Bonnie Jean Hadley

Bonnie Jean Watkins Hadley, 90, of Humboldt, Tenn., lovingly known as Ms. Bonnie or Jeannie to her family, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2023 with her family by her side.

Mrs. Hadley was born February 4, 1933 to Rufus Floyd and Dovie Mae Meeks Watkins in Memphis, Tenn.

After graduating South Side High School in Memphis, Mrs. Hadley attended the University of Memphis where she met and later married the love of her life, James A. Hadley Jr. They had two children, James A. Hadley, III and Harold K. Hadley. Ms. Bonnie and James were married for 65 years at the time of his death in 2018.

Mrs. Hadley got her bachelor’s degree from Union University in Jackson, Tenn. and later pursued her master’s from the University of Memphis.

Mrs. Hadley was a devoted wife and mother. She participated in the “Citizens for Court Modernization ballot initiative”. She was an avid member for many years of the Humboldt Garden Club where she took great pride in all their events. Mrs. Hadley was a talented artist and painted several beautiful pictures and canvases in her pastime. Her love of civic duty led her to present the “Milady Meets the Professor” series to the city of Humboldt. Her love of fine art took her travels around the world with her favorite places being Egypt, Israel, Greece and Italy. Her passion for art led her to Union University, where she was a devout supporter of the Art program.

She was predeceased by her parents, Rufus and Dovie Watkins; two brothers, Floyd “Buddy” Watkins and Ronald K. Watkins; two sisters, Helen Delores Watkins Redick and Joy Watkins Cole; one son, James A. Hadley III; and her husband, James A. Hadley Jr.

Mrs. Hadley is survived by one son, Harold K. Hadley of Humboldt, Tenn.; one grandson, William (Kylan) Hadley of Nashville, Tenn.; one great-grandson, Anderson Hadley of Nashville; as well as a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 27, 2023 at 12 p.m. in the sanctuary of The Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Happy Hill Farm in Granbury, Tex.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.