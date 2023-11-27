 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 2

Gleason’s Brock Dilday (22) dribbles to the basket against Jackson Christian.

After two weeks of the high school basketball season, here are the updated district standings for across West Tennessee:

BOYS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McEwen 0-0 3-1
Houston Co. 0-0 2-2
Big Sandy 0-0 0-2
Bruceton 0-0 0-3
McKenzie 0-0 0-3

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 2-1
Bradford 0-0 1-2
Clarksburg 0-0 1-2
Halls 0-0 1-2
Humboldt 0-0 1-2
West Carroll 0-0 0-2

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Union City 0-0 4-0
Gleason 0-0 2-2
S. Fulton 0-0 2-2
Dresden 0-0 0-0
Greenfield 0-0 1-2
Lake Co. 0-0 0-2

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 0-0 3-1
Waverly 0-0 0-0
Huntingdon 0-0 1-2
Stewart Co. 0-0 0-4

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 2-2
Liberty 0-0 1-1
Adamsville 0-0 1-2
Riverside 0-0 1-2
Scotts Hill 0-0 0-2
JCM 0-0 0-4

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 2-1
Ripley 0-0 2-1
Westview 0-0 1-1
Milan 0-0 0-0
Peabody 0-0 1-2

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 2-0
Hardin Co. 0-0 3-1
North Side 0-0 2-1
South Side 0-0 2-1
Lexington 0-0 1-2
McNairy 0-0 0-3

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Obion Co. 0-0 4-0
Dyer Co. 0-0 2-0
S. Gibson 0-0 2-1
Dyersburg 0-0 2-2
Crockett Co. 0-0 1-2

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 4-0
Bolivar 0-0 3-1
Haywood 0-0 4-2
Bolton 0-0 1-2

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 0-0 4-0
Jackson Chr. 0-0 3-1
Sacred Heart 0-0 2-1
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 1-2
TCA 0-0 1-2
Fayette Aca. 0-0 1-3

GIRLS

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 2-0
McEwen 0-0 2-2
Houston Co. 0-0 1-3
Big Sandy 0-0 0-1
Bruceton 0-0 0-3

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Humboldt 0-0 2-0
Middleton 0-0 2-1
Bradford 0-0 1-2
Clarksburg 0-0 1-2
Halls 0-0 1-2
West Carroll 0-0 0-2

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
S. Fulton 0-0 3-0
Gleason 0-0 2-2
Greenfield 0-0 2-2
Union City 0-0 2-2
Dresden 0-0 0-0
Lake Co. 0-0 1-2

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Stewart Co. 0-0 4-0
Huntingdon 0-0 4-1
Camden 0-0 1-1
Waverly 0-0 0-0

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Madison 0-0 3-1
JCM 0-0 2-2
Scotts Hill 0-0 1-1
Adamsville 0-0 1-2
Liberty 0-0 0-2
Riverside 0-0 0-3

District 14-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 7-0
Westview 0-0 1-0
Peabody 0-0 2-1
Ripley 0-0 1-2
Milan 0-0 0-1

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
Lexington 0-0 4-0
Chester Co. 0-0 2-1
South Side 0-0 3-2
McNairy 0-0 1-2
Hardin Co. 0-0 1-3
North Side 0-0 0-2

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 0-0 5-0
Crockett Co. 0-0 3-0
Dyer Co. 0-0 2-0
Obion Co. 0-0 3-1
S. Gibson 0-0 1-2

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Fayette-Ware 0-0 2-1
Bolivar 0-0 1-3
Bolton 0-0 1-3
Haywood 0-0 1-3

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Fayette Aca. 0-0 3-1
Jackson Chr. 0-0 3-1
USJ 0-0 2-2
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 0-4
TCA 0-0 0-4

 

