Obion County boys, girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 2

Hoping all the readers had a great Thanksgiving, and there were definitely some basketball action to take in last week.

More boys teams got their football players, and basketball season is going full-steam ahead.

Three teams joined the basketball rankings, and two of them were the blue and red of Obion County.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (4-0) – Results: Beat Center Hill (Miss.) 58-41; Beat Munford 71-52. This week: Tuesday vs. Covington; Thursday at Cordova; Friday vs. Whitehaven. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (4-2) – Results: Beat Dyersburg 54-52; Beat Hamilton 64-62; Beat Melrose 52-49; Lost to Cordova 64-55. This week: Tuesday at Memphis Central; Friday vs. South Side. Last week: No. 2.

3. Bolivar (3-1) – Results: Beat Lexington 70-32; Lost to South Side 52-49. This week: Tuesday at Jackson Christian; Thursday vs. South Gibson; Friday vs. Sacred Heart. Last week: No. 6.

4. Union City (4-0) – Results: Beat TCA 74-65; Beat Henry County 62-54. This week: Tuesday at Huntingdon; Saturday vs. Milan. Last week: No. 10.

5. Dyersburg (2-2) – Results: Beat JCM 61-51; Lost to Haywood 54-52. This week: DOes not play. Last week: No. 4.

6. Middleton (2-1) – Results: Beat Adamsville 57-28. This week: Tuesday vs. Corinth (Miss.); Friday vs. HW Byers (MIss.). Last week: No. 7.

7. Chester County (2-0) – Results: Beat Scotts Hill 63-54. This week: Thursday vs. Fayette Academy; Friday at Crockett County. Last week: No. 8.

8. Camden (3-1) – Results: Beat Dayspring Academy 95-33; Lost to Creek Wood 61-55. This week: Tuesday at East HIckman; Friday vs. Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 9.

9. South Side (2-1) – Results: Beat Bolivar 52-49. This week: Friday at Haywood. Last week: No. 14.

10. Sacred Heart (2-1) – Results: Beat Humboldt 95-72. This week: Monday vs. St. Benedict; Thursday vs. Carroll Academy; Friday at Bolivar. Last week: No. 12.

11. Obion County (4-0) – Results: Beat Peabody 71-59. This week: Tuesday vs. Lake County; Thursday at Peabody; Friday vs. South Fulton. Last week: Not ranked.

12. South Gibson (2-1) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 83-56. This week: Thursday at Bolivar; Friday vs. Madison. Last week: No. 13.

13. North Side (2-1) – Results: Beat Madison 58-40. This week: Tuesday vs. Liberty; Friday vs. JCM. Last week: No. 15.

14. Humboldt (1-3) – Results: Lost to Sacred Heart 95-72; Lost to MUS 59-46; Lost to Christian Brothers 78-56. This week: Tuesday vs. Ripley; Saturday vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 2.

15. TCA (1-2) – Results: Lost to Union City 74-65; Lost to Columbia Academy 75-58. This week: Thursday at Madison. Last week: No. 5.

Dropped out: Westview (2-1).

On the bubble: Dyer County (2-0); Hardin County (3-1); Jackson Christian (3-1); USJ (4-0)

Girls

1. Dyersburg (5-0) – Results: Beat Link Academy (Mo.) 55-47; Beat USJ 45-31; Beat Covington 56-15. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (2-0) – Results: Beat Henry County 63-53. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 2.

3. Gibson County (7-0) – Results: Beat Greenfield 54-26; Beat Covington 62-17; Beat South Side 58-32. This week: Tuesday vs. Dresden; Friday at Creek Wood. Last week: No. 4.

4. Westview (1-0) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 51-29. This week: Friday vs. Henry County. Last week: No. 3.

5. South Fulton (3-0) – Results: Beat Bruceton 59-13; Beat Bradford 62-42. This week: Thursday at Fulton City (Ky.); Friday at Obion County. Last week: No. 8.

6. USJ (2-2) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 44-28; Lost to Dyersburg 45-31. This week: Thursday at Rossville Christian. Last week: No. 6.

7. Huntingdon (4-1) – Results: Beat South Gibson 55-50; Beat South Side 55-27; Lost to USJ 44-28. This week: Tuesday vs. Union City. Last week: No. 7.

8. Crockett County (3-0) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 68-41. This week: Tuesday vs. Peabody; Friday vs. Chester County; Saturday at Humboldt. Last week: No. 10.

9. South Side (3-2) – Results: Beat Bolivar 57-47; Lost to Huntingdon 55-27; Lost to Gibson County 58-32. This week: Friday at Haywood. This week: No. 5.

10. Obion County (3-1) – Results: Beat Peabody 55-37. This week: Tuesday vs. Lake County; Thursday at Peabody; Friday vs. South Fulton. Last week: Not ranked.

11. Peabody (2-1) – Results: Lost to Obion County 55-37. This week: Tuesday at Crockett County; Thursday vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 9.

12. Henry County (2-1) – Results: Lost to McKenzie 63-53; Lost to Union City 45-43. This week: Tuesday vs. Lexington; Friday at Westview. Last week: No. 11.

13. Dresden (0-0) – Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday at Gibson County. Last week: No. 12.

14. Lexington (4-0) – Results: Beat Bolivar 57-52. This week: Tuesday at Henry County. Last week: Not ranked.

15. South Gibson (1-2) – Results: Lost to Huntingdon 55-50. Up next: Thursday at Bolivar; Friday vs. Madison. Last week: No. 13.

Dropped out: McNairy Central (1-2); Scotts Hill (1-1).

On the bubble: Chester County (2-1); Dyer County (2-0); Jackson Christian (3-1).