland 13, Freeman 2, Delk 7, Noble 2, Mize 4.
Milan (43) — Carmelo Jones 11, Gabe Scott 15, Pruitt 7, Moore 2, Lumpkin 6, Johnson 2.
3-pointers: Ma – Rowland 3, Delk; Mi – Scott 3, Jones, Pruitt. Records: Ma 2-3; Mi 1-0.
Humboldt 78, Ripley 76 (OT)
|Ripley
|21
|16
|18
|17
|4 —
|76
|Humboldt
|11
|16
|21
|24
|6 —
|78
Ripley (76) — J.Q. Hurdle 22, Ja’Marion Whitlow 25, Ja’Marcus Whitlow 10, Phillips 3, Maben 8, Jones 8.
Humboldt (78) — Kendrick Taylor 13, Jeffrey Patterson 23, Fred Moore 33, K. Taylor 2, Allen 1, Shivers 6.
3-pointers: R – Hurdle 4, Jones, Ja’Marcus Whitlow 2; H- Ke. Taylor 3, Patterson 3. Records: H 2-3; R 2-2.
Greenfield 71, Bradford 69
|Bradford
|23
|17
|12
|17
|—
|69
|Greenfield
|19
|21
|19
|12
|—
|71
Bradford (69) — Jax Street 17, Ethan Richardson 16, Jax Richardson 16, Cates 8, Cain 5, Massey 6, E. Street 2.
Greenfield (71) — Cruze Porter 14, Easton Sullivan 13, Nick Brown 16, Green 8, St. Romain 3, Wills 8, Dunlap 7, Archie 2.
3-pointers: B – J. Richardson 2, J. Street, Cates, Cain, Massey; G – Brown 5, Porter 2, Dunlap 2, Sullivan, St. Romain. Records: G 2-2; B 1-3.
Gibson County 59, Dresden 48
|Dresden
|10
|13
|14
|11
|—
|48
|Gibson Co.
|14
|18
|13
|14
|—
|59
Dresden (48) — Nick Turnbow 15, Reese Bell 12, Arden Smith 19.
Gibson County (59) — Kylan Finch 18, Isaiah DeBerry21, Southerland 8, Eddings 3, Robertson 3, Crandall 6.
3-pointers: D – Turnbow 2, Smith 2; GC – Southerland 2, Eddings, Robertson. Records: GC 3-1; D 0-1.
XXX
Girls
Gibson County 60, Dresden 13
|Dresden
|2
|5
|4
|2
|—
|13
|Gibson Co.
|12
|17
|19
|12
|—
|60
Dresden (13) — E. Jarred 3, Adams 3, K. Jarred 5, Pittman 2.
Gibson County (60) — Micah Hart 22, Emily Skinner 10, Riding 2, Reaves 6, Patterson 3, McVay 2, Lannom 4, Turner 6, Davidson 5.
3-pointers: D – E. Jarred; GC – Hart 5, Patterson, Skinner, Davidson. Records: GC 8-0; D 0-1.
Greenfield 68, Bradford 31
|Bradford
|8
|9
|8
|6
|—
|31
|Greenfield
|22
|13
|21
|12
|—
|68
Bradford (31) — Rebecca Wood 15, Ashlyn Reynolds 13, Page 1, Graves 2.
Greenfield (68) — Anastyn Vujicic 15, Brenley Little 13, Rayanna Fisher 12, Anna Grace Abernathy 10, Bowers 7, Lunsford 2, Montgomery 2, Capps 4, McAllister 3.
3-pointers: B – Reynolds 2, Wood; G – Vujicic 2, Little, Fisher, McAllister. Records: G 3-2; B 1-3.
Humboldt 48, Ripley 14
|Ripley
|1
|4
|6
|3
|—
|14
|Humboldt
|10
|5
|15
|18
|—
|48
Ripley (14) — Hayes 5, Owen 3, Wilson 3, Lattimore 2, Beard 1.
Humboldt (48) — Kendall McLemore 13, Tamyra Patterson 15, Sabryna Day 15, Davis 3, Bratcher 2.
3-pointers: H – Day 4. Records: H 3-0; R 1-3.
Madison 54, Milan 34
|Madison
|22
|13
|4
|15
|—
|54
|Milan
|10
|13
|4
|7
|—
|34
Madison (54) — Grace Chouinard 13, Abby Mize 18, Bowman 9, Wainscott 2, Donald 7, Nye 5.
Milan (34) — Tieanna Adkisson 11, Williamson 5, Redmond 5, Phinnessee 6, Reed 3, Curry 4.
3-pointers: Ma – Bowman; Mi – Phinnessee 2, Redmond. Records: Ma 4-1; Mi 0-2.
XXX