West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 2

After two weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McEwen 0-0 3-1 Houston Co. 0-0 2-2 Big Sandy 0-0 0-2 Bruceton 0-0 0-3 McKenzie 0-0 0-3

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 2-1 Bradford 0-0 1-2 Clarksburg 0-0 1-2 Halls 0-0 1-2 Humboldt 0-0 1-2 West Carroll 0-0 0-2

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Union City 0-0 4-0 Gleason 0-0 2-2 S. Fulton 0-0 2-2 Dresden 0-0 0-0 Greenfield 0-0 1-2 Lake Co. 0-0 0-2

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 0-0 3-1 Waverly 0-0 0-0 Huntingdon 0-0 1-2 Stewart Co. 0-0 0-4

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 2-2 Liberty 0-0 1-1 Adamsville 0-0 1-2 Riverside 0-0 1-2 Scotts Hill 0-0 0-2 JCM 0-0 0-4

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 2-1 Ripley 0-0 2-1 Westview 0-0 1-1 Milan 0-0 0-0 Peabody 0-0 1-2

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 2-0 Hardin Co. 0-0 3-1 North Side 0-0 2-1 South Side 0-0 2-1 Lexington 0-0 1-2 McNairy 0-0 0-3

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 4-0 Dyer Co. 0-0 2-0 S. Gibson 0-0 2-1 Dyersburg 0-0 2-2 Crockett Co. 0-0 1-2

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 4-0 Bolivar 0-0 3-1 Haywood 0-0 4-2 Bolton 0-0 1-2

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. USJ 0-0 4-0 Jackson Chr. 0-0 3-1 Sacred Heart 0-0 2-1 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 1-2 TCA 0-0 1-2 Fayette Aca. 0-0 1-3

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 2-0 McEwen 0-0 2-2 Houston Co. 0-0 1-3 Big Sandy 0-0 0-1 Bruceton 0-0 0-3

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Humboldt 0-0 2-0 Middleton 0-0 2-1 Bradford 0-0 1-2 Clarksburg 0-0 1-2 Halls 0-0 1-2 West Carroll 0-0 0-2

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. S. Fulton 0-0 3-0 Gleason 0-0 2-2 Greenfield 0-0 2-2 Union City 0-0 2-2 Dresden 0-0 0-0 Lake Co. 0-0 1-2

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Stewart Co. 0-0 4-0 Huntingdon 0-0 4-1 Camden 0-0 1-1 Waverly 0-0 0-0

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Madison 0-0 3-1 JCM 0-0 2-2 Scotts Hill 0-0 1-1 Adamsville 0-0 1-2 Liberty 0-0 0-2 Riverside 0-0 0-3

District 14-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 7-0 Westview 0-0 1-0 Peabody 0-0 2-1 Ripley 0-0 1-2 Milan 0-0 0-1

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. Lexington 0-0 4-0 Chester Co. 0-0 2-1 South Side 0-0 3-2 McNairy 0-0 1-2 Hardin Co. 0-0 1-3 North Side 0-0 0-2

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 0-0 5-0 Crockett Co. 0-0 3-0 Dyer Co. 0-0 2-0 Obion Co. 0-0 3-1 S. Gibson 0-0 1-2

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Fayette-Ware 0-0 2-1 Bolivar 0-0 1-3 Bolton 0-0 1-3 Haywood 0-0 1-3

Division II-A West