Right to Know November 21, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Nov. 13-19

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/13/2023 through 11/19/2023:

Joseph David Gordon , W/M, 27- hold for other agency.

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, B/M, 35- capias.

Angel Lee Brogdon, W/F, 39- capias.

Steven Michael Brooks, W/M, 57- violation of probation.

Brandeth Cloud Brooks, W/F, 45- capias.

Fray Andrew Brown, W/M, 29- domestic assault.

Makayla Brook Burton, W/F, 28- capias, violation of probation.

Catalino Chaves, W/M, 19- driving under the influence first offense, open container law, driving without license, underage consumption/unlawful sale to minor.

Payton Tyler Cole, W/M, 22- driving under the influence.

Destiny Cheyenne Coleman, W/F, 23- hold for other agency.

Brandon Cheyenne Curtis, W/M, 25- capias.

James Edward Dabbs, W/M, 44- stalking.

William Tim Donald, B/M, 64- violation of probation.

Roderick Franklin Drawdy, W/M, 51- capias.

Kaitlyn Rebecca Ellington, W/F, 26- simple possession/casual exchange.

Amy Marie Haynes, W/F, 47- violation of probation.

Maria Isabel Lira, W/F, 40- adult contributing to delinquency of a child, disorderly conduct, open container law.

Kelsey Desiray Lyons, W/F, 27- domestic assault.

Stephen Sinclair Robinson, B/M, 41- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property.

James David Sanders, B/M, 62- burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property (shoplifting).

Nicholas Jerome Simmons, B/M, 42- aggravated assault, domestic assault.

Timothy Dewayne Snider, W/M, 46- domestic assault.

Nicholas Sebastian Williams, B/M, 26- capias, attachment order.

Harold Scott Allred, W/M, 49- simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Latoya Camille Bates, B/F, 50- burglary other than habitat or non public building, theft of property (shoplifting).

Madison Taylor Climer, W/F, 19- theft of property (shoplifting), burglary.

Gayle Thomas Crawford, B/M, 52- vandalism.

Austin Tyler Edwards, W/M, 27- driving under the influence first offense, open container law, failure to exercise due care.

Autsin Ray Gearin, W/M, 23- domestic assault.

Mario Franki Sosa Hernandez, B/M, 28- sexual battery.

Robert O’Neal McLemore, B/M, 32- forgery.

Paola Gicsella Palada-Zambrano, W/F, 22- domestic assault, vandalism.

Cainian Travon Pettigrew, B/M, 19- prohibited purchase/possession of tobacco products by minors, disorderly conduct.

Ann Janette Samples, W/F, 45- theft of property (shoplifting).

Tyler Michael Birch, W/M, 40- domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search(non-violent).

Angel Lee Brogdon, W/F, 39- violation of probation.

John Luther Crayton, B/M, 64- domestic assault.

Christina Michelle Koelsch, W/F, 42- attachment order.

Joshua A. Miller, W/M, 18- burglary, simple possession/casual exchange.

Christopher George Rimmer, W/M, 38- domestic assault.

Mart Anthony Griggs, W/M, 38- simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, failure to provide proof insurance, misuse of reg., driving on revoked/suspended license, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, improper lane usage, speeding, violation light law.

D’Allen Jarrod McCord, B/M, 20- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, speeding.

Ronald Louis Eden, W/M, 58- fugitive from justice, hold for other agency.

Tyler Clark Johnson, W/M, 38- capias.

Treyvontae Kaolomo-Mikel Rosser, B/M, 22- domestic assault.

Nicholas Richard Sajecki, W/M, 30- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Montreal Larmar Warren, B/M, 28- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.

Brian Keith Brisentine, W/M, 39- weekender.

Christian Yael Leal, W/M, 20- weekender.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- weekender.

Shirell Dena Newbill, B/F, 40- harassment (non-verbal threat).

James Hayden Nichols, W/M, 29- capias.

Alexis Gabriella Patterson, B/F, 26- weekender.

Erin Hayley Reasons, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Tyler Blake Lumley, W/M, 27- weekender.

Qristian Lamarious Mance, B/M, 29- weekender.

Tamara Ladon Vick, W/F, 51- weekender.

Police Report Nov. 13-19

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/13/2023 through 11/19/2023:

Latoya Camille Bates, B/F, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 15, 2023, 119 West Mitchell Street; Charges: burglary other than habitat or non-public building, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Madison T. Climber, W/F, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2023, Humboldt Walmart; Charges: burglary, theft of property – merchandise. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Gayle Thomas Crawford, B/M, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 16, 2023, Mitchell Street; Charges: vandalism (2 counts). Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Austin Tyler Edwards, W/M, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2023, 45 and Mitchell; Charges: driving under the influence, violation open container law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Keathley.

Austin Ray Gerald, W/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 15, 2023, 804 N. 24th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Robert O’Neal McLemore, B/M, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 15, 2023, Security Bank; Charges: forgery. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Cainan Travon Pettigrew, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 14, 2023, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Stephen Sinclair Robinson, B/M, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 17, 2023, Ferrell Street; Charges: Burglary other than habitat or non public building, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Ann Janette Samples, W/F, 45, of Milan; Arrest date and location: November 17, 2023, Walmart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

James David Sanders, B/M, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 14, 2023, 2716 N. Central Avenue; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Mario Franki Sosa-Hernandez, H/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 15, 2023, 907 N. Central Avenue; Charges: sexual battery. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Paola Gicsela Zambrano, W/F, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 17, 2023, 1305 Westhaven; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt. Wade.