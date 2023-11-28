Top 5 Gibson County high school basketball games during Week 3 of season

Hopefully everyone had a great Thanksgiving meal with the ones that they love.

But now it is time for the push through the first half of the season with the Christmas holiday approaching.

For the second straight week, I went 4-1 with my picks with the missing being Sacred Heart boys beating Humboldt.

So I am now 8-2 (.800 winning percentage) through two weeks of the season.

Can I find perfection in Week 3:

Peabody (1-2) at Crockett County (3-0) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): The Lady Tide are coming off an 18-point loss to Obion County. Crockett County has shot the ball well, which is better than expected with everything the team lost last season.

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Bradford (1-2) at Greenfield (1-2) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): These two played in the same district last year and finished the regular season first and second. The two are no longer in the same district, so this will be a test for both squads.

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield

Madison (2-2) at Milan (0-0) Boys (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): This is the season opener for the Bulldogs, so Madison might look more refined in the early stages of the game. Milan will try to counter with its tough defense to allow the offense to find rhythm.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Gibson County (7-0) at Creek Wood (3-1) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): This is an out-of-area trip for the Lady Pioneers against a team that reached the Class 3A sectionals last year before losing to South Gibson. Gibson County has been playing well thus far this season.

Odom’s Pick: Gibson County

Crockett County (1-2) at Humboldt (1-3) Boys (7:15 p.m., Saturday): The Vikings enter this week on a three-game losing streak, but this week is a good chance for them to turn things around. The last two losses have come against tough Division II-AA opponents.

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt