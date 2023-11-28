Helping Hand resale shop moves

by ARIEL McRAE | Associate Editor

amcrae@hchronicle.net

Helping Hand of Humboldt is expanding with the reopening of their resale shop. With the new building opening up, the non-profit organization will be able to attend to more customers and display more merchandise to make the organization more funds in order to better serve the people.

Originally, the resale shop was on the left side of the building next to the dining room. The room was smaller and could not accommodate much of the donated goods they sell in the shop. Now, the new resale shop is 6,500 square foot. All along the walls are clothing items and shoes as well as home décor items and books. This new resale shop was a year and a half in the making according to Melissa Ryckman, resale shop director. Helping Hand had to get the HVAC up and running before the bigger room could be utilized. Now that it has been donated, the shop will have a grand opening on December 2 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This will be in conjunction with their monthly bag sale where you can fill a bag with clothes and shoes for $5 a bag and receive half off the rest of the store.

Since the resale shop has been moved to another part of the building, this has area will be repurposed to create a bigger food pantry. Originally, the pantry was in front of the dining area. Now, the pantry along with several freezers line the walls with three times the space as its original location.

“[It creates] a more dignified experience for those in need making them more receptive to hope and love,” said Helping Hand of Humboldt Executive Director Jocelyn Bundy.

Everything works hand in hand at Helping Hand because the moving of the resale shop allowed for a larger pantry and moving the pantry from its original spot allowed for more seating in the dining area. Helping Hand can accommodate 100 people in their building for lunches four days a week. These lunches are free to the public with a donations jar available for those who feel led to donate for their meal. Helping Hand, on average, feeds 2,000 people a month.

Ryckman described the work Helping Hand does for the citizens of Gibson County as “lots of unseen things.” She said Bundy will take time out of her schedule to help someone with various needs including financial planning and getting them set up with a place to stay or helping them mend something broken in their home that is stopping them from living a well functioning life.

On top of giving vouchers at the resale shop for individuals through their clothing voucher program, which allows for seven items per each individual, Helping Hand also has a school uniform program. This allows kids an additional seven items to help them pick out items for school. Outside of the resale shop, Helping Hand offers showers to those in need. They also offer laundry assistance. They even hold AA meetings as well as Al-Anon meetings, which is for friends and families of addicts, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

The resale shop is only a small part of the bigger picture of Helping Hand, but it plays a crucial role in keeping the non-profit together as well as being vital for those visiting the shop with true needs.

If you would like to donate to the resale shop, please contact Helping Hand at 731-824-1757. If you are in need of help, please visit Helping Hand of Humboldt at 810 N 22nd Ave in Humboldt.