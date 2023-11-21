Patricia Ann Fiorito Lastovich, 89, of Humboldt, Tenn. passed away November 8, 2023 after an extended illness.

She was born on August 7, 1934 to Thomas and Alice Ruth Johnson Aldridge in Trenton, Tenn.

Mrs. Lastovich retired as a CNA and attended the Harvest Church in Humboldt.

She is survived by two daughters Kathleen Barak (Robert) of Naperville, Ill. and Cindy Knott (Kevin) of Bradford, Tenn.; a sister, Brenda Privitt of Alamo, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Melissa Gooch (Chad), Bobby Barak (Jenny), Michelle Lawrence (Wesley) Nick White, Candance Jennings (Ryan) and Caleb Knott (Chloe): and 14 great grandchildren, Gabe Gooch, Elena Gooch, Adrian Barak, Ava Barak, Landon Lawrence, Isabella Lawrence, Leylon Lawrence, Kinnedy White, Kady White, Hayden Tucker, Wes Jennings, Keely Jennings, Casen Jennings, Ivey Jennings and Loucas Rechis.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Lastovich was preceded death by her husbands, Nicholas Fiorito and Michael Lastovich; one brother, Joe Mays; two sisters Rebecca Bishop and Dorothy Murchison; and a granddaughter, Candice Barak.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on November 20, 2023, at the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church near Bradford. Inurnment will follow at a later date.

Bodkin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.