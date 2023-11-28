Top 5 Weakley County high school basketball games during Week 3 of season

Well, the focus has turned completely to basketball in Weakley County, and most teams are off to good starts to the 2023-24 season.

I also got off to a hot start in my pick’em, as I went 4-1 last week with my one miss being Jackson Christian’s win over Westview in boys basketball.

So let’s try for a perfect 5-0 record in Week 2 with these picks:

Gleason (2-2) at West Carroll (0-2) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): This is the first of three straight road games for the Lady Bulldogs, but they have a chance to go 3-0 in those three games. Gleason will have to slow down Nyonna Parker and shoot the ball well on the offensive end.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Bradford (1-2) at Greenfield (1-2) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): These two played in the same district last year and finished the regular season first and second. The two are no longer in the same district, so this will be a test for both squads.

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield

Henry County (2-2) at Westview (1-0) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): The Lady Chargers have only played once this season, so this is the first home game of the season. Henry County has suffered losses to McKenzie and Union City going into this week. Westview will try and shoot the lights out in this one.

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Greenfield (2-2) at Peabody (2-1) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): The Lady Tide will bring defensive pressure like the Lady Yellowjackets haven’t experienced this season. So it will be interesting to see how they handle the pressure to set up the offense.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Gleason (2-2) at Bradford (1-2) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): The Bulldogs have already passed last year’s win total of one. They have the ability to get two more wins this week with West Carroll on Tuesday before this one. Bradford will look to shoot the ball up to its potential in this one.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason